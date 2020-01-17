Employment In 2020: A Downshift In Jobs Growth Will Prevent Interest Rates From Rising (Again)

If GDP growth does not increase and recession risk remains on the table, interest rates will not be able to rise, keeping the bond bears at bay for another year.

As long as employment growth continues to decline, we cannot remove the risk of a recession in 2020.

Leading indicators of employment do not suggest a sustained increase in cyclical employment growth is around the corner yet.

US employment growth continues to decline toward population growth, increasing the probability of a rise in the unemployment rate.

Last Friday, the Employment Situation report was released for December 2019. While the data for 2019 will be revised, both through standard monthly revisions as well as benchmark revisions, the preliminary results show the US economy added roughly 2.1 million jobs in 2019.

The Employment Situation report holds both good and bad news. Leading with good news, the economy continues to add jobs, avoiding a necessary condition for a recession. The unemployment rate declined further in 2019, and the spread between those underemployed and unemployed continues to narrow.

On a more sour note, the growth rate in employment continues to fall. As employment growth declines and moves closer to population growth, the unemployment rate starts to trend higher.

Furthermore, slower employment growth is correlated with slower GDP growth as trend economic output is comprised of employment growth and productivity growth.

An excessive level of debt across all four critical sectors of the economy is the primary factor working to constrain productivity growth and reduce the velocity of money.

As the velocity of money declines, now sitting near a 50-year low, increases in money supply growth are less impactful to aggregate output.

While short-term increases may occur, productivity growth and the velocity of money will be under constant secular pressure. Under these conditions, employment growth needs to continue rising for GDP growth to materially increase. Over the past 20 years, the year-over-year difference in employment growth moved with a 90% correlation to the year-over-year difference in Real GDP growth.

In 2020, due to the residual downside from the 2019 global economic downturn, employment gains will likely to continue to slow. Weakening rates of jobs growth will prevent GDP growth from increasing materially. A rise in Treasury rates can only be sustained if it's accompanied by an increase in GDP growth or inflation expectations. A lack of employment growth in 2020 will keep recession risk on the table and push the Federal Reserve to begrudgingly err toward lowering the Fed Funds rate. After delivering 10%-15% gains across the belly of the curve in 2019, Treasury bonds remain an attractive part of a balanced portfolio in 2020, with employment risks still tilted to the downside.

Employment Situation

Preliminary results show the US economy added roughly 2.1 million jobs in 2019, the weakest addition since 2011.

Non-farm Payrolls: Annual Change (Thousands)

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The headline U-3 unemployment rate averaged 3.7% in 2019, just 0.2% lower than the 2018 average.

U-3 Unemployment Rate (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Several indicators, outlined below, suggest the unemployment rate will find difficultly declining much further. The annual change in the unemployment rate has increased from -1.2% to -0.2%. Coupled with persistent downturns in various leading employment indicators, a meaningful decline in the unemployment rate becomes less likely in 2020.

Without a cyclical upturn in employment growth, 2020 may bring another decrease in employment growth relative to 2018 and 2019.

Interest rates, specifically across the belly of the curve, will struggle to rise on a sustained basis without a corresponding increase in GDP growth.

U-3 Unemployment Rate, Annual Change (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Cyclical employment growth, defined in the chart below, continues to underperform total employment growth. The most recent cyclical downturn in jobs growth began in January 2019, well after the inflection in the leading indicators of industrial economic activity. It is, therefore, possible to see a continued decline in jobs growth for several months after a positive inflection in the leading indicators of global industrial growth.

Employment Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

When cyclical employment growth drops below population growth and leading indicators of employment continue to weaken, the unemployment rate tends to rise.

The top left panel below shows 2020 will have elevated employment risks relative to 1995 and 2016, two commonly referenced analogs to the Federal Reserve's most recent "mid-cycle adjustment."

In both prior episodes, cyclical employment growth did not decline below population growth. If cyclical employment growth remains under pressure in the first half of 2020, and jobless claims/continuing claims extend their rise, we may see the first year-over-year rise in the unemployment rate since 2010.

Unemployment Rate At Risk:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Cyclical employment growth suffered a sharp decline from the end of 2018, falling to nearly the weakest level of this expansion.

Cyclical employment, defined in the chart below, represents 33% of total private employment. Despite representing less than half of total employment, cyclical employment is responsible for a majority of the volatility in total employment growth.

In other words, it would be uncommon to see the direction of cyclical employment growth and total employment growth diverge for a sustained period of time. It, therefore, remains appropriate to study the trends in cyclical employment, including manufacturing.

Cyclical Employment Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In line with our recent forecast for a continued decline in jobs growth, private sector employment growth touched a 106-month low in December, falling short of consensus expectations.

Private Employment Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Several factors provide reasons to believe the downturn in cyclical employment is not yet over.

