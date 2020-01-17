5 Undervalued Dividend Champions Yielding 3% Or More

Introduction

From time to time, I scour the CCC list for potential investment opportunities. Since Justin Law just released the most updated file, I decided there's no time like the present to give it a looksie and uncover gems that might be hiding beneath record highs of the broader markets. The goal is to generate a short list of dividend growth prospects that merit further research. My digging produced 5 possible companies worthy of extended inspection and maybe even my hard-earned cash. Here's how I arrived at the final list:

Champions Only

For round one of sleuthing, we include all the Dividend Champions. These are companies that have been raising their dividends without interruption for at least 25 years. Currently, the list stands at 138 businesses. This is a great "jumping off" point. Any company that has continued paying and increasing their dividend for a quarter of a century is obviously tenacious and prioritizes shareholder returns.

The Sweet Spot

It seems that dividend growth investors, including myself, are forever engaged in the tug of war between dividend yield and dividend growth. There's no perfect formula, and greedily, we would all love a high yield married to a high growth rate.

With some companies, I am content with higher yield coupled with lower growth. Think AT&T (T). At the other end of the spectrum, I can be happy with a lower yield and high growth rates. Think Visa (V). However, most of the time, I'm on a quest for stocks that hit the "sweet spot". By my definition, these are companies that yield at least 3% and offer a consistent dividend growth rate of 10% or higher. Throw in Dividend Champion status, and finding this breed is akin to scoring the elusive bonzai tree in Karate Kid.

Since this exercise is about gathering candidates, I decided to enlarge the sweet spot a bit. We'll use a 5-year average dividend growth rate of at least 5% and current yield of 3% or more as filters for this list. Still, nothing to sneeze at.

Dividend Valuation

The last benchmark for this exercise is that each company's current yield must be higher than their 5-year average yield. This basic statistic hints that the stock could be trading at a discount to historical value. Since I'm always looking to buy high-quality businesses at fair to undervalued prices, I find this to be a valuable metric in weeding out preliminary candidates.

Stock Screening - Final Criteria

With that said, here's a recap of the filtering process:

Dividend Champion (raising dividend consistently for 25+ years)

Current dividend yield of 3% or higher

5-year dividend growth rate of 5% or higher

Current dividend yield is higher than their 5-year average

The List

After running the screen, 5 potentially undervalued Dividend Champions stood out from the crowd:

Franklin Resources (BEN) - Financial Services/Asset Management

Eaton Vance (EV) - Financial Services/Asset Management

3M (MMM) - Industrials/Diversified

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Healthcare/Pharmaceutical Retailer

Weyco Group (WEYS) - Consumer Cyclical/Footwear

If you examine the list closely, you'll see WEYS has a 4.6% 5-year growth rate, which doesn't quite meet the 5% cutoff. I let it slide. Sue me. Now, let's look a little closer at the candidates:

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources operates investment funds under Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary, and Darby brands. At the end of FY 2019, Franklin had $692B in managed assets comprised of: 41% fixed-income, 39% equities, and 19% hybrid funds. 73% of AUM comes from retail investors, while 24% comes from institutional clients. BEN has fallen out of favor as investors have shifted from active investment funds to passive ETFs with lower expense ratios. They are currently building their global ETF platform to address the paradigm shift.

Blue Chip DRiP - BEN Cheatsheet Current Price $25.02 52-Week Low $24.73 52-Week High $35.82 % Below 52-Week High 30.15% Prefer > 20% P/E Ratio 10.65 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio 15.58 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 42% Prefer < 60% Current Yield 4.32% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 2.19% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 40 Years Prefer > 10 Years 1-yr. Div. Growth Rate 13% Prefer > 5% 3-yr. Div. Growth Rate 13% Prefer > 5% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 16.7% Prefer > 5% 10-yr. Div. Growth Rate 14% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 0.07 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 12.5B Prefer > 2B

BEN is currently trading around their 52-week low. They carry hardly any debt, have a very consistent dividend growth rate, and have a super impressive 40-year growth streak. The modest 42% payout ratio and abnormally high current yield (almost double the 5-year average) are also of note. The 10.65 PE ratio is also much lower than historical norms. Definitely worth a deeper dive. If they are capable of adapting and successfully building their ETF brands, then they might be the perfect turnaround candidate.

Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance provides asset-management and investment advisory services to institutional and individual investors. Fixed-income and tax-managed equities are their specialties and they are currently the third largest issuer of CEFs (closed-end funds). EV had $482.8 billion in assets under management at the end of July 2019, comprised of 27% equity, 19% fixed-income, 8% floating-rate bank loans, and 2% in money market funds and alternative assets. The rest of their AUM resides under implementation services (26%) and exposure management platforms (18%).

Blue Chip DRiP - EV Cheatsheet Current Price $47.14 52-Week Low $36.84 52-Week High $48.98 % Below 52-Week High 4.04% Prefer > 15% P/E Ratio 13.43 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio 17.61 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 42.55% Prefer < 60% Current Yield 3.18% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 2.71% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 39 Years Prefer > 10 Years 1-yr. Div. Growth Rate 11.3% Prefer > 5% 3-yr. Div. Growth Rate 9.9% Prefer > 5% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 9.4% Prefer > 5% 10-yr. Div. Growth Rate 8.6% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 1.89 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 5.37B Prefer > 2B

Eaton Vance has had a good run up recently, currently trading near its 52-week high. Even so, the 13.43 PE ratio is well below the 5-year average of 17.61. Additionally, the current yield of 3.18% is higher than the 5-year average of 2.71%. These are good indicators that Eaton Vance is still trading below historical value. The very consistent dividend growth rate has hovered right around 10% which is very respectable, and the 39-year growth streak is impeccable. The dividend is obviously very safe and well covered with the 42% payout ratio. Eaton Vance is heavily intertwined with the stock market, so there is potential for increased volatility and negative price action when the next recession looms. Finally, the long-term debt seems to be a little high, and I'd definitely like to explore that some more. There's a lot to like, and EV is definitely a Dividend Champion worthy of more consideration.

3M

Since their humble beginnings in 1902 as Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, 3M has grown into one of the most far-reaching industrial giants on the planet. They are well-known for massive R&D and products driven from their science and technology background. Currently, the market over 60,000 products across four main business segments: Transportation and electronics, health care, safety and industrial, and consumer. With corporate operations in 70 countries and product sales in 200, it's no wonder 60% of MMM revenue comes from outside the United States. 1/3 of sales come from products invented in the last 5 years, so they aren't resting on their laurels.

Blue Chip DRiP - MMM Cheatsheet Current Price $180.47 52-Week Low $150.58 52-Week High $219.75 % Below 52-Week High 18.19% Prefer > 15% P/E Ratio 21.33 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio 23.09 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 63.72% Prefer < 60% Current Yield 3.19% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 2.56% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 61 Years Prefer > 10 Years 1-yr. Div. Growth Rate 5.9% Prefer > 5% 3-yr. Div. Growth Rate 9.1% Prefer > 5% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 11% Prefer > 5% 10-yr. Div. Growth Rate 10.9% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 1.64 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 103.8B Prefer > 2B

MMM had a tumultuous 2019. Their stock price dropped 30% from all-time highs in 2018. Even though the broader markets soared this year, MMM lagged way behind. Short-term growth has slowed and debt has been steadily creeping up, which is definitely something to keep an eye on. The 5-year average payout ratio is 57% and the current payout ratio has inched up to around 64%. Definitely worth noting. The dividend, which they've raised for 61 consecutive years is still one of the safest around. The dividend growth rate, which has consistently lingered at a healthy 10% dropped to 6% last year. The current yield of 3.19% is as high as it's been since 2000, excluding recessions. With such a huge moat, MMM is likely to power past this downturn and become a blip on the radar for the long term. Disclosure, I hold a position in MMM.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance has over 15,000 locations in all 50 U.S. states and 25 countries, making it one of the world's largest pharmacies. Revenue is composed of approximately 75% retail domestic pharmacy, 16% wholesale pharmaceutical, and 9% retail international pharmacy. Their brick and mortar locations are placed in densely populated areas, and they benefit from significant cost and scale advantages due to having the highest pharmacy market share (near 20% excluding mail). Lately, WBA has been heavily impacted by e-commerce, specifically threats of Amazon entering the space and becoming direct competition. With more people choosing to get their drugs through the mail, it's negatively affecting foot traffic and therefore sales in the retail locations.

