The Hong Kong And China Gas Company: Premium Valuation Unjustified

With a change in leadership at HOKCY, it raises the possibility of potential corporate actions that could act as catalysts for the stock.

A slowdown in gas consumption growth is negative for HOKCY's Mainland China utilities business, which is partially offset by ongoing coal-to-gas conversion and potentially lower gas input costs going forward.

HOKCY's Hong Kong gas business has high entry barriers, but the absence of regulated returns means it is affected by changes in sales volume and tariffs.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed gas utility The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCPK:HOKCY) (OTCPK:HOKCF) [3:HK] or HKCG, currently, trades at 30.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 26 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.4%. HKCG is valued at a premium to its Hong Kong-listed utility peers with a higher forward P/E multiple and a lower forward dividend yield.

I assign a "Bearish" rating to HKCG. I don't think that HKCG's premium valuation is justified, considering the ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong which has a negative impact on gas consumption in the city and a slowdown in gas consumption growth in Mainland China. Possible upside surprises for the stock could come from potential corporate actions that could act as catalysts for the stock, given that there has been a recent change in leadership at HKCG.

Readers are advised to trade in HKCG shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 3:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $30 million and market capitalization is above $30 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1862, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited or HKCG served 1.92 million customers in Hong Kong as of end-1H2019 with a household penetration rate of 74% as part of its Hong Kong gas business. HKCG first entered the Mainland China utilities market in 1994, and it has 131 city gas projects with 28.5 million customers across 23 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in Mainland China as of end-June 2019. HKCG also has an emerging environmentally-friendly energy business, referred to as the New Energy business, which is engaged in aviation fuel facilities, dedicated liquefied petroleum gas or LPG vehicular refilling stations and landfill gas utilization projects in Hong Kong, and involved with coalbed methane liquefaction facilities and clean coal chemical projects in Mainland China among others.

HKCG derived approximately 45%, 49%, and 5% of its 1H2019 EBITDA from the Hong Kong Gas, Mainland China Utilities, and New Energy businesses respectively. Property-related and other businesses accounted for the remaining 1% of HKCG's EBITDA for 1H2019.

I will be focusing primarily on HKCG's Hong Kong Gas and Mainland China Utilities businesses for the purpose of this article, as these two core businesses contribute the bulk of the company's earnings.

High Barriers To Entry But No Regulated Returns For Hong Kong Gas Business

The Hong Kong gas market is not regulated, unlike the city's electricity market. Nevertheless, HKCG still dominates the Hong Kong gas market with a household penetration rate of 74%, thanks to high barriers to entry. HKCG has a network coverage of 86% in Hong Kong with a gas pipeline network of over 3,600 km in the city. It is difficult, if not impossible, for new entrants to be able to build new gas pipelines to establish a natural gas distribution network comparable to HKCG in Hong Kong.

Although competition is not an issue for HKCG in the Hong Kong gas market, the company's Hong Kong revenue and earnings are affected by changes in sales volume and tariffs. This is because HKCG is not regulated by the HKSAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) government, which also implies that it is subject to market forces and does not have the right of earning a fixed regulated return.

HKCG's operating profit for the Hong Kong gas business was down -5% YoY in 1H2019, on the back of a -2.4% YoY decline in gas sales volume to 15,776 tera-joules. The weak 1H2019 performance for the Hong Kong gas business segment was attributable to lower gas sales in the restaurant sector, and higher average temperature in Hong Kong in 1H2019 vis-à-vis 1H2018.

Looking ahead, the financial performance of HKCG's Hong Kong gas business is likely to be even weaker in 2H2019, given the ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong which has adversely impacted economic growth in the city. Based on the latest data published by the Census And Statistics Department, gas consumption in Hong Kong declined by -4.3% YoY in November 2019. It is noteworthy that the gas consumption for commercial users fell by an even larger -11.1% YoY in November 2019. For the first 11 months of 2019, overall Hong Kong gas consumption decreased by -3.0% YoY.

With respect to tariffs, HKCG has to consult the HKSAR government three months in advance of any tariff adjustment as part of an Information and Consultation Agreement or ICA it voluntarily entered into with the government since 1997. This is despite the fact that HKCG is not subject to any price or profit regulation by the HKSAR government.

HKCG recently raised its basic tariff by +4.4% or HK$0.011 per mega-joules starting August 1, 2019, which the company justified on the basis of rising operating costs. HKCG has increased tariffs six times since 1997, and the prior increase was in August 2017 with tariffs raised by +4.6%. Higher gas tariffs could potentially compel consumers to switch from gas to electricity for water heating, cooking, and other energy consumption activities.

Slowdown In Gas Consumption Growth Negative For Mainland China Utilities Business

HKCG's Mainland China utilities business performed better than its Hong Kong gas business in 1H2019, with a +2% YoY growth in operating income or a +7.8% YoY increase in local RMB terms. The Mainland China business gas sales volume grew +13% YoY to 12,940 million cubic meters in 1H2019, while the number of Mainland China gas customers increased +8% YoY to 28.5 million over the same period.