The ISM Manufacturing Employment Index has a long history of accurately tracking the monthly change in manufacturing employment over time.

An Employment Index above 50.8 percent, over time, is generally consistent with an increase in the Bureau of Labor Statistics data on manufacturing employment. - ISM

Cumulating the ISM employment index around the 50.8 level and expressing it in growth rate terms reveals the sharp cyclical downturn in employment growth is likely not over.

The ISM Manufacturing employment index has been below 50.8 for five consecutive months, implying a loss of manufacturing jobs.

ISM Manufacturing Employment, Growth Rate, and Cyclical Employment Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Hours worked for production and nonsupervisory workers also continue to decline for all private-sector workers, and more specifically, manufacturing employees.

Increases in employment growth are less likely to occur when employers are slashing hours worked, providing more evidence that the monthly pace in employment gains may continue to ease.

Hours Worked: Production and Nonsupervisory Employees

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The year-over-year change in both initial jobless claims and continuing claims has increased to nearly a decade high.

Jobless Claims and Continuing Claims, Year over Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The EPB Macro Research Leading Employment Index, comprised of data points, including both hours worked and jobless claims, rightly forecasted the decline in employment growth throughout 2019.

Unlike 2013 and 2016, the growth rate in the Leading Employment Index is not yet suggesting a sustained rise in employment growth is a high probability outcome.

Leading Employment Index, Year over Year (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Lately, a tight labor market has been a consensus viewpoint, yet wage growth continues to fall short of the more bullish expectations.

The spread between the underemployment rate and the unemployment rate, also called the U6-U3 spread, is at historically tight levels, consistent with late-stage labor market conditions, yet wage growth continues to be constrained by weakening GDP growth.

Market participants are coming to realize that aggregate earnings growth cannot materially deviate from total GDP growth.

U6-U3 Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Average hourly earnings are commonly analyzed in the employment report. This can often be a misleading representation of aggregate earnings growth. Average hourly earnings may rise if the denominator, hours worked, declines.

To measure aggregate earnings growth for production and nonsupervisory workers, the total number of employees can be multiplied by average weekly hours and average hourly earnings.

Aggregate Earnings Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

After removing inflation, aggregate earnings growth, from the Employment Situation report, has decreased from 4.61% to 1.47%.

Real Aggregate Earnings Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The BEA publishes a report on Personal Income and Outlays. Real manufacturing wage growth, from the BEA report, highlights a similar lack of wage growth in cyclical industries.

Falling employment growth and declining aggregate earnings growth will put a lid on any meaningful increase in GDP growth.

Real Wages and Salaries Growth: Manufacturing

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Despite strong animal spirits in risk assets, Treasury rates remain capped by the secular and cyclical decline in GDP growth.

Over the past six months, cyclical employment, defined in the chart below, has increased by an average of 23,000 jobs per month. While a majority of leading employment indicators suggest the probability favors a reduction in that monthly rate, if we hold the pace of +23,000 jobs per month constant, cyclical employment growth will end 2020 slightly lower than 2019.

Similarly, over the past six months, private payrolls have averaged an increase of 169,000. Holding that pace constant implies just 0.04% better employment growth by the end of 2020.

The next employment report is likely to hold significant revisions to the payroll data, previously outlined in a preliminary benchmark report.

Implied Path Of Employment Growth:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The revisions may alter the trajectory of the implied lines above. Still, the important consideration is that GDP growth will have a hard time increasing materially relative to 2019 without a renewed cyclical upturn in employment growth.

Most factors, including hours worked, jobless claims, and continuing claims, favor a continued decline in employment growth for the visible future.

While recessionary conditions are not imminent, further deterioration in employment growth raises those odds rather than reducing them.

A defensive investment posture that benefits from falling interest rates remains appropriate as long as GDP growth and employment growth are unlikely to stage a significant rise.

The bond market is accurately reflecting this reality.

10-Year Real Interest Rate:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Leading indicators of cyclical inflation pressure have started to rise, rightly lifting inflation expectations temporarily. Long-term real interest rates, however, reflective of the expectations for monetary policy and future GDP growth, remain virtually at a cyclical low.

As interest rates declined throughout 2019, reaching a new secular low on the 30-year Treasury rate, many investors are now questioning the remaining upside in US government debt after a 20% year in long-term bonds (TLT) (EDV).

At EPB Macro Research, our model portfolio always maintains an allocation to diversified assets, balanced based on risk. Given the economic conditions and the trajectory of our leading economic indicators, we "tilt" our balance of risk towards the assets that have a favorable risk-reward profile.

With the unemployment rate likely to find trouble falling materially further in 2020, an overweight allocation Treasury bonds, specifically across the belly of the curve, will remain an accretive part of a balanced portfolio as the Federal Reserve keeps a bias toward policy easing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long Treasury Bonds through ETFs across the curve as a part of a balanced portfolio.