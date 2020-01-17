Delta Air Lines Stock Has An Estimated 13% Annual Total Return Based On Its Buyback Program

My estimate for Delta stock is $83.02 per share by no later than 2022.

Over the last 5 years, Delta has cut its shares 5.3% annually. Based on our estimates of 2022 FCF, dividends and shares outstanding, the estimated CAGR return is 10.3% annually.

The company just announced earnings and cash flow statements which show continued growth in FCF and share buybacks.

Delta Air Lines stock offers great value to potential investors based on its growing dividends and share buyback program.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) stock offers great value to investors. DAL stock has a great 2.6% dividend yield and a buyback yield of 5.1%. This represents a 7.7% total yield for investors.

Moreover, based on its latest financials, the company is likely to continue reducing its shares outstanding by over 5% annually.

My calculations show that the expected total return for investors in the next 3 years will be 13% per year.

This stems from a 2.6% dividend yield and an expected price gain of 10.3% per annum. The price target is $83.02 per share by 2022 year-end.

Delta Air Lines Has A Great Free Cash Flow Record

If you look at the chart I prepared below, you can see that the last 12 months FCF has been on the rise. It is up over 128% in the past 12 months as of Q4.

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Source: Hake

This shows that in the past four quarters, the LTM free cash flow ("FCF") generated by Delta Air Lines has grown exponentially. It rose from $1.9 billion in Q4 2018 (i.e. for all of 2018) to $4.2 billion for 2019.

Moreover, the company has paid out significant amounts of dividends and bought large amounts of shares.

Look at the chart and table below which show how the FCF was spent in the LTM for each quarter:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA, based on data from Seeking Alpha and DAL

If you look at the columns in brown this shows that total FCF for the LTM for that quarter. Clustered right next to those FCF columns are the stacks for amounts paid out in dividends (green) and buybacks (yellow).

The point is to visually see whether DAL is spending more of its FCF available in the LTM for each quarter on dividends and buybacks.

In the last two quarters, DAL has started spending less of its FCF generated over the LTM on dividends and buybacks. But that may just simply be because the FCF has been growing quickly. I suspect that the board will up its share repurchases and hike its dividends faster to keep up with the growth in FCF.

Bottom Line - Shares Have Dropped Over 5% Each Year

Share buybacks are no good for investors unless they actually reduce shares significantly over time. The main "rubber meets the road" reason is that share reductions lead to higher dividend per share growth.

It turns out that DAL has cut its shares outstanding on a consistent basis. Look at the following chart that I put together to illustrate this:

Source: Hake

This shows that over the past 5 years alone, Delta Air Lines has cut its shares outstanding by 24% on a cumulative basis.

Moreover, in the past 5 years, the average cut in shares outstanding has been 5.3% each year. This is true on both a CAGR basis (compound average growth rate) and on an average annual basis:

Sourced Hake compilation

In fact, in 2019, DAL cut its shares by 5.2%, very close to the average over the past 5 years.

Therefore, I believe one can assume that this will continue in the future. I will use this metric to help derive a valuation for Delta over the next 3 years.

The Benefit To Delta Stock Holders From Buybacks - Faster DPS Growth Rates

But first, I want to illustrate, once again (as many of my articles do) that these cuts in shares have great benefits for shareholders. The single most important thing they do is dramatically increase the dividends per share growth rate.

You can see this in the table below:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

This table shows that Dividends Per Share ("DPS") have grown much faster than the actual dividends paid out. DPS has risen 234% over the 5-year period, an average of 27% compounded each year.

But the actual dividends paid by the company to shareholders in millions of dollars has only grown 167%, or 21.7% annually (CAGR basis).

There is only one reason for this. The number of shares has fallen dramatically. That was due to the buybacks.

So shareholders benefit from higher DPS rates after the shares are cut.

I will use this fact in the estimation of the future value for DAL stock.

Valuation Of DAL Stock Based On These Trends

It turns out that you quickly estimate the value of a stock if you apply certain math assumptions about its dividend growth rates.

For example, look at my calculations in the table below to see how I derived the value for DAL stock:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

You can follow my math very easily by assuming the trends will continue. In fact, I believe my assumptions are very conservative.

For example, I assumed that FCF would grow only 20% over the next 3 years. This is despite the fact that FCF has grown exponentially (see the charts) in the last 3 years.

The best way to understand this model is to work backward. The price target by 2020 year-end is $83.02. That was derived by taking my assumption of the dividend per share for that year ($2.16 DPS) and dividing it by today's dividend yield.

Keep in mind that the yield, if lower, will lead to a higher price in 2022. And if the dividend yield is higher, the price will be lower than $83.02.

For example, let's say that DAL's dividend yield falls to 2% from 2.6% as investors push up the demand for DAL stock. That would put the Delta stock price at $108 per share, or 76.8% higher than today (i.e. $2.16 DPS / 2%). This is almost twice as high an upside as the 36% upside from the $83.02 price target. And we only moved the dividend yield from 2.6% to 2.0%.

The next thing to ask is how did I derive the $2.12 DPS rate for 2022? After all, the dividend rate today is $1.61.

This was derived from making an assumption about the growth rate in FCF (20% over 3 years), multiplying it by the present payout ratio and dividing that number by the expected number of shares outstanding in 2022.

I touched on those assumptions earlier. But suffice it to say that I assume the same level of buybacks, payout and dividend payment growth continue.

Bottom Line - Expect A 13% Annual Total Return Over The Next 3 Years

Short of any disastrous disruption in the industry or in Delta Air Lines, you can expect a minimum of 12% to 13% annual total return. This is derived from the price target gain which translates into an annual average gain of 10.3%. In addition, the 2.6% dividend yield, if it stays level, adds up to 12.9% annual total return.

Now DAL stock could rise much quicker than that, in anticipation of higher FCF or dividend growth rates. In effect, the dividend yield would fall, as I explained earlier. But this 13% total return, given the stock's 7.5% total yield, is the minimum expectation a value investor can look forward to.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.