Rate And Operating Leverage Challenges Counterbalancing U.S. Bancorp's Valuation

U.S. Bancorp shares remain undervalued, but sentiment seems to be an issue, with little to get excited about in the base business.

The trouble with excellence is that once you attain a high standard of performance, the improvements that follow don’t seem quite as impressive. Start an exercise program today, and you’ll probably see rapid improvement over the first few months … but after a year or so, those improvements will be slower and harder-earned. That may well be one of the primary issues for U.S. Bancorp (USB) now, as this well-regarded and highly profitable bank struggles to offset spread headwinds and operating leverage challenges.

I still wonder whether investor frustration with the slow progress here may eventually force management toward a more dramatic step like a large acquisition or merger of equals. Management certainly seems more open to the idea than before, but I wouldn’t make that a base-case assumption. In any case, U.S. Bancorp does appear to offer better-than-average upside here, but with sentiment in a “what have you done for me lately?” sort of place, it may take time for this more defensive name to shine.

No Real Problems … But Nothing To Celebrate Either

Given that U.S. Bancorp’s core fourth quarter earnings came in within 0.08% of my estimate, I can’t really say that this was a disappointing or surprising quarter, though I will point out that USB’s results were a little light of the Street expectations at almost every line. All in all, it was a pretty vanilla quarter – few people ever throw a fit over being served vanilla ice cream, but nobody gets all that fired up about it either.

Adjusted core revenue rose 1% yoy and declined 2% qoq, missing expectations by less than 1%. Net interest income declined 3% yoy and 2% qoq, missing expectations on weaker-than-expected net interest margin. While earning asset growth was solid (up 5% yoy and 1% qoq), NIM declined 18bp yoy and 10bp; management had lowered its guidance for NIM back in December, but still came in a little lower than that guidance, with higher premium amortization doing some damage.

Fee income was the only meaningful beat for the quarter, with income up more than 6% yoy and down less than 2% qoq, with card and trust both outperforming on a qoq basis.

Operating expenses were up about 3% yoy and 2% qoq, about 1% worse than expected, driving a 75bp miss on efficiency ratio in combination with the weaker revenue. Pre-provision profits rose 5% year over year and fell 6% qoq, missing expectations by, yep, you guessed it – about 1% (or $0.01/share). Core EPS missed the Street by about a penny, and U.S. Bancorp was one of the few banks to report so far with a qoq decline in tangible book value.

Not Much To Get Excited About In The Balance Sheet Either

None of the large banks are really posting fantastic loan growth, with 1% qoq growth about as good as it’s been so far, and U.S. Bancorp is no exception. Loans missed expectations by about 1%, with the bank posting loan growth of 4% yoy and less than 1% on an average balance basis. With the Fed reporting 1.1% qoq for the average large bank in the fourth quarter, U.S. Bancorp’s 0.8% growth is slight underperformance.

CRE lending did okay (up 1.9% qoq), and mortgages were also pretty good (up 1.9% qoq), but C&I lending was lackluster (up 0.2%). Loan yield performance was a little below average, with a 26bp yoy decline and a 22bp qoq decline.

Deposits rose almost 7% yoy and 2% qoq on an average balance basis, with non-interest-bearing deposits down about 4% yoy and down slightly qoq. Interest-bearing deposit costs declined 15bp qoq (identical to Bank of America (BAC) and PNC (PNC)) and total deposit costs declined 12bp to 0.73% - pretty good on a comparable basis.

Like many other banks this quarter, U.S. Bancorp did boost its security holdings, with almost 4% qoq growth. Security yields aren’t as good as loan yields, but they do at least offer positive spreads and it’s a money-making alternative to just sitting on cash given a still-challenging loan growth environment.

Management Commentary Not So Helpful

With its below-average rate sensitivity and solid fee-generating businesses, I’m a little disappointed that U.S. Bancorp isn’t looking relatively stronger in this more challenging period of the banking cycle. Management guidance for 2020 wasn’t particularly helpful in that regard either.

Management expects NIM to be similar to Q4’19 for most of 2020, and loan growth potential isn’t looking so great – suggesting basically flat (maybe slightly down) net interest income for 2020. Management also talked about having some options to slow expense growth in the face of weaker revenue, but management’s language suggested to me that positive operating leverage in 2020 is now more of a goal than a likelihood. On a more positive note, those fee-generating businesses should do their part in 2020, with management expecting mid-single-digit growth across most of the major lines like cards, merchant acquiring, and corporate payments.

The Outlook

As is, U.S. Bancorp is going to continue pursuing its branch-lite model of organic expansion into markets like North Carolina, and may well use a similar model to grow in attractive markets like Texas and Florida. With a strong national business in cards and mortgages, it is a credible strategy. Still, I don’t know if it will be enough to shift sentiment that U.S. Bancorp lacks the dynamism to really be an attractive name now.

As I’ve written before, I still believe a merger-of-equals (or near-equals) with PNC could be a very strong strategic option. U.S. Bancorp could pay a 10% premium and still see double-digit EPS accretion with tangible book value accretion from day one. I can’t say that such a move is at all likely, but I believe it makes sense on many levels, including blending strong retail and commercial lending franchises, complementary/attractive geographic expansion, IT cost leverage, and compatible corporate cultures.

As is, I still believe U.S. Bancorp is undervalued on a standalone basis. I’m expecting mid-single-digit contraction in core adjusted earnings this year, but 2.5% growth annualized over the next five years and 3.5% growth over the next 10 years. Discounted back, that supports a fair value close to $60. U.S. Bancorp is not as apparently undervalued on a ROTCE-P/TBV basis, but then I’ve mentioned before that both the high ROTCE names tend to trade at higher premiums than would otherwise be considered “fair”.

The Bottom Line

Quantitatively, I can’t really say U.S. Bancorp is disappointing me – Q4 results were almost exactly as I expected, and while I’ve cut back my expectations for 2020 and 2021, the changes aren’t dramatic. And yet, there’s just a general sense of “blah” when I look at the results and listen to the call. That’s a decidedly subjective assessment, but U.S. Bancorp seems to be drifting a bit and that’s not resonating with the Street. Maybe this is just a passing issue of perception, and I still do believe U.S. Bancorp is a very well-run bank, as well as an undervalued bank. Given decent return prospects, I still think it’s a name worth owning for more conservatively-minded investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.