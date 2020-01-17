Altisource - Stay Patient - Cycle Turn Not Imminent

The real upside will only come once the foreclosure cycle turns. With this turn not imminent, there is sufficient time to assess the company's transformation before becoming much more bullish.

Current foreclosure trends will make it difficult to grow revenues from new clients aggressively while New Residential is likely to remain focused on shifting more subservicing internally over time.

Altisource’s top-line continues decline

Altisource (ASPS US) reported total revenues of US$508M in the first 9 months of 2019, a drop of -18% yoy. Revenues in Q3 were down -31% to US$141M. The majority of the revenue decline in Q3 will be permanent and was driven by the drop in other service revenue following the sale of the Financial Services business, the discontinuation of the BRS business and the termination of information technology infrastructure management services following Ocwen’s transition to another servicing platform. As a result, other services revenue dropped from an average of around US$41M per quarter in the first 9 months of last year to just US$3.8M in Q3 this year. This will also lead to a large yoy drop in revenues in Q4. Early Stage Business revenues will also drop to close to zero as Altisource is winding down the Owners.com business which generated revenues of US$5.9M in the first 9 months of 2019.

Field Services and Mortgage and Real Estate Solutions showed declines of respectively -9% and -11% in Q3 (-6% and -15% 9m19). The decline was driven by a reduction in the size of the Ocwen services portfolio and number of delinquent loans. The trend in average number of delinquent loans serviced by Ocwen has been downwards although stabilized somewhat in recent quarters. Hubzu inventory has also been on a downward trend.

One factor that temporarily affected revenues was the impact of Ocwen’s transition to another servicing system on default related referral volume and REO inventory conversion rates. The Company estimates that revenue was approximately US$7.8M lower in the third quarter of 2019 because of lower REO inventory conversion rates related to Ocwen’s transition to a new servicing system. We expect Marketplace revenues to pick up again by US$8M vs. Q3 as the impact of Ocwen’s transition to another servicing system fades. Assuming flat qoq numbers for Field Services and Mortgage and Real Estate Solutions would result in a total revenue for Q4 in line with Q3 and total revenues for 2019 of US$649M of which US$622M in service revenues. This would be in line with lower end of the company’s potential 2019 scenarios.

Sales breakdown by segment

Source: Altisource Form 10-Q September 30, 2019

Average number of delinquent loans serviced by Ocwen ('000)

Source: Altisource Third Quarter 2019 Supplementary Information

Number of homes sold on Hubzu

Source: Altisource Third Quarter 2019 Supplementary Information

Hubzu inventory

Source: Altisource Third Quarter 2019 Supplementary Information

2019 Potential Scenarios

Source: Altisource Third Quarter 2019 Supplementary Information

Revenues are likely to continue to struggle in 2020

Financial Services, the BRS business and information technology infrastructure management services still generated revenues in the first half of 2019 and this will drop out in first half of 2020. However, revenues from the remaining core businesses are likely to struggle as well.

While New Residential will remain an important client of Ocwen in the coming years, we expect the company to continue to gradually shift subservicing internally over time (on new business). As a result, Altisource will need to significantly increase its revenues from other parties if it wants to become less dependent on Ocwen. While non Ocwen/New Residential/RESI business is growing, it remains unclear whether this will suffice to offset declining business elsewhere in the current environment. Thus, the most recent data from Black Knight shows November 2019 foreclosure numbers marked a 26% yoy decline. The 33,500 foreclosure number was the lowest monthly number since Black Knight began recording the metric in 2000. The total US loan delinquency rate amounted to 3.53%. The number of properties that are 90 or more days past due but not in foreclosure amounted to 439,000, a decline by 71,000 yoy. It takes a certain period to convert properties past due into actual foreclosures suggesting a pick up might take time. In its January 2020 US Consumer Finance Outlook, Barclays noted peak delinquency rates on post crisis vintages are trending significantly lower than normalized levels. Historically, a normalized delinquency curve peaks in years 3-5 at between 4-6% of total loans written during the vintage years. On business written post crisis, delinquency curves seem to peak at significantly lower rates. A similar observation was made by Auction.com.

