ReWalk Robotics Is Walking The Plank Again

The Israeli nano-cap company ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) has been burning through cash at fairly solid clip, and just announced another capital raise shortly after some of its prior investors decided to sell shares; predictably the value went into reverse, with the share price down to the $2.00 range yesterday, giving back more than all the gains it has otherwise picked up fairly recently.

ReWalk's position reminds me a bit of the situation of certain Star Wars characters in Episode VI: The Return of The Jedi. In the opening act of the film, Han Solo, after being rescued initially by Luke Skywalker from the clutches of the gangster Jabba the Hutt, is recaptured, and both, along with Chewbacca, are taken out into the desert on a barge and forced to walk the plank to be fed to an alien. While of course Luke's Jedi skills ultimately prevail and the heroes survive to live and fight another day, that sense of uncertainty that comes from having nothing but a plank between you and death is a tough spot, and I am not sure that ReWalk, or rather its shareholders, will be rescued.

In a metaphorical sense, ReWalk, a designer and provider of robotic exoskeleton solutions for helping people regain mobility, continues to grind out some progress on becoming viable, but is increasingly out on a financial plank, edging away from creating value. While some positive developments have been building, the existential question remains whether the good news can convert into financial results fast enough to prevent shareholders from getting burned.

A ReView of ReWalk

Historically, back to 2001 when it was founded, ReWalk has been primarily focused on what is now known as its ReWalk 6.0 system, a large exoskeleton that is used by people with conditions such spinal cord injury to assist in walking. With credit to the intelligence and determination of its founding team, the company has succeeded in terms of creating a medical device approved for major markets that has demonstrable improvements in the lives of those who qualify to use one. However, the fly in the ointment, so to speak, has been the reluctance of major insurers to agree to broad-based coverage for the $85,000 system. Virtually every system placed to date has either been paid for by the patients directly, or by the insurers only after lengthy and hard-fought appeals processes. Clearly this places a severe limitation on the ability to generate revenue, and the total number of units in service worldwide is perhaps on the order of 600 [the 500th system was placed in November 2018, and a typical quarter since then might see between 10 and 20 units placed). That would rather generously peg lifetime revenue from this breakthrough product at about $50 million, assuming 600 systems and every system sold for $85k. In the meantime, the company is working to move the needle on how insurers treat claims, and has some modest progress with the US department of Veterans Affairs, German social insurance, and more recently a decision by American insurer Cigna (CI) to not automatically deny all such claims but be willing to consider each claim without the need to start an appeal. In theory, these should lead to more stable and predictable results over time, and other insurers may well begin to move in a similar direction.

In 2017, the company began development on a second product line, a soft suit to be used specifically in stroke recovery in a rehabilitation setting. Known as the ReStore, its FDA and CE clearances were approved by 2019 and sales began in earnest during the second half of 2019. At a considerably lower price point, just under $30,000, and with a client base of rehab centers instead of directly to patients, the hope is that the new product can generate enough sales to help keep the company going while still patiently working the insurance angle on the original product. Management says early reaction has been strongly positive and sales are trickling in [1 unit in Q2 2019, 5 units in Q3 2019; on the current company website, as of 1/12/2020, a total of 9 locations are available to use the suit, but it is possible 1 or more of the centers has purchased more than 1 unit]. In the Q3 2019 earnings call, the CEO Larry Jasinski reiterated goals for the remainder of 2019 and stated specifically "penetration of ReStore in more than 40 accounts and building a strong pipeline for 2020 placements. We will certainly have 40 in line, the number of completed PO's maybe a bit less." [emphasis added]

Can ReWalk Get ReSults?

As a publicly traded company, I think it is fair to describe ReWalk thus far as an unmitigated disaster in terms of creating sustainable value to shareholders. Some overly optimistic timelines for insurance coverage and high costs early on just ate up cash voraciously. This in turn resulted in multiple rounds of new share issues, including the 3.1 million new shares being offered and just announced January 15, 2020. Yet, not all the trends are terrible - while cash from operations is still negative, it is clearly trending up, while SG&A has been falling on an absolute basis as management has worked to get leaner.

Cash on hand reported for 9/30/19 was $20.4 million [financial figures quoted from the company's Q3 2019 10-Q], with an operating cash burn average of $3.5 million per quarter and loan obligations from 10/1/19 through 9/30/20 are $4.4 million, or per quarter average of $1.1 million, so roughly $4.60 million per quarter in combined operating cash loss and cash loss from financing. Year end 2019 results have not been released, but if we extrapolate that these are reasonable estimates for Q4 2019, then cash on hand should be somewhere just under $16.0 million, enough to make it through three quarters of 2020. With another infusion coming this quarter from the additional shares, one can add another couple quarters of cushion. There has been no previous guidance to suggest that cash burn would accelerate into 2020, and I believe management is committed to managing cash on hand tightly. Capex costs are quite negligible - literally less than $10k per quarter - so operating cash and cash from or for financing are the lion's share of cash uses.

