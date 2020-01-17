Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: DICK's Sporting Goods, Inc.

The stock is trading at a lower multiple, but until DICK's is able to expand its margins - we don't see enough appeal in the stock to proceed further.

The company is financially strong, but its margins have really eroded as the company continues to grow its e-commerce channel.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Our look at DICK's Sporting Goods (DKS) takes us into the retail sector. The brick and mortar sports retailer is another example of how difficult the retail sector has become over the past decade. The company has a strong balance sheet, but compressed margins are hurting earnings growth. We see the company as being in "prove it" mode, and will monitor margin trends before considering the stock further.

DICK's Sporting Goods is a sporting goods and apparel retailer that operates in the United States. The company has approximately 727 locations across 47 states, as well as a handful of specialty stores under the brands Field & Stream, and Golf Galaxy. The company sells goods from approximately 1,200 vendors both through its retail locations, as well as through its e-commerce platform. The stores feature grouped layouts to separate merchandise into a handful of interests. This "store within a store" concept influences the layout and presentation of products. The company generates approximately $8.6 billion in annual revenues.

The company has seen strong revenue growth over the past decade, growing at a CAGR of 7.26%. EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 7.72% over the same time frame, but has plateaued over the latter half of the decade. Over the past five years EBITDA growth has been slightly negative at -0.49% CAGR.

source: YCharts

Fundamentals

To learn more about the company's operating strengths and weaknesses, we will look at some key fundamental metrics. This will also help us determine why DICK's has struggled to grow EBITDA, and how it can spark growth in the years ahead.

We review operating margins to make sure that DICK's is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

source: YCharts

DICK's has generated a solid rate of return on its invested capital, which points to smart management decisions in the face of a business that is seeing margin compression. Operating margins have dropped considerably over time, due in large part to the company's heavy investments into resources to grow and fulfill its online channels. Retail is a notoriously lean business, and the company's exposure to online pricing pressure doesn't help in this area. It shouldn't be a surprise that the company is relatively cash flow inefficient, turning just 6.10% of its revenues into FCF. With the ramp up of online efforts (e-commerce 15% of FY 2018 sales), the company needs to find continued revenue growth to drive its bottom line. This is a side effect of e-commerce's margin compression impact on the retail sector.

In a challenging retail environment, a company's balance sheet becomes critically important. A strong balance sheet can be a "life raft" during a downturn in the business, and it can also provide financial flexibility to pursue growth. An over leveraged company can expose its investors to various risks.

source: YCharts

DICK's has seen its debt levels elevate in recent years, but the company remains very financially healthy. Its cash balance of $87 million isn't very large, but the company's debt load of $719 million results in a gross leverage ratio of just 0.56X EBITDA. This is well below our cautionary threshold of 2.5X that indicates a company is beginning to over borrow.

Dividends & Buybacks

DICK's is just beginning to find some traction with its dividend payout. After a special dividend and some turbulence early in the decade, the company has raised its payout each of the past five years. The dividend today totals an annual sum of $1.10 per share, and yields 2.27%. This is just slightly above what 10 year US treasuries are yielding, but the dividend's short growth history may deter conservative investors.

source: YCharts

The dividend has done well in growth over these five years, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1%. This momentum has been maintained, the most recent dividend increase was a whopping 22.2%. The payout is just 28.97% of earnings, so it's well covered given the company's strong balance sheet. It would be tough to maintain such a strong growth rate, as it easily exceeds the company's top line growth. We expect a slow draw down to eventual high single digit increases, but there is a bit of room left for growth in the near term.

source: YCharts

Another variable that investors need to consider, is the company's rising expenditures on stock buybacks. The company is spending hundreds of millions to significantly reduce its share count. Over the past 10 years, the float has contracted from 126 million, to 88 million (a 30% reduction in shares). This helps fuel EPS growth, and raises FCF per share (slows dividend payout ratio expansion).

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Growth in the retail sector is constantly a fight for all of its players, the industry is just so competitive. DICK's has its work cut out for it because there are unfortunately, a number of things working against the company.

The company's primary growth opportunity is to continue expanding its online business. As of the end of FY2018, the company's online business contributed 15% to the company's total sales. Growing the online business is largely influenced by how quickly items can be delivered to consumers, and price. This is where things get a bit tricky for DICK's, and other companies that are entering the online space from brick and mortar roots. The heavy spending into fulfillment and aggressive discounting (DICK's is currently running a "1-day flash sale" on fitness equipment) will continue to pressure margins. Long-term investors should be very interested in seeing those margins eventually stabilize, and begin to rebound.

The company has also taken some risks by venturing into the political battleground. As a response to the high volume of mass shootings in America, DICK's began exiting the firearms business by banning sales of "assault style" rifles, and completely removing guns from about 125 stores in late 2019. The stock has responded well to the move, but anytime a business joins the political arena the results can be difficult to predict.

The company's healthy balance sheet offers the means to make an acquisition as a tough competitive environment could encourage consolidation. DICK's has made acquisitions before, but it has been a while. Its acquisition of Chick's Sporting Goods in 2007 being its most recent.

The consumer economy is an obvious variable to track as well. A recession in the US that dampens consumer spending would only serve to make a tough sector even more competitive. Ultimately it's this and margin compression that investors need to be wary of moving forward as the company continues to navigate an increasingly digital landscape.

Valuation

These long-term risks are why valuation is very important for any potential investors to consider. The company's 2019 Q3 was strong, and that positive momentum has carried the stock to near 52 week highs at $48 per share.

source: YCharts

Analyst projections for the full 2019 fiscal year of $3.60 EPS place the stock at an earnings multiple of 13.48X. This is a 28% discount to the stock's 10 year median P/E ratio of 18.93X.

We will look at valuation from a FCF standpoint to gain additional perspective. The current FCF yield of 2.48% is near decade lows, although 2019 FCF levels have been near decade lows as well. A rebound in 2020 could provide some lift to this metric.

source: YCharts

Despite the company's discounted earnings multiple, the increasingly difficult operating environment combined with prolonged downtrends in margins justify the stock's suppressed valuation in our view. We don't necessarily see value at current levels, rather a company that deserves the negative sentiment it has received. Therefore, it would be difficult to make the argument that DICK's is currently offering value to investors. The most recent quarter was a positive, but this momentum needs to be sustained. Margins need to track higher.

Wrapping Up

An all too common theme throughout the retail sector, the growth of e-commerce continues to take a toll on traditional brick and mortar organizations that need to invest to build out fulfillment infrastructure, and match competitive pricing. DICK's Sporting Goods is no exception to this. While the company is in great financial shape, the company will ultimately need to solve its margin problems consistently in order to have long-term investment appeal. Until this happens, we will be watching from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.