Core business service revenue from customers other than Ocwen,NRZ and RESI growing

Source: Altisource Third Quarter 2019 Supplementary Information

Competitive landscape is changing

Several servicers have expanded into segments where Altisource is active. Mr Cooper acquired Assurant Mortgage Services in 2018 which is now part of their Xome segment (press release). Xome provides a variety of real estate services to mortgage originators, mortgage and real estate investors, and mortgage servicers, including valuation, title, and field services, operates an exchange which facilitates the sale of foreclosed properties. Approximately 53% of Xome revenues were generated from third parties in the first 9 months of 2019. Xome recorded total growth of 42% over that period. Third party generated revenues more than doubled to US$168M. This compares to US$63M in service revenue for Altisource’s core business from customers other than Ocwen, NRZ and RESI. Xome sold 2,453 properties on their Exchange platform in Q3 vs. 2,695 sold on Hubzu. Year to date, Xome sold 7,519 properties compared to 9,673 for Altisource. Similarly as for Hubzu, the number of properties sold declined year on year, which is in line with the trend in foreclosed properties discussed earlier.

Source: Mr Cooper Form 10-Q September 30, 2019

Source: Mr Cooper Form 10-Q September 30, 2019

New Residential Investment Corp acquired Guardian Asset Management in August 2019 (press release). Guardian Asset Management is a provider of field services and property management to government agencies, financial institution and asset management firms. The company commented at the time: “The addition of Guardian, coupled with our existing investment in Covius, would allow New Residential to take another step forward in our strategy of building a full suite of ancillary services and growing revenues and earnings for our shareholders.” Covius is a provider of mortgage tech related services. New Residential does not break out these services as Mr Cooper does but it makes sense for the company to shift internal field services orders to Guardian.

Another peer is Auction.com. Its website states it has over 30,000 discounted residential bank-owned and foreclosure home deals which makes it substantially larger than Altisource's Hubzu inventory.

Field services is a local market and players like New Residential and Mr. Cooper will still need to use third parties for certain states where they are not active. In an environment of increased foreclosures, capacity constraints will also come into play even in states where they are active.

Valuation considerations

Despite the challenging top-line profile, the company’s valuation is not demanding. The company reported EBITDA / adjusted EBITDA of US$53M / US$55M for the first 9 months or a 10.4%/10.9% margin. The company confirmed it targets cost savings of US$8-10M from moving to the cloud. It also closed owners.com and moved Pointillist to a separate entity for which it plans to raise outside equity in 2020. These 2 businesses generated a combined US$19M in losses during the first 3 quarters of 2019 according to the company's Form 10Q filing. While Altisource will still need to take restructuring charges of US$12-15M as disclosed in its most recent 10Q, we expect the company to be able to achieve an adjusted EBITDA of US$60M next year. Based on our estimates, the company is trading at a 8.5x EV/EBITDA multiple.

The company has a share repurchase program for 4.3 million shares of which 2.7 million remain available. The program is valid until 2022. This represents 17% of shares outstanding. During the first 9m of 2019, the company bought 0.6 million shares or close to 4% of outstanding shares. With solid cash generation, the company should be able to continue buying back stock. Moreover, at 1.9 million shares, short interest remains high considering on average 79k shares traded a day in the last 12 months.

Given the many uncertainties, we see this as a fair valuation. The real upside for Altisource will come from a turn in the delinquency and foreclosure cycle which is not imminent. Therefore, we do believe there is plenty of time to assess the company’s progress.

Conclusion

We expect Altisource’s top-line to continue to decline over 2020. There does not seem to be an imminent rise in foreclosures as delinquencies remain low. While the upside for the industry could be high if and when foreclosures and delinquencies start rising again, we do not expect this to happen soon and thus believe there is sufficient time to wait to see Altisource deliver on the growth of non Ocwen/New Residential/RESI revenues as well as see the impact on costs and margins from recent restructuring actions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.