Pedevco: It Is The Management, Not The Earnings

There is an excellent chance that modern completion techniques will delay the need for often far more expensive water flooding techniques.

Conventional opportunities often cost far less per acre, which often makes them far more profitable even if they are less flashy.

PEDEVCO (NYSEMKT:PED) has been around for a long time. The company underwent several business changes to become an oil and gas company. The latest change was the takeover by the largest shareholder to redirect the company towards the Permian. Rather than follow many into the unconventional business, this company will use unconventional type technologies (or the latest technologies) to revitalize some conventional opportunities. Even when using the latest completion techniques in conventional areas, these latest wells often have longer lives and greater flow rates in later years due to lower decline rates.

But what really "seals the deal" is that the conventional opportunities often have far lower leasing price tags. The Permian target area is known for high prices to drill some of the more obvious zones. However, the conventional zones are passed by most of the time. Some of these intervals have produced for many years. Still the "know-it-all-crowd" generally joins the stampede to the usual suspects like the Wolfcamp. In the meantime a few original thinkers are now exploring the cheap recovery of remaining barrels in conventional areas.

The most famous example would have to be the Austin Chalk in the Eagle Ford area. This interval has produced oil for decades and was in clear decline as the Eagle Ford steadily rose in prominence. Yet the Austin Chalk was by most measures a very successful conventional opportunity. Many of the advertised sales already had production from the Austin Chalk. Therefore there were no drilling requirements because of the long established well production. Now, the new completion techniques have allowed the Austin Chalk to again become a major production interval.

It probably will not be obvious for a while. But the new well completion techniques may allow for the cheap recovery of remaining oil deposits before considering a relatively expensive waterflood campaign. In the long run, this should result in higher recovery ratios of oil in place. Not many investors realize that the oil reserves noted on the annual report are those reserves that can be profitably recovered. There are often a lot more reserves that are considered uneconomic. The recent rapid change in technology quickly makes reserve reports obsolete about as fast as they are created.

Technology improvements are not usually associated with the oil and gas industry. But now, with some creativity coming to the fore, a company like PEDEVCO has a chance at very low cost reserves. In fact, these reserves could be lower cost than most of the industry whether or not it is conventional or unconventional.

This is a tribute to management thinking "outside the box". Shareholders think they are paying for this so many times, but really do not get anything close to that. Meanwhile they are stuck paying the salaries for the services that should have been rendered.

Executive Changes

Dr. Simon Kukes became the CEO approximately a year ago. He has run far larger companies than the current company. More importantly, the new president will run the company for $1 salary and not change business expenses to the company. That is a very rare dedication of support in the company's vision that should get shareholders' attention.

Other professionals and board members have been added to strengthen the depth of company management. The result is a very deep company management that is seldom seen in companies of this size.

Dr. Kukes has built companies before. He is that rare PHD who has received more than 130 patents while also rewarding shareholders along the way. Many PHD type persons are great visionaries that quickly tire of day-to-day business activities. This CEO appears to combine that vision with the ability to run a company.

Company Reorganization

The financial structure has been completely changed. A year ago, the company had about $30 million of debt and not much revenue. All debt has now been eliminated while the shares outstanding grew to less than 60 million from less than 10 million.

The company also spent money acquiring a position in the San Andreas. While a fair amount of this resulted in the dilution shown before, at least the balance sheet is no longer leveraged. That gives the company considerable leeway to grow in the future. The San Andreas is one of the more ignored intervals in the Permian as it is an older conventional producing interval. It has been left behind in the mad rush to all the more common Permian intervals.

Source: Ring Energy November 2019 Corporate Presentation

Ring Energy (REI) is one of the few operators also developing this conventional opportunity. The break-even point for these wells is currently in the middle WTI $30s range. That is far better than many reported break-evens throughout the industry. Plus Ring Energy includes the cost of the location to drill as part of the break-even.

Many Permian operators do not state that they paid up to $3 million for each drilling location. That alone would change the return to shareholders considerably. The competition to drill the San Andreas formation is nowhere near as intense as the more common Wolfcamp formations. The few companies that chose to explore conventional opportunities have far lower overall costs as a result.

Dr. Kukes announced an 8% position in Ring Energy. Ring Energy is an established San Andreas producer with a profitable history and Dr. Kukes sees the company as undervalued. At the same time, PEDEVCO has begun to establish some San Andreas production. Recent results of 60 BOE for the third quarter would indicate that the company is converting its future vision to a present reality.

Summary

It is a little bit too soon to judge the company's value or the results of this venture. Production will increase rapidly from a very small base. The company's financial strength is much better than it was before.

Note that the major shareholder commands most of the voting shares.

Source: NASDAQ Website December 8, 2019

Insiders have been steadily purchasing the stock. The company clearly has the support of its largest shareholder as shown by the investments that raised considerable cash to strengthen the balance sheet as well as allow for the purchase of the Permian acreage.

This investment is a clear backing of the management team headed by Dr. Kukes. That could very well to turn out to be a very good investment strategy. Potential investors can now get on board at a far lower price than the largest shareholder and some managers paid for their shares. Eventually more conventional strategies will share the stage with the currently "hot" unconventional crowd. But the time to get in is before "everyone" knows it is a good idea.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 16, 2020

The current pricing reflects some hope of this company growing into its market value. Currently the company is more a story about the future than a traditional valuation using current cash flow. But the management in place makes this company a very good bet to make it to an operating entity with decent profits and cash flow. The stock still has really not responded to the moves made by the new management. So this company can be considered by investors who like a good story with the experienced management that will probably realize the possibilities in that story.

