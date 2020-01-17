Baytex Energy: Holding Pattern

Debt payments are the current priority. About 15% of the debt has been repaid so far this fiscal year.

Ever since the merger gave Baytex Energy (BTE) a second chance, management has concentrated on improving profitability and strengthening the balance sheet. That trend appears set to continue as management prioritizes debt payments one more time as long as the economic forecast remains uncertain.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 16, 2020

The stock has pulled back some from the "January Effect" rally at the beginning of the year. So this may be an opportunity to review the fundamentals to see if this security can find a place in your portfolio. The stock is still clearly in bargain territory. So, there is probably still more room for appreciation.

Current Debt Situation

The latest balance sheet ratios appear to be within lending guidelines. Therefore, the merger with Raging River (OTC:RRENF) appears to have accomplished the main purpose. Even though the stock of Baytex is down considerably since the merger, another all-stock merger with a low debt company would not be out of the question because other equities are similarly out of favor.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy December 2019 Investor Presentation

A considerable amount of debt has been repaid within the current fiscal year. Now, management aims to keep the ratios within investment guidelines should the worst possible commodity pricing scenario happen. A company with the debt structure of Baytex (organized in Canada) typically has conservative debt ratios under most future (possible) projected scenarios. That is the reason for the current debt ratio goal.

The prior management clearly leveraged the balance sheet too much. Current management appears to be selecting a much more conservative financial strategy in the future.

Mr. Market likes a growth story and, therefore, has consigned this stock to the doghouse until that rosy growth story reappears. However, continuing industry trends have allowed this company to show limited growth despite the maintenance budget in the current fiscal year. The continuing cash flow emphasis to invest in the lighter oil (and condensate) producing properties should enable a gradual decrease in breakeven costs corporate wide.

Management has also steadily reduced costs at the heavy oil production leases to reap decent profits from those properties. An oil price rally would allow management to quickly hedge the heavy oil production to assure decent profits during the inevitable downturn that always follows oil price rallies. More importantly, the merger has assured far more cash flow at industry bottoms than Baytex had during the last downturn.

This management generally will find ways to ship the production towards the Southern United States in an effort to secure better and less volatile pricing. The result so far has been an avoidance of the Alberta cutbacks largely directed at thermal producers as well as a faster pricing recovery. Still, the market views the future commodity pricing dimly because economic weakness is expected. That is highly unlikely in an election year.

The last president to have a recession during an election was President Bush in 2008. After that fiasco, it is very unlikely that the current president will allow a recession during the 2020 election. Most likely the federal reserve and the politicians will go "all out" to make sure the economy is humming along. Given the polarization in politics, it will probably be a very noisy and gut-wrenching bi-partisan effort.

On the other hand, the first year of a new presidential term, 2021, often reports the weakest economic growth of the four years of a presidency. Therefore, if there is a recession, it will most likely be that year and it will be comparatively mild when compared to the 2008 recession. Because the market looks forward, by the time the recession arrives, industry stocks may have already begun a rally to anticipate the recovery.

Currently, oil and gas stocks appear to be priced for a major recession like 2008. However, those typically occur after a major economic mistake that is not corrected for awhile. There appears to be enough alarm about the current budget deficits that the problems created by those deficits will be fixed before another 2008 type recession recurs. Typically, a 2008 type recession will occur once a generation or once every two generations. The odds favor that oil and gas stocks are deeply undervalued because of the current pessimistic outlook.

This management appears to be catering to that economic outlook by debt repayment as the main priority. That means that the growth story Mr. Market also loves is on the back burner. Therefore, the market punished the stock for not accommodating two conflicting priorities. What is interesting (as a side note) is that the market took so long to punish this company for its debt levels.

Operations

The operations outlook continues to be very bright as industry technology and operational improvements appear to be continuing well into the foreseeable future. That means the chances for some single digit production growth are excellent despite the management budget forecast of no growth.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy December 2019 Investor Presentation

Weaker pricing has decreased cash flow somewhat from last year. But continuing production increases will help to mitigate that downward fluctuation. In the past, these properties generated nearly all the cash flow during times of weak commodity prices. Currently, the quick paybacks shown above and the continuing production improvements should lead to an increase in cash flow generating abilities at the various oil pricing points.

That should mean an increase in profitability as the future unfolds. It also means that a significant amount of the business is in United States dollars while not being subject to a lot of Canadian challenges. This company receives nearly half of the current cash flow from operating activities from the Eagle Ford. That percentage will fluctuate from the current roughly 40% to much more during a downturn when the heavy oil production has no cash flow. The Viking properties account for the rest of the significant light oil cash flow.

