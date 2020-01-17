Eagle Bancorp Had A Curiously Challenging Quarter, But There's Still Value Here

The share of Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) have had a relatively mediocre run since my last update in October, with the stock more or less tracking the broader performance of regional bank stocks. Although Eagle’s fourth quarter had some pretty curious moving parts, I believe the bank is still in fundamentally good shape and well-positioned to take advantage of the growing, less cyclical Washington, D.C. economy.

With ample surplus capital and the bank already spending on preparations to exceed the $10B asset threshold, I think an acquisition is at least plausible. Either way, while I don’t think the shares are hugely undervalued, there’s still worthwhile upside here on a risk-adjusted basis and the potential of double-digit annualized returns for shareholders.

Some Curious Numbers In The Fourth Quarter

Eagle missed sell-side expectations by $0.01 (and mine by about $0.02), but the make-up of the earnings report was a little strange relative to expectations, with a sizable miss at the NIM line, a sizable beat at the earning asset line, higher expenses, lower provisioning, and higher taxes. Taking all of those moving parts into account, as well as balance sheet developments, and I’d say it was an “okay” quarter, but not as good as investors should have expected.

Revenue declined slightly on a year-over-year basis and was basically flat sequentially, surpassing expectations by a modest amount. Net interest income, which also declined by about 1% yoy and a little less than that sequentially, beat expectations, but the composition was unexpected. A surge in deposits swelled the balance sheet, leading to 12% yoy growing in earning assets, roughly 5% more than expected. Unfortunately, management was not able to effectively deploy all of that capital, leading to a bigger than expected drop in net interest margin – down 48bp yoy and 23bp qoq, and 14bp below expectations. Non-interest income rose 10% yoy and 6% qoq, but makes up less than 10% of the total.

Expenses rose 9% yoy and more than 3%, and were still high even after backing out elevated legal costs tied to the activities of the company’s former CEO. Management had indicated that spending would be accelerating in preparation for passing the $10 billion asset threshold (which involves higher compliance and regulatory costs), but costs do seem to be running high. Adjusted pre-provision profits declined 3% yoy and a little less than 1% qoq, still coming in close to $0.02 better than expected.

Below the pre-provision line, Eagle benefited from lower provisions (good), but higher taxes and a higher share count, leading to a one-cent miss relative to Street expectations.

Loan Growth And Balance Sheet Management Are Lingering Questions Now

Eagle missed loan expectations by about 1%, and while the company did post 9% year-over-year growth in average loan balances, loans barely grew on a sequential basis. There was some growth in C&I and owner-occupied CRE (up 5% and 3.5% qoq, respectively), but those two categories combined amount to less than investment CRE, which declined 3%, while construction lending was also down about 1%. Management attributed the weakness to lower construction demand and higher payoff activity, with more projects reaching completion in the quarter.

With a meaningful piece of Eagle’s loan book priced to short-term LIBOR, the decline in rates hit yields, with average loan yields declining 32bp yoy and 21bp qoq. Not that it matters much, but that loan yield pressure really wasn’t any worse (on a qoq basis) than that seen at larger banks like PNC (PNC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB), so I wouldn’t view this as problematic. I’d also note that about one-quarter of the overall loan book has now reached contractual rate floors, limiting further downward pressure.

The real surprise in the quarter was the surge in deposits, with average deposit balances up 11% yoy and 5% qoq. Unfortunately, non-interest-bearing deposits didn’t improve nearly so much, with end-of-period balances declining 2% yoy (still, not bad relative to most banks that have reported) and rising about 0.5% qoq. Interest-bearing deposit costs fell 20bp qoq, while total deposit costs fell 14bp.

One concern I have with the quarter, and something I don’t think management really addressed in enough detail on the call, was why they couldn’t make better use of the unexpected deposit surge. First Republic (FRC), for instance, reported 3.25% yields on new security purchases and actually borrowed money to buy securities. With Eagle, security balances rose 7% yoy and 12% qoq, but the average yield declined from 2.62% to 2.53% and Eagle more than doubled its short-term deposits with other banks (yielding 1.62%). Now, it may well be the case that management realized or expected that the surge in deposits would be transitory, in which case it would have made less sense to commit to longer-dated securities, but I’d have liked to hear that spelled out more clearly.

On a positive note, credit quality is still pretty good; charge-offs have increased but are still only 0.16% of loans, and likewise the NPA asset ratio is still quite healthy. Also on a positive note, loan originations were strong in the quarter and management is confident that it can return to high single-digit loan growth for 2020.

The Outlook

All in all, this quarter doesn’t change much about my modeling outlook or my subjective view of the bank. The softer loan environment isn’t so surprising to me, and I think it’s in investors’ best interests that Eagle is not chasing business on the basis of price or credit quality – banks that are doing that are likely going to regret it down the road.

I’d also note that with a CET1 ratio of almost 12.9%, Eagle is operating with a wide margin of safety from a capital standpoint. The company is paying a dividend now and there’s an expanded share buyback in place (Eagle is small enough that it doesn’t have to go through the CCAR process), but I wonder if the bank will look toward M&A as an option for its surplus capital. I’d expect any M&A to be directed toward community banks in the D.C. area, with either Virginia or Maryland suburban counties a likely target. Given the relationship-driven nature of Eagle’s business, I don’t think expanding into/toward Baltimore would make all that much sense at this point, unless it can identify a bank with a similar relationship-driven model (and then retain those loan officers!).

I’m not making major modeling changes, but the rollover into a new year moves my 5-year core earnings growth rate to over 5% and my 10-year growth rate to a little over 6%. Discounted back, the new earnings stream works out to a fair value a little over $52, while my ROTCE-P/TBV approach gives me a fair value closer to $50.

The Bottom Line

Eagle has a strong performance track record in the D.C. area, and I continue to view that as an attractive market for a CRE-oriented commercial bank. D.C.’s construction market has historically offered respectable (if not good) growth, with less cyclicality than most other markets, as the presence of the government effectively supports the market. While Eagle isn’t shockingly cheap today, I do like the long-term prospects for mid-single-digit loan growth and mid-to-high single-digit core earnings growth, with M&A a possible source of upside as well.

