Fate Therapeutics: Updates To Thesis, Tantalizing Data Nuggets At ASH

Management appears to be doing a stellar job of efficiently moving key programs into the clinic. Advantages of iPSC-derived NK cell programs are evident (including low cost, homogeneity, potential for better outcomes, etc).

Initial glimpses of data are highly intriguing, including signs of activity in heavily pretreated patients. However, this will need to be corroborated in a higher number of patients.

Shares have risen by 700% since we first uncovered this one, and are up 35% since my September update.

Shares of iPSC pioneer Fate Therapeutics (FATE) have gained 700% since my initial recommendation and 35% since my September update piece. In the latter, I highlighted the company's status as a front runner here given that it had multiple best-in-class candidates moving into the clinic (3 INDs cleared in just 12 months showing impressive efficiency).

After a tantalizing glimpse of initial data for FT500 unveiled at ASH (American Society of Hematology) annual meeting, I'm inclined to revisit with a view toward appreciation potential in 2020.

Figure 1: FATE daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see shares pull back from a high in the low 20s in the summer to a double bottom in the low teens in Q4. From there, they gaped up briefly, touching the $20 level after encouraging clinical data was reported at ASH. From there, as the stock pulled back and consolidated, we established a full size position in ROTY's model account. Afterwards, the stock has resumed its upward climb as investors look forward to future data catalysts this year.

Overview

In my last update piece, I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

I stated that management is seeking to "productize" cell therapy and cement Fate's position as a pioneer in the iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cell) space. Current patient-derived cell therapies have multiple drawbacks including being very expensive, heterogeneous and taking multiple weeks to engineer patient by patient. I referred to CEO Scott Wolchko's statement that their goal is to make cell therapy look like monoclonal antibody therapy (produce homogeneous product from a cell line, lots of doses made in manufacturing process, given in multiple doses over multiple cycles to patients). The company was in possession of a very robust pipeline of iPSC-derived NK cells (also working NK cells) with five publicly-announced product candidates. Management believed its assets could be best-in-class candidates and they proved their ability to move efficiently into the clinic (three INDs had been cleared in 12 months from this platform). Regarding cost savings with the company's unique manufacturing process, for both FT500 and FT516, a clinical manufacturing campaign was estimated to cost less than $1 million per campaign and yield about 300 doses (essentially producing product for less than $5000 per dose)!

Clinical progress here was encouraging, with IND for FT516 (iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate engineered to express novel CD16 Fc receptor) getting a green light from the FDA in February. The company's plan was to test the drug candidate in patients with certain relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies as a monotherapy, in NHL, in combination with rituximab, and in multiple myeloma, in combination with elotuzumab. CD16 already had been validated recently in a number of clinical studies by competitors, as it's naturally expressed on NK cells and mediates antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) through which NK cells can recognize, bind, and kill antibody-coated cancer cells.

We were reminded that strong proof of concept for CAR NK cell therapy already existed in the form of MD Anderson data using donor-derived CD19 CAR NK cell therapy. They treated about 10 patients (DLBCL and CLL) with three modest dose levels and showed complete responses in eight of 11 patients (not seen CRS or neurotoxicity, commonly observed side effects in CAR-T cell therapy). So from this, we knew that CAR-NK cells can drive patients to CR in a safe manner. As for advantages of NK cells over CART cells, in vitro data had shown that Rituxan plus FT596 lead to deeper and more durable kill. A model of antigen escape in CD19 negative tumors that were CD20 positive showed that where primary CART failed to control the tumor well, 596 combined with Rituxan drove deep, durable response (strong proof of concept of the value inherent in hitting multiple antigens simultaneously to deal with tumor heterogeneity).

