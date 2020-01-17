Infosys: Removal Of The Governance Overhang Could Catalyze A Re-Rating

The stock is trading at a governance-driven discount to peers, presenting an opportunity for long-term investors to buy into the Infosys story at a very reasonable price.

Infosys Limited (INFY) recently reported a decent set of 3Q FY20 earnings numbers - revenues grew 9.5% YoY on a constant currency basis to $3,243 million driven by robust growth in the Digital business and a robust deal pipeline at $1.8bn (+ 16% YoY). While Infosys underwhelmed on margins (EBIT margins came in at 21.9%, down 105 bps YoY), the raised top line guidance for FY20 to 10%-10.5% (vs. the prior 9-10%) makes this the fastest organically growing large-cap IT company in India, along with HCL (OTCPK:HCTHY).

Crucially, the positive outcome of the audit committee’s inquiry into the whistle-blower allegations made against the company in October 2019 should remove a major overhang on the stock. Although the outcome of the SEC investigation is still pending, the positive findings from the audit committee review is a step in the right direction. As the overhang begins to subside, I believe Infosys is a bargain. The stock currently trades at a significant discount to its bigger competitor Tata Consulting Services (OTCPK:TTNQY) (23x FY21 PE), leaving plenty of room for further upside from multiple expansion, in addition to organic growth.

A Closer Look At Headline 3Q Numbers

INFY’s revenue for the quarter increased by 9.5% YoY on a constant currency basis to $3,243 million. While there was a robust growth of 40.8% YoY in the Digital business, where the company seems to be gaining market share, INFY’s core business continues to underperform, as revenues declined 5% YoY on a constant currency basis to $1,925 million. Organically (excluding the Stater acquisition), the company’s revenue grew at the slowest in six quarters at ~7.8% YoY, representing a material 300 bps decline from the 10.8% rate in 1H FY20.

Source: Quarterly Factsheet

Among its business verticals, growth in Financial Services remained subdued at 6.2% YoY on a constant currency basis primarily due to the impact of furloughs in Europe and the rest of the world. North America, though saw sequential growth, aided by stable customer spend and new deal wins. The Financial Services vertical outlook remains bleak near term owing to macro uncertainties.

The Retail vertical growth continues to be muted as well. The vertical grew 2.5% YoY and is guided to remain volatile, given its susceptibility to changes in consumer sentiments and the impact of ongoing store closures as customers shift from physical to digital commerce. Both the Financial Services and Retail make up for over 45% of INFY’s revenues; thus, the sluggish growth raises some concern about FY21 prospects.

The Communication vertical continues to be a bright spot, growing at over 20% YoY due to the large deal wins by the company in the past. A sharp moderation is expected in 4Q FY20, though this is largely due to the one-off impact from the Verizon deal accounting. Additionally, despite the global weakness, the performance of INFY’s Manufacturing vertical has been commendable, rising 11.8% YoY. All the other smaller verticals also did well during the quarter with YoY growth in decent double digits, offsetting weakness in the rest of the portfolio.

Source: Quarterly Factsheet

Operating Margin Performance Raises A Few Concerns

Despite the favorable cross-currency impact from the 1% INR depreciation in the quarter, INFY was able to expand its EBIT margin by a lowly 20 bps QoQ to 21.9% (down 105bps YoY), raising a few concerns on the business’s underlying profitability. Positive contributors include a 10 bps gain on account of the favorable currency impact, while cost optimization measures drove an additional 50 bps gain in margins, though lower utilization detracted by ~40 bps.

Utilization, excluding trainees, declined 50 bps QoQ to 84.4%, reflecting seasonal weakness, which was offset by a favorable onsite effort mix, which declined 50 bps to 27.7%. Sub-contracting costs continued to stabilize and were 7.4% in 3Q FY20, in-line with the average of the previous five quarters.

Source: Quarterly Factsheet

Employee attrition remains a key concern –while attrition did decline by ~1.8% sequentially to 17.6%, with voluntary attrition even lower at 15.6%, overall attrition levels remain high at 19.6%, marginally down 30 bps YoY.

