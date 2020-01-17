The Rising Share Of The MegaCaps

While the megacaps have been driving returns, this article hypothesizes there are natural limits to this outperformance and that an equal-weighted S&P 500 is likely to outperform the S&P 100.

The proportion of the market comprised by the largest constituents is much higher than its level near the tech bubble zenith.

Yesterday, Alphabet (GOOGL) joined one of the most exclusive clubs in the world - the "4 Comma Club". With a tip of the hat to HBO's Silicon Valley, the "4 Comma Club" includes the 4 companies with a valuation over $1,000,000,000,000. The four trillion-dollar companies are Saudi Aramco, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and new member Alphabet. Break out the tequila.

With another technology company crossing this once scarcely imaginable plateau, it got me pondering the current share of the S&P 500 (SPY) comprised by the mega-caps. I also was curious how this share compared to the tech bubble era.

To analyze this information, I brought in the combined market capitalization of the S&P 100 (OEF) and the S&P 500. Bloomberg has information for both indices back to May 2000, just two months after the market topped during the tech bubble. In the graph below, I show the combined market capitalization of the S&P 100, the 100 largest constituents in the S&P 500, over the combined capitalization of the broader S&P 500 index.

Source: Bloomberg

Interestingly, the S&P 100 has made up a larger percentage of the S&P 500 for the entire post-crisis period than it did near the tech bubble peak. It is not a surprise that the ratio of the S&P 100 to the S&P 500 fell in the early 2000s as the tech bubble deflated. Similarly, it is not a surprise that the large caps outperformed during the risk-off period surrounding the Great Recession as these megacaps proved more defensive.

I am surprised that this metric is approaching its two-decade high and rising. Over the last three years, the S&P 100 (15.72% annualized returns) has bested the broader S&P 500 (15.25% annualized returns) by 0.47% per year. Accounting for the fact that the narrower index comprises nearly two-thirds of the broader index, that is roughly a 1.3-1.4% annualized outperformance for the largest companies versus the next 400 large cap stocks.

There is an argument to be made that the network effects of the ecosystems of the large tech companies make for a unique competitive advantage, and that these companies should command premium valuations. Some might argue that lax antitrust regulation has allowed for entrenched and dominant firms with monopolistic characteristics, which could be driving this rising share of market valuation for the country's largest firms.

While I do not have the decades-long datasets I like to use for these types of analyses, I would suggest that the current concentration of market capitalization is uniquely high over a longer sample period. While the composition of this list of the top 100 stocks is fluid, I would suggest that there is a natural limit to the share of the market that can be comprised of these companies. Over long-time intervals, an equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 (RSP), which has a higher weight to the smaller index components, has soundly outperformed the capitalization-weighted S&P 500.

For the period captured in the first chart - May 2000 through December 2019, the equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 has bested the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 by 3% per annum, and the capitalization-weighted S&P 100 by nearly 4% per annum.

Source: Bloomberg

This graph includes the recent outperformance by the S&P 100. Will that last? I would expect as we look forward several years from not that the S&P 100 will again be lagging the broad market, and this ratio of the S&P 100/S&P 500 to normalize from its elevated level.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature and, therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY,RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.