Nuggets from the company's Q1 conference call gave me incremental confidence as well. Management expected multi-dose course of FT500 to result in deeper, more durable responses in patients with advanced solid tumors. For FT516, they pointed out that the goal here was to improve patient outcomes in the 80% of patients that inherently have lower levels of ADCC due to expression of the CD16 low-affinity variant. For FT596 (third product candidate from iPSC platform), it was characterized as the company’s first universal off-the-shelf CAR NK Cell product candidate and engages multiple antigens. Preclinical data showed intriguing, simultaneous activation of the CAR19 and hnCD16 targeting modalities of FT596 exerts synergistic anti-tumor activity. The hypothesis here was that multi-antigen engagement could bring about deeper, more durable responses (potentially a best-in-class product for B-cell malignancies).

Fate's collaboration with the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to advance off the shelf T-cell immunotherapies utilizing pluripotent cell lines (IPSC) also was of interest. Expansion of the license agreement was an encouraging sign, whereby Fate gained access to IP for gene-edited T-cell immunotherapies. From there, the company exclusively licensed IP from the J. David Gladstone Institutes covering generation of induced pluripotent stem cells using CRISPR-mediated gene activation. This was followed with collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical (OTC:OPHLF) for joint development of two off-the-shelf CAR-T cell drug candidates incorporating iPSC master line allowing for mass production. Terms of the agreement were quite interesting, with Fate to retain global economics and Ono to retain option for Asia licensing rights for first candidate. For the second product candidate, Ono retained an option for global rights (Fate kept right to co-develop/co-commercialize in Europe and the US).

Other signs were evident that the iPSC space was heating up, including the $250 million investment round in competitor Century Therapeutics (led by Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)), to enable the company to advance multiple programs into the clinic (based on its own iPSC technology). Big pharma interest here was no surprise, considering the potential for iPSC tech ability to in mass produce off-the-shelf cell therapy products and deliver them to a large number of patients, effectively disrupting the paradigm of this industry, considering that majority of cell therapy companies currently develop product candidates made from non-renewable, donor-derived cells. Also, Editas Medicine (EDIT) established a collaboration with June Therapeutics/Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) to advance engineered T cells and is also advancing its own NK cell programs using iPSCs. In August, Bayer announced it'd be acquiring the remaining stake of BlueRock Therapeutics to gain full ownership of its iPSC platform (forked over $240 million in cash plus additional $360 million payable upon achievement of certain development milestones).

Key hires also were a significant green flag to my eyes, including the appointment of Yu-Waye (Wayne) Chu, M.D. as Vice President of Clinical Development (served prior at Roche in Product Development Oncology as global development leader for mosunetuzumab). Karin Jooss, Ph.D., also joined the Board of Directors (currently is EVP of Research and Chief Scientific Officer of Gritstone Oncology and before that as head of Cancer Immunotherapeutics and Immunopharmacology at Pfizer). Sarah Cooley, M.D., M.S., was appointed as SVP of Clinical Translation, a great fit considering her 12 prior years of leadership in the field of NK cell clinical research and having led 15 such clinical studies of NK cell or immunotherapy-based cancer treatments.

I briefly reminded readers that there are no approved therapies for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), an indication in which the company is evaluating drug candidate ProTmune. I noted that the idea behind the two-stage clinical study was that 10 patients with hematologic malignancies would be enrolled to assess safety, followed by a 60-patient randomized trial to assess efficacy. Interestingly enough, the company modified the trial design in late 2016 to blind it - therefore, if results are promising enough, this would mean that accelerated approval could be a possibility, greatly reducing time to market. Day 100 results from the Phase 1 stage showed that seven of seven patients who received the drug candidate were relapse-free 100 days after receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HCT). Three experienced acute graft-vs.-host disease, which was resolved with steroid treatment. Updated results in March showed no events of cancer relapse with median time on trial of 228 days (no serious adverse events reported). Keep in mind that patients who are administered immunosuppressive drugs to treat acute GvHD have increased risk of cancer relapse and mortality (those who are refractory have mortality rates of over 70%).

Figures 2&3: Pipeline (Source: corporate website)

Let's take a look at the recently unveiled data to determine how our thesis has been impacted.