However, what I want to point out is the efforts at cost containment; gross margin and SG&A as a percent of revenue have both seen improvements which overlap with the ramp up of developing a new product. In my view these are quite encouraging on the whole, showing that management is making serious efforts to think about decisions like a business and less like a lab. While the share value has certainly cratered under the weight of unmet expectations and steady need to supply new cash into the business, the most fundamental question is now, in my view, if there is sufficient runway with the cash on hand and the trends in place to avoid massive additional dilution beyond the newly announced offering, and really support the value of equity.

In order to get to a point of actually stopping the hole from getting deeper then would roughly require a quarterly revenue of at least $9 million; at ~55% gross margin (2019 was running at 54% through Q3) would leave $4.95 million, barely enough to cover the $4.60 million in SG&A and loan expenses. For a company whose highest quarterly revenue ever has been $2.40 million, such a feat is likely some significant time away. What kind of scenario would it take to get to such a point?

Placing 70 of the personal ReWalk 6.0 units and 70 of ReStore units would get to $8 million, to give an idea. Management is projecting full confidence in lining up 40 purchase orders for the ReStore product over its first few quarters on the market, and ramping up to 70 per quarter consistently would mean at least doubling. For a brand new med tech product in North American and European markets, this is not necessarily an impossible task, likely more a matter of getting the market penetration and timing with the rehab centers budget cycles. Currently, only a handful of centers in the United States are set-up to work with the patients using the ReStore, and only 1 center in all of Europe (in Hungary; link is in English) so I have little doubt that there will be significant growth in those figures over the next 2 years. The real stretch is on the ReWalk 6.0 system, which largely requires the insurance payments to cover. The big question over this part of the picture is the impact of 1) the streamlining of the German insurance handling of claims which was a major point of emphasis in the last earnings call. CEO Jasinski, both in his prepared remarks and in response to questions from the analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright (one of ReWalk's previous lead underwriters) made clear he expected the recent changes in Germany to shorten the sales cycle time and make it much more predictable:

The sales cycle in Germany has been very broad. It's ranged from nine months to three years in some cases, because of the lack of certainty both in the code and of the process. This cycle should bring it down to months. So we believe we're going to take a lot of those patients who have been waiting so long and take care of them and then we will be able to give a cycle that was so predictable and it should be three to six months on average... We already see movement of patients because this is gone so far. So, there won't to be a long lag time. It will take a few months to get all these patients in the line and then after that it will get predictable. I think we'll be able to give numbers that you actually will be able to accurately predict one into the other.

Secondly, does Cigna's change in policy alone grow revenue on a steady basis? Cigna has only agreed to automatically review all claims, as opposed to outright deny all claims initially. Therefore, it is likely some positive decisions will come ReWalk's way, but there will likely be plenty of denials as well. However, each positive decision that does not require a time consuming and possibly expensive appeal is a small win in its own right, and as the body of cases builds up in which Cigna elects to provide coverage, the more insight management will gain for analyzing the chances of future claims being approved. If between these two factors alone, sales go from 15 units in a quarter to 20 - 25, that would be material, even if not sufficient for viability. Finally, and slightly more long term, does Cigna's change in policy start to spill over to other American insurers? If German insurance and Cigna combined were to add 5-10 unit sales (additional $425k - $850k) a quarter, then eventually getting steady additional favorable decisions from Humana (HUM), CVS / Aetna (CVS), and Anthem Blue Cross (ANTM) or others would all start to move things in a hurry.

ReWalk[ing] the Plank - Now Is Not the Time

I have previously been hopeful about ReWalk's prospects, but in spite of improvements, I cannot make a solid investment case for anything but the most speculative possibility. The short answer on whether or not ReWalk currently has the runway to slow down the cash burn sufficiently to not need further capital infusions is very clearly "no," and it has already been down this plank before. At this particular juncture there is no overwhelming compelling reason to expect an investment here to provide a return in the short term barring some big insurance policy decision; a wait-and-see approach is more advisable in my view. Obviously none of ReWalk's previous rounds of raising cash has yet completely doomed the company (there have been willing buyers so far), and I suspect the only consequence of the new round is adding to the pain for those who have been long and holding out hope that the ReStore can be a success. However, the form of the next capital infusion, say this time next year, can make a great deal of difference to its attractiveness as an investment. Stopping the cash burn completely is not necessary immediately; if the next two or three quarters show promising turns in the insurance coverage decisions or in the sales growth rate of the ReStore product, then I believe ReWalk would be able to explore financing alternatives to selling large quantities of new shares and thus show more stability. Stretching that runway further without hurting already decimated shareholders would in itself be a boost and should help signal additional confidence to the market. So while the cash burn is going to continue for the foreseeable future, demonstrating that it can shrink further would prove to be the key component in getting shareholders some relief, or if more of their ownership has to be sacrificed to live another day, and I'll be watching to see what happens.

