Nakamura: Digital Asset Landscape Is Shifting, Creating Opportunity

Now that digital assets like Bitcoin are getting the attention of both institutions and regulators, the technology could fundamentally change how we think about payments and investing.

Digital assets, which started out as a people’s revolution ignited by loss of faith in governments, has begun to gain traction in institutional and governmental spaces as a potentially transformative technological innovation, Yoshi Nakamura, head of sales and business development at Galaxy Digital, told Real Vision’s The Interview.

He said the rise of institution-level custody solutions, trading venues, and liquidity venues has prompted interest in this asset class and as a result, the hedge fund community is increasingly getting involved.

He also said that the shifting landscape is being driven by Gen-X, who is bridging the gap between the conventional wisdom familiar to Boomers and the mentality of younger generations like Millennials.

And while people seem very concerned about the influence of regulators on digital assets, Nakamura said they’ve actually been smart about not stifling innovation.

“They realize that if you overregulate something like this, something so cutting edge, you could destroy the future of technology, or at least slow it significantly,” he said. “I think they've been very, very smart about taking the right approach.”

Nakamura said the US is at the leading edge of these new investment vehicles.

“Obviously, we're the largest economy in the world, and now people have opened their eyes to the innovation and opportunities within this new technology to create a new internet, to create new companies on the back of this infrastructure, and to create new investment opportunities.”