ASH Update

On Dec. 7 the company announced initial clinical data for iPSC-derived NK cell product candidates FT516 and FT500. Management reminded us that FT500 is the first-ever cell therapy derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell line to undergo clinical investigation in the United States. As of the Nov. 28 cutoff, 12 patients (who failed prior ICI therapy) had been treated with FT500 as a monotherapy (n=8) and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor therapies (n=4). There were no dose limiting toxicities, FT500-related serious adverse events and no treatment discontinuations due to adverse events. Immunogenicity data was encouraging and there were some signs of anti tumor activity (two of three patients in 100 million cell per dose cohort and two of five patients in 300 million cells per dose cohort achieved stable disease). In the ICI combination arm, two of three patients at 100 million cell per dose cohort achieved stable disease. The plan from here is to amend protocol to allow IL-2 cytokine support for each dose of FT500 and enrich for cancers expected to be amenable to NK cell anti-tumor activity. In the dose-expansion stage, FT500 will be administered at 300 million cells per dose in combination with ICI therapy under this revised clinical protocol.

As for FT516, the phase 1 trial is exploring it as a monotherapy for treating AML and in combination with CD20-directed monoclonal antibodies for treating advanced B-cell lymphoma. Two heavily-pretreated patients had been administered FT516 so far. The first was refractory to initial 7+3 chemo and the combination of venetclax + decitabine. Following treatment a bone marrow biopsy obtained at Day 42 (following first FT516 cycle) showed no morphologic evidence of leukemia and devidence of hematopoietic recovery. No circulating leukemia cells were observed in peripheral blood and patient showed neutrophil recovery without growth factor support. The patient will receive a second treatment cycle with formal response assessment to follow. As for the first lymphoma patient (DLBCL relapsed after multiple treatment regimens including rituximab combination, HSCT and CAR-T therapy), patient already received the first cycle of three once weekly doses in combination with rituximab and IL-2 cytokine support. A second treatment cycle has been initiated with formal response assessment to follow (raises eyebrows that the company didn't comment on initial response for this one as they did with the AML patient).

Figure 4: FT516 preclinical data (Source: ASH slides)

On Dec. 8 the company announced new in vivo preclinical data for FT596 (was featured as part of ASH's CAR-T and Beyond press program). Management reminds us that currently approved CAR T-cell immunotherapies only recognize one antigen and fail to address the substantial risk of relapse due to antigen escape. Improvements in 596 include its off-the-shelf production and potential to induce deeper and more durable responses by targeting multiple antigens. Potency is thought to be maximized and toxicity minimized due to a variety of features that we've discussed previously. New preclinical data showed monotherapy FT596 resulted in durable tumor clearance and enhanced survival in vivo in a humanized mouse model of CD19+ lymphoma. Additionally, when combined with the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody rituximab, FT596 showed enhanced killing of CD20+ lymphoma cells in vivo as compared to rituximab alone. Plans are to initiate enrollment of the first-in-human study early next year. The company also pointed out that a small-scale manufacturing campaign produced more than 300 cryopreserved, infusion-ready doses at a cost of $2,500 per dose.

Figure 5: FT596 Synergistic Anti-tumor Activity of hnCD16 + CAR19 In Vitro (Source: ASH slides)

Lastly, on Dec. 10 the company announced new in vivo preclinical data for FT819, its first off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidate (slated to submit IND in the first half of 2020). Preclinical data showed that FT819 exhibits durable tumor control and extended survival. A xenograft model of disseminated lymphoblastic leukemia showed that FT819 demonstrated enhanced tumor clearance and control of leukemia as compared to primary CAR19 T cells. Of note, primary CAR T cells were not able to control tumor growth while FT819 persisted (shown in bone marrow assessment). Keep in mind the company's growing IP position as patents were licensed from MSK covering production and composition of iPSC-derived T cells (foundational patent expired 2034).

Figure 6: FT819 shows enhanced control of tumor growth in xenograft model of lymphoblastic leukemia (Source: ASH slides)

Other Information

For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $302.8 million compared to research expenses of $23.2 million and G&A of $6.3 million.

