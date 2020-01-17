Monster Beverage: Bull Case Still Has Room To Run

A review of Monster's (MNST) yearly investor day event leaves me incrementally positive about the coming year. Weighing both the bull and bear case, I am increasingly siding with the former and see Monster's 12-month risk/reward as highly favorable. MNST offers investors a rare high-single-digit (HSD+) profit growth story in Consumer Packaged Goods, with ample free cash flow, a low cost of growth, and a relatively enticing valuation relative to the past. In my opinion, 2020 is looking like it will prove to be one of the most pivotal in Monster's recent past, with management execution key.

While the Monster stock rally may pause or remain range-bound while investors await confirmation of new innovation success and/or minimization of Coke Energy (NYSE:KO) risk (4Q19 results will only be out in late-February), I am positive and remain a buyer on pullbacks.

Investor Day Takeaways

MNST had a turbulent 2019 - even though the stock finished the year up 30%, it saw volatile swings throughout the year as investors grew concerned about the state of the company's relationship with Coke, the potential threat from the launch of Coke Energy, as well as potential market share loss in the US. I think these areas of debate have now settled down, with Monster firmly emphasizing its focus on execution to plan with regards to innovation, marketing and distribution, as the company strives to gain further share in the global energy drink space.

Solid US Energy Drink Category Growth, US Market Share Trends Should Improve

Encouragingly, management was upbeat about the health of the US energy drink category at the investor day. In particular, the healthy growth of untracked channels (home improvement stores, Costco, e-commerce) has been a positive sign. As retailers shift the allocation of shelf space in Q1, MNST management believes that performance energy, which it emphasized is "here to stay," is well-positioned to take share of shelf space from other categories, with some retailers even potentially creating a separate performance energy shelf.

Notably, Monster's total market share in the US fell 2% in dollar terms in 2019, but increased nearly 3% in volume terms, as the more premium-priced Monster lost share to the lower-priced Reign brand. While the ongoing trend of market share losses is by no means encouraging, I am optimistic that it can regain the lost market share going forward, with upcoming initiatives such as improved merchandising in-store, increased innovation, and more marketing support. What may be more important, however, is that rival Bang (a new brand that has had a significant impact disrupting the energy drink sector of late) has begun to see its share of the energy drink market stall since the launch of Reign.

Source: Monster: Investor Day 2020

Eyes Peeled on Coke Energy and KO bottlers in the United States

The number 1 threat to Monster's success in the United States this year is likely in relation to the bottler side, as the Coke system focuses on the roll-out of Coke's new "Coke Energy" drink. This could possibly lead to a cannibalization of Monster's portfolio as a result of these new Coke products. I am less worried about Coke Energy as a direct threat to Monster from a product point of view - experience in Europe has provided evidence to quell those fears, despite a favorable US reformulation and the addition of cherry-flavored SKUs. However, the key risk is that Coke bottlers may lose focus on Monster's portfolio, as the emphasis shifts toward Coke's new initiative in the energy drink sector. On that note, it was encouraging to hear management acknowledge and discuss this risk at the Investor Day event, which signaled that the team's pro-activeness in handling this business risk.

"The Coca-Cola Energy brand, obviously, just been launched. It's new. And -- but it really -- I think the reason we're putting this up is to illustrate that, at the end of the day, we don't believe that the Coca-Cola Energy brand is something that is affecting the Monster brand or how we go to market or the market share. It's being positioned differently by the Coca-Cola Company. I think the main concern we've had and expressed recently is more a question of dilution of focus of bottler and of some shelf space. But that again is part of what we're addressing together with Coca-Cola and the bottlers in the market." Rodney Cyril Sacks - Chairman & CEO (Investor Day Webcast)

Despite prevailing concerns around Coke as a shareholder, I believe there is a limited chance that Coke either trims down or exits its Monster stake as long as Monster continues to innovate as it has in the past. Not only are Coke's Earnings Per Share (EPS) numbers linked to MNST (via equity income), but all three players (Coke, the system's bottlers, and Monster) share a symbiotic relationship. Monster needs Coke for an advantaged global distribution presence, while Coke and its bottling partners rely on the Monster Brand to drive sales growth within the energy drink category.

