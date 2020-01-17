Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Amdocs Limited

The company grows rather modestly for a software company, so it's important that investors build a margin of safety into their due diligence.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Our review of Amdocs Limited (DOX) takes us into the communications and media sector. The company's software and services help connect consumers with content producers. The business is cash flow efficient, and well-managed financially. Investors will need to be careful with valuation because the company's growth is rather slow and steady. If the valuation makes sense, Amdocs has potential as a solid dividend growth stock for the years ahead.

Amdocs Limited is a software and services provider that works with telecommunications companies, pay-TV providers, and media companies through its various subsidiaries. The software and services provided by Amdocs helps its customers grow and manage a handful of categories. These include media monetization, customer experience, media storefront, identity management, and more. Its customers range from Verizon (VZ), to Walt Disney (DIS), to the NFL.

Amdocs generates approximately $4 billion in annual revenues. Over the past decade, growth has been steady but modest. Revenues have grown at a CAGR of 3.62%, while EBITDA has grown at a 2.84% rate over the same 10-year period.

Fundamentals

When we look at any company's fundamentals, we begin with some key operating metrics that will educate us on the strength and weaknesses of the business.

We review operating margins to make sure that Amdocs is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Amdocs has been able to maintain pretty steady margins, the company sells services and products - often through a product license. This makes for pretty stable operating costs and transaction prices. The company is cash flow efficient, converting just under 13% of revenues into FCF. This rate has varied a bit over time, but has generally performed above benchmark. The same can be said for the company's rate of return on invested capital. Because licensing software is highly lucrative once the costs of R&D are absorbed, the company's low CAPEX footprint is conducive to a high CROCI.

The other aspect of any company's operating model, is the company's balance sheet. A company that borrows too much can restrict its cash flows, or expose investors to risk. A strong balance sheet not only insulates against disruptions in the business, but also gives management financial flexibility to explore growth opportunities.

Amdocs has successfully managed a low debt position for years, and currently holds no long-term debt on its balance sheet. The company's cash pile of $471 million gives management ammo for a strategic acquisition, or a financial buffer against a dip in cash flows.

Dividend And Buybacks

Amdocs is still building dividend growth momentum. The company started paying a dividend in 2012, and has now raised it each year since 2013. This is an eight-year growth streak. The dividend now totals an annual sum of $1.14 per share, a yield of 1.56% on the current stock price. Falling short of 10-year US Treasuries, Amdocs will not appeal to income-seeking investors.

The dividend has been able to exhibit solid growth however. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 13.2%. The company's payout ratio is just under 28% of cash flow, so the payout is extremely well-covered considering the company's cash on hand. The company's most recent increase was a 14% raise, so growth momentum remains strong. However, the company also actively buys back stock, so investors should probably expect dividend growth to scale down some in the coming years. Payout growth is currently outpacing that of Amdocs' revenue.

Buybacks have continually been a priority for the company. About $300-$400 million is spent on buybacks every year. This has greatly reduced the number of outstanding shares from 210 million to 134 million (a 36% decrease). This has helped drive EPS growth. Despite revenue and EBITDA growing in the low-single digits, EPS has grown at an 8.24% per annum rate.

Growth Opportunities And Risks

As technology advances lead to increased bandwidth for the digitalization of society (5G for example), Amdocs is positioned to benefit from these resulting tailwinds. The company is a partner that operates in the middle of content creators, and the "tubes" or companies that connect consumers with that content. As these role-players need to have a means of monetizing data, managing customer experiences, and introducing new offerings, that is where Amdocs plays its part.

The increased bandwidth offered by the emergence of 5G, increased digital social/commercial interaction of consumers, and the growth of device connectivity (IoT, wearables, etc.) will continue to expand the demand from customers of Amdocs for these types of services and software products. It's difficult to quantify, but the company's steady low to mid single-digit growth rate seems sustainable moving forward with potential to gain modestly. The company's customer footprint is very wide, so growth will probably come through innovation as opposed to a surge of new customers.

Amdocs has responded to this by working to increase its footprint in the digital space. The company has executed a handful of acquisitions over the past decade, and with healthy financial resources at management's disposal, this will likely continue as opportunities arise.

The company doesn't operate without a degree of risk however. While the company's customer base is very large, some customers make up a large percentage of Amdocs' revenues. For example, the company's largest customer is AT&T (T) with a revenue contribution of 23% in 2019. The company's 10 largest customers collectively make up 65%-66% of total revenues. A disruption to any of these relationships would obviously have a measurable impact on the business. As with any software company, a breach of the company's cyber security would potentially be damaging to the brand, and Amdocs' reputation in the market.

Valuation

Amdocs has had a strong second half of 2019. A strong second quarter in May has given the stock lift that has since carried it to 52-week highs. That is where the stock currently trades at just under $74 per share.

For the full 2020 fiscal year, analysts are currently forecasting Amdocs to earn approximately $4.52 per share. This puts an earnings multiple of 16.34X on the stock, a 10% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio.

While the earnings multiple is indicating a discount to historical norms, the stock's FCF yield is actually on the lower end of its decade range. Admittedly, near multi-year highs, but the FCF yield has been much higher pre-2017.

Without a drastic departure from decade norms, we need to look at the trajectory of the business moving forward. While there are industry catalysts such as 5G technology, the company's customer base is quite mature. We expect steady, but similar growth rates to what has transpired in recent years. Analysts are also pegging five-year growth expectations as being roughly in line with the recent past. Without a shift in valuation expectations, shares of Amdocs are within shouting distance of fair value. We would like to see a margin of safety, so a 10% discount on what is a steady business would be appropriate. This would create a potential target price of $66-$67 per share.

Wrapping Up

Amdocs Limited occupies a unique niche within a sector that is experiencing a step forward as 5G and streaming services continue to roll out. While the business is growing modestly, the company generates strong cash flow streams and is financially fit. Investors get a lot of cash distributed to them in the form of a growing dividend and consistent buybacks. If investors can obtain a valuation advantage, Amdocs has the ingredients of a healthy long-term holding.

