Shake Shack: Many Questions Following The ICR

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randy Garutti and CFO Tara Comonte recently presented at the ICR in Orlando to highlight some of the near-term strategies in delivery, menu innovation as well as a long-term strategy in unit expansion, particularly in China.

Although we are bullish on the burger, we are less enthused on the stock, given its rich multiple of ~100x P/E based on 2020 consensus estimates. At the current multiple, the market is pricing in a flawless execution when it has a 20-25% expected revenue growth and a meager 3% net income growth for the same year. If we look at its QSR comps that include McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), these companies trade between 20x and 40x this year's P/E and spot a slightly higher comp growth. Therefore, SHAK is overvalued, besides uncertain comp growth and the potential margin pressure and uncertain competitive outlook due to the unit expansion into China. As we head into the Q4 earnings season, we believe that Q4 comps could turn negative, given the 1.5-2.0% guidance provided in the prior quarter. That said, we remain bearish on SHAK.

Where we could be wrong? Faster-than-expected integration with GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) that leads to the upside in delivery volume, which could potentially be accretive to comp sales. Additionally, better-than-expected rollout in China followed by higher margins and comps sales. The key to this is SHAK replicating its success in Shanghai (where lines are long seven days per week at its Xintiandi location) in other tier 1 cities such as Beijing (due to open this year) and the tier 2 cities.

Near-term disruption in the delivery network

Management indicated that 40% of the stores have adopted GrubHub as the sole third-party POS provider, implying that the rest have at least one other and potentially more delivery companies.

Recall that the partnership was launched nationwide last November to allow SHAK to have more nationwide delivery coverage and provide customers with greater accessibility. On the surface, the bulls might cheer for the nationwide coverage and the integration of customer data from GRUB to gain more insights and a better understanding of the customer demand. However, we are more concerned about the underlying risk with negative consumer reaction about SHAK unavailable on other delivery platforms such as DoorDash (DOORD) and Postmates (POSTM). If SHAK alienates those customers that prefer the alternative platforms, it may end up losing those customers.

SHAK historically provided little guidance, but one thing they did point out was a 4% decline in traffic in Q4, which we suspect to be mostly due to the GRUB integration. Over time, SHAK plans to remove the other delivery platforms, but we find this difficult to execute, given the potential number of customers that SHAK may alienate. We note that SHAK ultimately offers a highly standardized product that may not have high stickiness which results in lower switching costs for the customers.

Shakes, burgers, and global are 2020 focus

SHAK is doing several things to drive menu innovation by bringing both the old and the new. On the old-fashioned side, it has brought back the ShackMeister burger in the US. ShackMeister is quite popular, given its bacon, fried shallot, and the creamy Shack Sauce. On the innovation side, SHAK is bringing in the hot chicken sandwich to not only ride on the chicken sandwich trend, but also bringing in a new category for the non-beef patrons. Additionally, there will be new chicken nuggets, both hot and another flavor, for customers to choose from. One thing that stood out was the chicken nuggets have become a permanent item on the menu, suggesting that SHAK has achieved meaningful economics on these items for it to provide to the consumers. Finally, we will be keeping our eyes on the veggie burger that is currently being tested in New York. Although we do not believe that it could become a material catalyst for the financials, we believe this incremental item could generate some positive reviews that may drive the stock higher.

Besides the burger, SHAK has made some adjustments to the shakes. Note that the previously popular cookies & cream shake and the black sesame fared poorly in 3Q19. The lineup was changed in Q4 with coconut snowball, Christmas cookies, and chocolate peppermint flavors. This may help on the comps because most of the flavors are fairly mainstream, but we remain skeptical of the GRUB disruption to the comp sale.

China unlikely to drive unit sales

SHAK appears to be fairly aggressive with its unit expansion in China for 2020. We would not argue against this plan, given the limited comp growth in its existing market, but we are cautious about SHAK's expansion for several reasons.

First, SHAK's positioning as a premium burger restricts its operational location to only the higher tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. Even within the higher tier cities, only the higher income earners could afford the SHAK product. Notably, one SHAK burger with fries and a shake is equivalent of a lunch for two people in China. That said, SHAK is unlikely to attract frequent patrons, given its high-end price point.

Second, menu innovation in China is particularly important. This is a key reason why KFC outperformed McDonald's in China in the early days because KFC innovated its menu around the local tastes, while MCD kept its menu American until it realized that the Chinese consumers wanted the Chinese taste within an American product. SHAK's effort of exploring the optimal taste combination may take some time for it to gain traction.

Finally, the fast-food market in China is highly competitive. Branding and marketing, as well as finding the right message to the consumer, are critical for SHAK to make sure the Chinese consumers buy into a pricey burger, or else, ultimately, the Chinese consumers would view SHAK as another western product that is not worth the price because some of the alternative western burger brands sell their burger for almost half the price as a SHAK burger.

In conclusion, we believe that SHAK's presentation at the ICR to be quite bullish, but there are still a lot of unaddressed and unclear issues involving the expansion in China and GRUB integration. Notably, we expect incremental churn of its users as SHAK is only available on GRUB and that investors may buy into the stock simply on the China potential, while SHAK's popularity is still unproven. When coupled with a rich valuation multiple, the stock is positioned for disappointment if it cannot deliver.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.