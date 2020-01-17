Wells Fargo's Results Show The Amount Of Work Left To Be Done

Wells Fargo shares look too cheap relative to ROTCE and growth potential, but the near-term results will probably not look good and this name will likely lack near-term drivers in 2020.

Management's commentary that most of 2020 will be spent assessing the state of the business may well disappoint investors hoping for faster clarity on the turnaround strategy.

Not much went well in the quarter, with loan growth coming at the cost of significant yield weakness and an expense structure that's too high.

In quarter that has so far seen earnings reports that I’d characterize as okay-to-good, Wells Fargo (WFC) once again stands out for the wrong reasons. Not only was there barely any positive news of significance in the quarterly results, I’m not sure investors will be patient with a turnaround process that is going to take years – particularly with management indicating that it was going to take most of 2020 for the new CEO just to complete his review of the business.

Of course it’s more important for Wells Fargo’s turnaround to be done right as opposed to right now, but as I said, Wall Street is not a forgiving or patient place, and 2020 results are likely to be weak. Low single-digit earnings growth can still support a fair value in the mid-$50’s, but it’s tough to reconcile above-average long-term potential with considerable short-term challenges.

Ugly All The Way Down

Earnings from large banks always require adjustments to arrive at core numbers, and analysts don’t always agree on what constitutes core, but the adjustments to Wells Fargo’s earnings are larger and more significant than normal. However you adjust the numbers, though, Wells Fargo missed at the revenue, pre-provision, and core earnings lines, and missed by a considerable degree for the latter two.

Revenue declined 9% yoy and 8% qoq on a core adjusted operating basis, with net interest income down 11% yoy and 4% qoq. This was one of the few areas were Wells Fargo did okay relative to sell-side expectations, but 4% qoq contraction is still the weakest result seen so far in the mega-bank group. Average earning assets grew 3% yoy and 1% qoq, but the bank saw withering spread compression, with NIM down 41bp yoy and 13bp qoq.

Fee income declined 4% yoy and 13% qoq on a core adjusted basis, with significant declines in various smaller categories. Trust and investment fee income was up slightly qoq and service charges were up 5%, but card fee revenue declined 1%.

With significant litigation reserving, opex is another line where non-core/core adjustments make a significant difference. I calculate core opex growth of 2% yoy and qoq, and a 4% miss versus the Street on a core basis. Pre-provision net profits were down more than 20% both yoy and qoq, and Wells Fargo missed by about 16% here on a core basis, regaining some of that through lowering provisioning and lower taxes before the core EPS line. Tangible book value per share rose 5% yoy but declined 1% sequentially and the CET1 ratio came in at 11.1%.

Challenging Market Conditions And Company-Specific Issues As Well

This was never going to be a spectacular quarter for lending, with Fed data indicating an average of 3% yoy and 1% qoq loan growth for the large bank group. Wells Fargo didn’t do that badly on a relative basis (average loans up 1% yoy and a little less than 1% qoq), but the make-up of the loan book and competition seemed to take a real toll.

Commercial lending rose a little less than 1% qoq, with C&I lending up 0.8% and CRE lending down 0.2%; C&I lending underperformed large bank averages, while CRE underperformed. Consumer lending likewise grew a little less than 1% qoq, with growth in mortgages (up 1.4%) and autos (up 2%) offset by a 4% decline in home equity. Consumer (including cards) grew a little less than 1%.

Loan yields were down a surprising 42bp yoy and 24bp qoq in the quarter. Both PNC (PNC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) saw 20bp-plus loan yield declines, and now I’m curious to see what banks like Comerica (CMA) will report, as I’m curious if this is a regional issue or something else. With C&I lending yields down 35bp qoq, it seems like serious competition is a real issue, and I’d note that Wells Fargo had a fundamental mix issue, with more loan growth in areas with lower spreads (C&I and mortgage) and less growth in higher-spread areas like home equity.

Deposits rose 4% yoy and more than 2% qoq on an average balance basis. Non-interest-bearing deposits declined 1% yoy and rose 2% qoq, with overall interest-bearing deposit costs down 12bp qoq (the weakest improvement I’ve seen so far). It’s worth remembering, though, that Wells Fargo enjoys one of the lower-cost deposit bases among the large banks, and total deposit costs declined another 8bp to 0.60%.

Credit is still a positive factor. Provisioning expense rose 24% yoy, but declined 7% qoq, and non-performing loan balances declined 18% yoy and 4% qoq. The non-performing asset ratio declined slightly (down 4bp), while the net charge-off ratio rose 5bp qoq. Like virtually banks, Wells Fargo’s charge-off ratios remain well below long-term averages.

Real Change Takes Time

Although investors may be disappointed that it’s going to take the better part of a year before the review of the bank’s operations is complete, there have already been some substantive changes. Under the new CEO, the bank has hired a new COO (Scott Powell, former CEO of Santander’s (SAN) U.S. operations), and brought over Ray Fischer, a former executive in JPMorgan’s (JPM) very successful card business. Wells Fargo has also changed three of its five Consumer Banking leaders within the last four months, including bringing David Kowach over from Wells Fargo Advisors to over see the retail branch operations.

Management has made a few general comments about looking to harness more automation to reduce costs and accelerate decision-making processes (allowing for rapid loan application decisions through online channels). Management has also indicated that they intend to shift the focus in retail branches away from transaction volume and toward a more consultative approach. In theory, that could help make for stickier relationships, higher customer satisfaction, and higher cross-selling (without the incentive-laden structure that caused such problems for the bank).

It’s also worth noting that we’re still talking about one of the largest banks in the country, with branches in almost every one of the largest growth markets and strong market share in mortgages, autos, CRE lending, and small/middle-market business lending. Of course, we’re also talking about a bank that is likely going to see low-to-mid-single-digit NII contraction in 2020 and sharp pre-provision profit contraction through at least the first half of 2020.

The Outlook

I’ve cut my near-term earnings expectations by about 3%, but I do think 2020 will be the bottom of the cycle (as I thought before). My estimates work out to a five-year core earnings growth rate of 3.5% and a 10-year growth rate of 3.6%; better than I see for most mega-banks, but of course off of a much weaker starting base. Discounting the earnings back, I get a fair value in the $55 to $56 range, while my ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach produces a low-$50’s target.

The Bottom Line

Given broadly similar levels of undervaluation, it’s hard to recommend Wells Fargo over Citi, particularly with Citi showing signs of recovery and progress. On the other hand, given the starting point for Wells Fargo’s turnaround, a successful turnaround effort here could lead to substantial outperformance relative to Citi and the sector as a whole. I go back and forth on the buy/hold nature of this call. I see meaningful upside from here, I think a good management team is being put in place, and I believe there is a strong, highly-competitive core to build from. On the other hand, the next couple of quarters are going to be rough and I can easily see investors losing patience with this name in the absence of a clear turnaround with clear targets/objectives. If you’re more oriented to the short term, this probably isn’t for you now, but longer-term investors may want to take a closer look.