On the conference call, management reminded us that for FT596 the first patient should be treated in early 2020 as they get multiple clinical sites up and running. For FT500, we are reminded that the strategy here is to hopefully re-sensitize patients to checkpoint inhibitor therapy and overcome disease resistance. It will be very interesting to receive data updates after patients have been on multiple cycles of treatment.

As for the oft forgotten ProTmune clinical study, patient enrollment was completed in October and data will be unblinded in 2020. Keep in mind a therapy for the prevention of acute graft vs. host disease in patients undergoing HCT would be a significant step forward (currently no approved therapies for this indication).

For FT596, we are reminded that clinical study will start as a montherapy cohort but then transition directly into escalation focusing on combination with anti-CD 20 monoclonal antibody rituximab (using three plus three design). Multiple subtypes of non-Hodgkin lymphoma will be enrolled with the objective being to get to the aximum tolerated or assessed dose in an efficient manner and then expand (enroll specific cohorts based on what they are seeing). Regarding the potential for redosing 596, management stated they are only giving one dose per cycle based on preclinical data (keep in mind three anti-tumor functionalities embedded into it). Management seemed confident based on prior data that cells were persistent, but stated that as with other products they hope to get to a point in protocol where they can give patients the opportunity for another cycle of 596 (if they are clinically stable). After enough data is gathered, hopefully protocol can be amended so that each patient can receive multiple cycles without the need for a data review first.

Regarding FT500, we are reminded of the possibility to enrich for tumors with partial or complete loss of MHC 1 expression (or also for cancers with NK cell infiltration). CEO Wolchko reminded us that in lung cancer about 40% of patients who progress or fail on checkpoint inhiitor therapy appear to do so due to this mechanism of resistance (down regulation of MHC class I expression).

As for future catalysts of note, as mentioned above with multiple assets in the human studies we can look forward to data in more patients in 2020, along with other exciting programs making their way into the clinic.

As for institutional investors of note, Redmile Group has been adding to its position (owns over 11 million shares). History of insider selling during the past few months does not inspire confidence.

As for useful nuggets from the ROTY Community, here are a few:

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I want to be measured with my enthusiasm for this story as it's still early innings and we need to see more definitive data for multiple clinical stage assets. That said, we've received intriguing signs of efficacy (and solid safety profile) at ASH for multiple programs and I see multiple green flags here. Management's goal of productizing cell therapy and being a pioneer in the iPSC space seems readily achieveable, and potential advantages over current patient-derived therapies cannot be ignored. Huge advantages in cost, homogeneity of product, potential for better outcomes for patients, etc., lead me to believe further upside is ahead in 2020 and beyond. Unlike other companies with promising tech that are moving slowly in the clinic (AFMD comes to mind), management at Fate appears to truly be executing as multiple assets steadily make their way into the clinic with well-designed studies meant to characterize these assets and define the best way to move them forward efficiently.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, Fate Therapeutics is a Buy and I suggest patiently accumulating dips over the next couple quarters. This idea is appropriate for long-term investors as well, as it remains attractive over multiple time frames.

Time Frame For Upside is 12 months+ as we await multiple clinical readouts (Catalyst Idea).

Risks include disappointing data sets (safety or tolerability concerns, lack of efficacy, potential for anticell immunogenicity to build up over time with multidose, unsure of what to expect for initial combination results with checkpoint inhibitor), setbacks in the clinic, competition that's not too far behind and crowding in the cell therapy space on the whole. It will also be interesting to observe how the IP landscape in this nascent area evolves. Also, keep in mind for certain candidates we've only seen initial data nuggets on just a few patients, so there is risk as we await results in a higher number of those treated as well as with longer follow up.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, I believe there's significant proof of concept established for certain programs and the company's technology platform and approach on the whole. However, I do agree that a $1.8 billion market capitalization after ASH does mean more upside is priced in here than before.

For our purposes in ROTY, this article was published prior for members and our model account currently has a 25% gain on full size position. My plan is to hold the stock patiently through conference presentations (ASCO, ASH, etc). However, one key caveat is that inside ROTY I provide bi-monthly updates and our plan could change as the thesis evolves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FATE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.