Blue Chip DRiP - WBA Cheatsheet Current Price $54.22 52-Week Low $49.03 52-Week High $74.94 % Below 52-Week High 27.24% Prefer > 15% P/E Ratio 13.34 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio 19.89 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 31.23% Prefer < 60% Current Yield 3.38% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 2.11% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 44 Years Prefer > 10 Years 1-yr. Div. Growth Rate 6.8% Prefer >5% 3-yr. Div. Growth Rate 6.9% Prefer > 5% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 6.6% Prefer > 5% 10-yr. Div. Growth Rate 16.6% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 0.49 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 48.6B Prefer > 2B

WBA has been in business over 100 years and has successfully muted numerous challenges. If you feel they've got the chutzpah to successfully navigate through the recent rough seas, this is probably an ideal time to buy. The stock price is down over 27% from the 52-week high. They're debt has remained in check, and they've maintained dividend growth of over 6%. The current yield of 3.38% is way above the 5-year average of 2.11% while the current PE of 13.34 is also below the 5-year average of 19.89. These both signal a strong margin of safety. The well-guarded dividend they've been raising for 44 years is easily covered by the 31% payout ratio. Disclosure, I hold a position in WBA.

Weyco Group

In a nutshell, Weyco Group is a shoe company. They design, manufacture, and distribute footwear for men, women, and children. WEYS offers everything from outdoor boots and sandals to leather dress shoes. They operate mostly in North America and generate most revenue in the wholesale segment. However, they also have a presence in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and South Africa. Brands include Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters and Umi. As expected, they've taken a hit from increased online competition, but have the potential to regain strength as they embrace their own omni-channel solutions.

Blue Chip DRiP - WEYS Cheatsheet Current Price $23.94 52-Week Low $21.80 52-Week High $34.44 % Below 52-Week High 33.39% Prefer > 15% P/E Ratio 10.77 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio 16.98 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 44.28% Prefer < 60% Current Yield 4.01% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 2.98% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 38 Years Prefer > 10 Years 1-yr. Div. Growth Rate 4.4% Prefer > 5% 3-yr. Div. Growth Rate 4.2% Prefer > 5% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 4.6% Prefer > 5% 10-yr. Div. Growth Rate 4.9% Prefer > 5% LT Debt/Equity Ratio 0.08 Prefer < 1.5 Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 228.48M Prefer > 2B

Weyco has the most volatile chart of the stocks being discussed. They're also the smallest by far with only a $228M market cap. This is below what I personally prefer to invest in. But if you're okay with that, there's a potential upside, and some logical reasons to do more extensive research. Even with contracted growth, WEYS has virtually no debt and a consistent dividend growth rate of 4-5%. They've kept the payout ratio at 44% which is ample to continue the 44-year streak of dividend increases. Share prices are 30% below the 52-week high, and the PE ratio and dividend yield are historically high. If WEYS and their wholesale clients can establish and grow their internet presence, a turnaround is not out of reach.

Conclusion

The goal of this article is to highlight potentially undervalued Dividend Champions worthy of further consideration. From the list, I currently own MMM and WBA in my Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio. I was not too familiar with the other three, and will definitely peer further into their turnaround prospects. They all have exceptional track records of continued success while rolling with punches through the decades.

We all have our own investing goals and risk tolerances. I hope this exercise has opened your eyes to some high-quality companies and potential long-term investment opportunities.

Do you own any of these companies? What are your thoughts? I'd love to hear in the comments below.