China Expansion On Track

Monster management also indicated that it would remain focused on expanding its footprint in China. The plan is to continue building out a nationwide distribution for Monster Green and Ultra, while also increasing the presence of the Mango Craze product, which has only been introduced recently. Monster now has 3 SKUs in China, with the possibility of introducing more in the future, e.g., non-carbonated products targeting consumers from an older demographic. Monster announced a summer consumer promotion ("Honor of Kings"), with the aim of increasing the number of people sampling their product. Despite the strong volume growth (+192% YTD), China is still "a work-in-progress" as normal Western marketing channels such as social media, Internet, and extreme sports do not translate as well in China.

"Just to give you the next slide on China. China is still, as we would say, a work in progress. We're continuing to focus and build the brand in China. Our volume growth this year in the year-to-date up to the end of the third quarter was up 192%, so we believe the brand is solidifying and sticking. We have, obviously, got a long way to go" Hilton H. Schlosberg: COO, CFO (Investor Day Webcast)

Source: Monster: Investor Day 2020

Affordable Energy as a Future Growth Driver

Monster is still pushing its affordable energy strategy in certain emerging markets, with the Predator brand's progress particularly encouraging - the product is now available in 16 countries worldwide. Management has more plans to push the brand in more emerging markets in the coming years. Given affordable energy drink products, like Predator, operate on a concentrate model (vs. the finished product model used by Monster), the category is still supportive of international margins even though they retail at a lower price point.

Cost Outlook for 2020 Generally Favorable

The expense outlook for the coming year looks broadly positive, with management signaling the company is in "good shape" on aluminum cost, given they are hedged against prices. However, Monster is not hedged on the Midwest premium, which has seen a significant decrease from 21c/ton to 14c/ ton. In addition, Monster should also see international margin expansion from the recently purchased concentrate facility, which enables Monster to produce flavors in Ireland, which they acquired from Coke, although the benefits associated with this acquisition will likely take some time to outweigh the initial costs.

No Guidance from Management, but Margin and Cash Flow Commentary Positive

Management stated that they bought back ~$230 mm of stock in 4Q19 at an average price of $55 per share (which look like good purchases in hindsight). As of early 2020, Monster has over $500m in buyback authorization left. Per CFO, Hilton Schlosberg, Monster will remain focused on buybacks as its main capital allocation tool in the future.

Source: Monster: Investor Day 2020

"We're continuing to buy shares back in an orderly fashion, and we'll continue to do so through 2020. Our cash generation, as you can see, is pretty healthy. And we don't see any reason why that should change. So the strategy has always been to buy back shares in an orderly manner, and we'll continue to do that." Hilton H. Schlosberg: COO, CFO (Investor Day Webcast)

In addition, management plans to operate the business conservatively by not stretching the balance sheet. This makes sense, in my view, given there is little additional need for capital expenditures, and management runs a cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet. Management also indicated that they are well-positioned for their commodity hedging for the coming year, in particular, aluminum, which has risen in price lately. While their Chinese operations are still operating at a loss, management was upbeat on international margins, which are likely headed higher.

Compelling on Relative Valuation

With MNST currently trading at 28x earnings, some investors may be of the opinion that this multiple is too high for additional purchases. I would, however, point to the stock's relative valuation, which remains compelling as the stock trades at a ~50% premium to the market multiple, which is considerably below its 10-year historical average multiple of an ~80% premium.

Source: Bloomberg Data

As long as Monster continues to grow earnings at double digits (my base case is for ~11% EPS growth in 2020), I think the valuation remains enticing considering the company's strong growth potential, high marginal ROIC, and strong free cash flow conversion.

Further upside could accrue from increased buybacks - management has traditionally chosen to allocate capital through stock buybacks rather than through dividends throughout Monster's history. These large repurchases help to support the stock price (for instance, last quarter saw the announcement of a $500 million buyback authorization) and make sense given the strong net cash position (~ $1.3 billion of cash and short-term investments as of 3Q19). Finally, additional upside could materialize from an increased stake or a potential buyout by Coke.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.