Source: Quarterly Factsheet

Addressing The Spike In DSOs

INFY’s days sales outstanding (DSOs) continued to trend higher this quarter and now stands at the highest levels in over a decade. Much of this is attributable to unbilled revenues as clients are increasingly pushing for more headroom.

Source: Quarterly Factsheet

The DSO weakness comes amid weakness in pricing, which continued to remain under pressure at -0.4% for the quarter.

Deal Pipeline Remains Strong

Encouragingly, the deal pipeline remains healthy, with 14 large deals worth a combined TCV of $1.8 billion (up 16% YoY). The share of new deals increased to 32% from 10% in the previous quarter. Of the large deals in the pipeline, the majority (7) were in the Financial Services vertical, with 2 deals each in the Communication and Manufacturing verticals, as well as 1 deal each in the Retail and Utilities vertical. Geographically, 8 new deal wins were in the US, 5 in Europe, and 1 in the rest of the world. The deal outlook is strong, with a good share of large deals and new account openings across geographies, indicating little in the way of decision-making delays in the US as we near the elections.

Source: Company Data and Source: Quarterly Factsheet

Positive Outcome From Audit Committee Enquiry Lifts Near-Term Overhang

The results of the investigations by the audit committee (comprising independent legal counsel, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. and PricewaterhouseCoopers) found no wrongdoings, which should begin to reverse the prevailing investor perception of INFY’s corporate governance. That said, the investigation by the SEC is still in process, though the outcome is unlikely to be much different from the findings of the audit committee. In the meantime, it has been business as usual throughout the period of investigation, and management’s business objectives remain unchanged.

Rationalizing Costs Through Improved Operational Efficiency

INFY’s cost out initiatives has seen strong progress as management remains focused on initiatives such as streamlining the onshore and offshore pyramids, improving onsite/offshore mix, driving lean and automation, among others, in an effort to achieve its target of $150 million in cost reduction for FY20.

A key initiative to monitor will be the ongoing rationalization of pyramids, which should make the offshore pyramid more efficient and help reduce onshore costs (which remain a major headwind at ~45% of revenues). Notably, the current ratio of trainees at INFY is low, and higher graduate hiring in India should help rationalize the pyramid and improve margins.

Additionally, the lean and automation strategy, along with efforts for a better pricing mix in the expanding digital business, should help stabilize the company’s margin profile. Notably, in the past one year, the company has automated 30-40% of delivery efforts and created over 250 automation tools, driving 22% efficiency gains in certain projects and reallocating 17% of its employees within onsite locations.

Source: Analyst Meet 2019 Presentation

With regards to its other cost optimization measures, INFY’s employee engagement, employee productivity, and training platforms have helped to automate its own enterprise, while also offering them to its clients. These include “Infosys Launchpad” - onboarding new employees, “INFY ME” - personal productivity, “INFY Work” - employee productivity, and “LEX” - employee training.

Source: Analyst Meet 2019 Presentation

All of these efforts have led to greater operating efficiencies, which I believe should give the company some room to increase its sales & marketing spend while achieving the mid-to-upper point of its operating margin target for FY20 of 21%-23%.

Discounted Multiple Presents A Compelling Opportunity

The clean chit from the audit committee investigation, along with a strong FY20 outlook, should drive a gradual shift in sentiment on the stock, in my view. There are some drawbacks, for instance, the weakness in the Financial Services and Retail verticals will likely weigh on growth near term. However, the HSD growth path, coupled with the valuation discount relative to Tata Consulting Services, which has reached ~25%, makes Infosys a compelling buy, in my view. Historically, as Infosys’ growth gap vs. TCS narrowed, its discount to TCS has narrowed to less than 10%.

Source: Bloomberg Data

Assuming Infosys moves closer to a 20x earnings multiple – a narrower discount to TCS (~23x), Infosys stock could re-rate up ~22% higher on FY22 consensus EPS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.