The heavy oil production is a sort of option on higher oil pricing. This discounted product often cash flows generously at current oil prices and higher prices. But the breakeven is far higher than the Eagle Ford properties because of the discounted pricing. Therefore, heavy oil production cash flow drops far more sharply during industry downturns.

This all points to the correct strategy of using the current environment to pay down debt in anticipation of the next recession. The credit lines need to be wide open during the next downturn to ensure company survival for the long term.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Baytex Energy December 2019 Investor Presentation

The Viking is next in terms of profitability. These are very cheap wells that generate a small amount of reserves per well. However, the wells payback at a relatively fast rate to quickly begin generating profits. Even though a fair amount of maintenance is needed to maintain production levels, the profitability of these leases is above average.

The breakeven of these wells currently lags the Eagle Ford wells. But, it is still relatively low given the weak Canadian dollar. Management can very quickly increase or decrease production based upon commodity price forecasts.

Extended reach wells are one of the new innovations that are increasing productivity per well. There is always a risk that the operational innovations could cease at any time. However, much of the industry sees continuing operational improvements for the foreseeable future.

Source: Baytex Energy December 2019 Investor Presentation

By far the most erratic source of profits has been the heavy oil production. This company began operations as a heavy oil producer and therefore knows the heavy oil business. The problem is that this business changed fundamentally when oil prices dropped to some extreme lows in 2016. Never again for the foreseeable future would oil prices go as high as they did before 2015 to guarantee heavy oil profits. As the author noted several times, the heavy oil production produced no cash flow (let alone profits) for roughly three years.

Management finally realized what needed to be done to assure cash flow by merging with a light oil producer. But the delay nearly cost the company a future in 2016 as this company barely made it through that recession.

Now management does invest somewhat in the heavy oil production. But that production must quickly payback to justify the investment. Hence some of the new wells have production over 700 BOD. That is many times higher than a few years ago and promises to continue to lower the sky-high breakeven costs shown above.

Discounted products like heavy oil often suffer from larger discounts at industry bottoms. Therefore, the cost reductions management periodically reports are far more important for this division. This is a product that tends to generate a lot of profits all at once and then you have to "hang on" or "hunker down" until the next profit opportunity. Back in the 1990s, the heavy oil business was a far more reliable profit generator. That is no longer the case and may not be until some more industry innovations lower the production cost more.

The Future

Before the merger, Raging River announced a light oil discovery.

Source: Baytex Energy December 2019 Investor Presentation

This light oil with some possible condensate offers a lower decline rate than the current Raging River production. The wells will, of course, be longer lived. Management is still trying to determine the best strategy to develop the discovery as well as delineate the acreage available to develop. Such a process often takes a few years.

Like many other basins, this acreage has stacked plays. Therefore, there could be even more potential in the future. The emphasis on eventually developing this acreage is important because of the strategic need to continually decrease the reliance on heavy oil production for profits.

Currently, the Eagle Ford generally has "first call" on any budget monies allocated. That is very unlikely to change in the future. Management has not discussed the stacked plays on the Eagle Ford acreage. But most operators have already begun to develop the Austin Chalk in many areas as well as the Eagle Ford. Smaller operators have begun to explore the Georgetown and other intervals in the hopes of another profitable interval. The result is that Eagle Ford acreage is likely to be a major cash flow generator well beyond 10 years as long as the industry innovations continue.

The heavy oil assets are the least likely to attract growth capital due to the erratic profits. Management generally obtains growth of this production through continuing industry innovations. The outlook for heavy oil profits remains erratic. So, management would have to hope for some very significant cost improvements before significantly expanding heavy oil production. The recent increase in initial production to 700 BOD (up from generally less than 200) is a step in the right direction. However, far more than that improvement is needed before this division attracts significant capital investment.

The overall outlook is extremely bright for this leveraged producer. The leverage is manageable, though the company will decrease that leverage in the future. As a NYSE listed company, this stock would benefit from higher oil prices or a more favorable industry outlook first due to the visibility a NYSE carries. Currently, industry production growth forecasts are decreasing along with the rig count. But this company has production in some of the lowest cost basins in the United States. It is likely to survive any recession far better than many competitors. Therefore, this stock can be considered for investment by all but the more conservative investors. From the current price, it should treat investors very well as this stock has an Enterprise Value of less than four times anticipated cash flow. Growth in the immediate future will slow until the balance sheet is in proper financial condition. But that growth will accelerate as this company generates decent cash flow to accommodate a far faster growth rate when management prioritizes growth over debt repayment.