But the short- to medium-term growth outlook for the China gas sector is not as positive. China's gas consumption growth has slowed from +15% and +18% in 2017 and 2018 respectively to +9.5% in the first 11 months of 2019, according to Bloomberg. The growth in natural gas imports in China also slowed from +31.9% in 2018 to +6.9% based on S&P Global (SPGI) research. China's weak gas consumption growth in 2019 was due to lackluster economic growth and warmer weather. China's 3Q2019 GDP growth of +6.0% was the slowest quarterly GDP growth for the country since the first quarter of 1992. The weather was also warmer in China in 2019, which affected domestic gas demand; Shanghai recorded its highest temperature for April in 147 years.

Looking ahead, Bloomberg quoted Tian Lei, an assistant professor at the National Development & Reform Commission's Energy Research Institute, commenting at a Bloomberg Summit in Shanghai in December 2019 that "China's gas demand growth will likely slow over the duration of the 14th Five-Year Plan from 2021 to 2025 compared with current levels."

On the positive side of things, there are two mitigating factors for the China gas sector and HKCG's Mainland China utilities business.

Firstly, coal-to-gas conversion is a key element of China's strategy to fight air pollution in the country. China set a target for natural gas to supply 10% and 15% of China's primary energy mix by 2020 and 2030 respectively, as part of the country's 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020). This led to China introducing the "2+26" clean winter heating plan, which provided government subsidies amounting to RMB15.8 billion for 4 million households in 28 cities in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei to encourage households to switch to coal to natural gas plan for heating purposes.

But there seems to have been a minor shift in the government's stance recently. S&P Global reported that China's National Energy Administration highlighted in July 2019 that cities and provinces in China are encouraged to select the "most accessible form of energy" for heating purposes during winter, which implied an increased usage of coal which is cheaper than natural gas.

Secondly, HKCG and other Chinese gas distributors could potentially benefit from lower gas input costs going forward. China's national pipeline company, China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, was officially formed in December 2019, and it is expected to own oil, gas, and fuel pipelines currently held by the three major state-owned energy companies as part of the country's energy sector overhaul. The formation of China's national pipeline company could lead to a reform in wholesale gas pricing in China. Currently, the gas distributors in China, including HKCG, are heavily dependent on the three major state-owned energy companies for natural gas supply. With mid-stream infrastructure expected to be consolidated in the hands of China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation, it could potentially lead to lower gas purchase costs for HKCG and other Chinese gas distributors in the medium to long term.

Potential Corporate Actions That Could Be Stock Catalysts

In May 2019, former Chairman Lee Shau-kee decided to step down from the position of Chairman of HKCG considering his advanced age, and his sons, Dr. Lee Ka-kit and Mr. Lee Ka-shing were appointed as Joint Chairmen of the company. As with any change in leadership at a listed company, it raises the possibility of potential corporate actions that could act as catalysts for the stock.

In the case of HKCG, its 67%-owned listed subsidiary Towngas China (OTCPK:TGASF) (OTC:TGASY) [1083:HK], which forms part of the company's Mainland China utilities business, has been the subject of speculation for some time.

One possible corporate action is HKCG's privatization of Towngas China with the aim of consolidating its gas assets and projects in Mainland China. An April 2016 Daiwa research report highlighted that Towngas China "has said it could consider (privatization) at the right price." A December 2019 DBS Vickers research note suggested that "potential privatization by HKCG may drive up Towngas China's valuation closer to its parent's." Towngas China currently trades at FY2020 and FY2021 consensus forward P/E multiples of 10.0 times and 9.1 respectively. In contrast, HKCG is valued by the market at 30.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 28.4 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E.

Another possibility is the sale of HKCG's 67% stake in Towngas China to another China gas distribution company. Towngas China has a one-day share price surge of +11% in early September 2019, after Citigroup (C) Research issued an report highlighting the possibility of Hong Kong-listed Chinese gas distributor China Resources Gas (OTCPK:CGASY) (OTC:CRGGF) [1093:HK] making an offer to buy HKCG's 67% stake in Towngas China at a 39%-60% premium over Towngas China's last traded price.

Valuation

HKCG trades at 30.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 28.4 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$15.62 as of January 16, 2020. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 26 times.

HKCG offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 2.4% and 2.6% respectively.

HKCG is valued at a premium to its Hong Kong-listed utility peers with a higher forward P/E multiple and a lower forward dividend yield, as per the peer valuation comparison table below.

Hong Kong-listed Utility Stocks Peer Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Forward Two-Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two-Year Dividend Yield HK Electric Investments Limited (HKCVF) (HKVTY) [2638:HK] 28.8 26.3 4.0% 4.1% CLP Holdings (CLPHY) (CLPHF) [2:HK] 17.1 16.7 3.9% 4.1% Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGY) (HGKGF) [6:HK] 16.9 16.4 4.8% 4.9%

Source: Author

Variant View

The key risk factors for HKCG are ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong which has a negative impact on gas consumption in the city, weaker-than-expected gas consumption growth in Mainland China, and lower-than-expected dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.