Despite The Clouds Hanging Over Korlym Sales, Corcept Therapeutics Still Looks An Attractive Investment

Shares are trading at attractive valuation multiples and the eventual commercialization of a few drugs that are currently in the clinical stage will act as catalysts.

Even though several headwinds are present, especially regarding the continued growth of Korlym sales, I remain bullish on the company prospects.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) is the only biotech stock that I own and follow. This is partly because biotech is not the sector that I specialize in, and of course, many companies representing this sector were trading at dubious valuations when I was looking for a company to invest in. The investment in CORT, however, has not gone according to the plan, yet. I published my one and only article on Corcept exactly 483 days ago, close to when I bought the stock as well. Here's how the performance looks like, courtesy of Seeking Alpha Premium.

My first article, to which I have included a link above, is an in-depth analysis of the company and the industry outlook. As outlined in this article, I found a few interesting developments at Corcept that eventually led me to the investment.

The revenue growth came in primarily as a result of volume increases, not price.

The company had zero long-term debt as of writing the first article, which stays true even on this day.

The company was making free cash flow, which I believe would facilitate its growth operations for many years to come.

Favorable demographics such as an increase in life expectancy, rapid growth of disposable income, and the expected uptick in healthcare spending will benefit Corcept for many years.

The pricing power of Corcept for Korlym because of its monopolistic presence in the market was something I appreciated at that time, but the eventual impact on its power if Teva was allowed to produce a generic version of Korlym was yet to be seen at that time.

Almost a year and a half down the line, most of the arguments that I made for Corcept still seem to be valid. Despite the headwinds, I continue to hold Corcept and I think many investors should. The reasons why I believe so will be discussed in this update to my thesis.

The balance sheet remains healthy

The company has maintained its healthy financial position throughout, which is one of the reasons why I decided to hold on to CORT even after this evaluation. At the end of the third quarter, Corcept had $231 million in cash and short-term investments, which has grown consistently in the last decade.

Even at the end of the third quarter last year, Corcept had no long-term debt on its balance sheet, which leaves ample opportunities for the company to raise funds in case of a requirement to facilitate its research and development projects. The company had total liabilities of $32.6 million at the end of September, which fades behind the sizeable cash balance at present.

The prospects

Corcept, currently, derives 100% of its revenue from the sale of Korlym and relying on a single marketable drug is not the ideal way for a biotech company to move forward. The company has been focusing on treatments for solid tumors and a few Phase II trials are scheduled for 2020 and 2021.

At the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in June 2019, Corcept presented data from its trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel to treat patients with advanced solid tumors. Eleven of the response-evaluable patients in that trial suffered from advanced, high-grade serous ovarian cancer. Five of these patients experienced disease control of 16 weeks or greater. Of the trial's 25 response-evaluable patients with pancreatic tumors, seven had disease control of 16 weeks or greater.

These results are promising, and a Phase II trial is currently ongoing with 180 patients at sites in the United States and several parts of Europe. The management expects to provide more details of the development from this front soon, which was confirmed by Dr. Joseph, Belanoff, the chief executive officer, in the third-quarter earnings call.

"We expect to receive FDA guidance concerning the optimal development plan for relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel to treat patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer this quarter. These patients have a poor prognosis and few good treatment options. We plan to start a Phase III trial following completion of our discussions with the agency and expect to be able to provide more details about our plans soon. Our Phase II controlled study of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in metastatic platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is in progress with sites in both the United States and Europe."

In the third-quarter earnings call, the CEO confirmed a plan to increase the sales staff to reach more practitioners in a bid to upscale the sales of Korlym. As the single product that brings in revenue to the company, it's important to keep sales of Korlym at least at the expected level to generate sufficient cash to support ongoing research and development processes. From 40 clinical specialists, the sales staff will be improved to 55 specialists, and this new staff is expected to bring in sales by the second half of this year.

According to Wise Guy Research Consultants, the global Cushing's Syndrome diagnostic and treatment market will grow at a compounded annual growth rate of just over 8% from 2017 through 2023, to a value of $405 million. As Korlym has a first-mover advantage in this market, sales of the drug can be expected to grow along with this projected growth of the target market, which leaves Corcept with ample time to continue with its trials for other drugs and obtain the approval of the FDA to market these products.

There will be competition for Korlym in 2020 as the composition of matter patent for mifepristone has now expired, as confirmed in its 10-K report dated December 31, 2018.

"The composition of matter patent covering Korlym's active ingredient, mifepristone, has expired. The only other FDA-approved use of mifepristone is to terminate pregnancy."

With this expiration, Korlym sales will likely face stiff competition in 2020 and beyond, and relacorilant, which is expected to take over Korlym's market share, is still in its late-stage trials and is expected to reach commercialization stage earliest by 2021, as confirmed by the CEO in the third-quarter earnings call.

"Our GRACE trial is now active at 42 sites. We expected to be able to file relacorilant's NDA (New Drug Application) for the treatment of patients with Cushing's Syndrome in the third quarter of 2021."

Relacorilant is expected to eliminate some of the side effects of taking Korlym, including endometrial thickening, vaginal bleeding, and termination of pregnancy. As exciting as this might sound, the significant time remaining until the commercialization of this drug provides a massive opportunity to Corcept's competitors to gain market share, which is not a good sign for the company.

However, despite this negative development, I remain bullish on the prospects of Corcept based on expectations that the company will continue to keep their Korlym sales steady until they commercialize other products that are still in the clinical stage. The early success of Oncology-related trials provides enough reason to believe that there will be a significant upside in the long term, even though the share price could remain volatile in the short term.

A word on the repurchase program

Corcept does not pay any dividends, which doesn't come as a surprise as the company is still looking for growth opportunities and is by no means a mature one. However, the share repurchase program authorized in mid-2018 to purchase up to $100 million of common stock has benefited investors in the recent past. According to company filings, for the 12 months ended in December 2018 and in the trailing twelve months period, Corcept repurchased $23.7 million and $49.9 million worth common stock, respectively. These buybacks not only provide an income source for investors but also serve to improve the per-share figures such as earnings.

The target price for Corcept shares

The median consensus target price for CORT is $17, which represents an upside of 32% from the market price of around $12.90 on Thursday.

If Korlym sales do not decline as expected by some analysts, this will act as a catalyst to reach this target price in 2020. Shares are currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2, according to Seeking Alpha Premium data, whereas the sector median multiple is 33.51. Convergence with the sector multiple would lead to a massive return for investors, but I think this is unlikely to occur in 2020 or 2021. Based on a model of revenue multiples, I expect shares to trade around $15.60, which still leaves an upside of 21% from today's price.

Conclusion

There is an upside to be captured in Corcept shares even though the going has been tough in the last year or so. Except for a few occasions where the share price was driven higher by improved sentiment, the story for investors has not been an attractive one. However, from a financial perspective, things have been the exact opposite. From a meager revenue of just $3.3 million in 2012, Corcept's topline has grown in each of the last 7 years and the company brought in $285.4 in revenue in the last 12 months. Even if Korlym sales decline in 2020, I believe sales would not decline drastically so as not to enable the company to allocate sufficient funds to its research and development projects. I remain bullish on Corcept for the long term and the attractive valuation multiples make Corcept the only biotech company that I'm holding at the moment.

