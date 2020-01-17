The U.S. Stock Market Is Safe For Now

Some economic and market data indicators to answer the question of whether the U.S. stock market is safe, at least for now.

But how do we know that the next major bear market is not lurking ahead as soon as tomorrow?

Szell: Is it safe?

Babe: Yes, it's safe, it's very safe, it's so safe you wouldn't believe it.

Szell: Is it safe?

Babe: No. It's not safe, it's... very dangerous, be careful.

--Marathon Man, 1976

The discomfort of managing U.S. stock market risk. It is a conundrum that has confronted many investors throughout the post financial crisis period. The U.S. stock market is hopelessly overvalued. Stock prices have been artificially inflated for years by once extraordinary but now expected monetary stimulus. Underlying fundamentals and future growth prospects are modest at best. This is all going to end badly, and the longer it goes on, the worse the final end is going to be. Yet the stock market continues to rise year after year to record new highs in what is now the longest bull market in history. And the U.S. stock market’s defiance of gravity could go on for years into the future.

How can we possibly know whether the seemingly inevitable Great Reset is about to get underway tomorrow or some still distant point in the future? Is it safe to be invested in U.S. stocks today despite the accumulating risks?

“Life can be that simple. Relief. Discomfort. Now which of these I next apply? That decision is in your hands. So... take your time... and tell me... is it safe?”

--Dr. Christian Szell, Marathon Man, 1976

Drilling down into the economic and market data leads us to answers. While one can never completely rule out a sudden and entirely unexpected market outcome at any given point in time, an examination of economic and market data can help us determine relatively high degrees of probability as to whether a sustainably calamitous market event is imminent or whether it remains out on the horizon.

Consider the following three indicators as meaningful examples to this point.

Access to liquidity. It is a point that I have been making for years now. Excessive stock valuations simply do not matter until they suddenly matter a whole lot. In other words, stock prices can maintain if not continue to rise for an extended period despite already being overvalued, but watch out below once they start to fall. A great and long-time commenter on Seeking Alpha recently put it best: “Overvaluation is like gasoline... needs a match to ignite”. And the readily available access to liquidity is an important salve in keeping the valuation fires out.

The chart below is one representation of access to liquidity across financial markets. This is a chart measuring the net percentage of domestic banks tightening standards for commercial and industrial loans to large and middle market firms.

Do companies have readily available access to borrow money if they need it? The answer here is pretty much yes. Are domestic banks on net marginally tightening lending standards in recent quarters? Maybe a bit, yeah. But nothing on a measurable scale in the 5% to 10% to 20% or more range.

Why does this matter? Because well before the bursting of the tech bubble, and well in advance of the onset of the financial crisis, and even for a short spell during the arguably shoulda been recession of 2016 had it not been for the Fed, banks were increasingly tightening lending standards in a meaningful way. This is not taking place today.

Is it safe today from an access to liquidity standpoint? The answer is yes. But we must still remain vigilant and watch the next quarterly release of this economic measure in early February. For if this reading shifts higher, it may no longer be as safe.

Credit stress. Another important market reading to watch are credit spreads. In other words, how much higher of an interest rate does a company, for example, have to pay to borrow money than the U.S. government over a comparable period of time. The higher the relative interest rate the company has to pay, the more lenders are concerned about whether they are going to get paid back, which is a sign of stress.

So where to start to watch for early signs of credit stress? The lowest quality borrowers, which can be found in the high yield corporate bond market. Credit spreads for high yield borrowers are shown in the chart below.

Are lower quality borrowers facing higher relative interest rates to borrow money? The answer here is no. In fact, the interest rate premium being charged to high yield borrowers right now is about as low as it has been in years.

This is in sharp contrast to the late 1990s ahead of the bursting of the tech bubble when high yield credit spreads were widening for years. Or in 2007 ahead of the financial crisis when credit spreads suddenly started spiking sharply higher. Or even the coulda been slowdown of 2016 when credit spreads started widening as early as 2014.

Is it safe today from a credit stress perspective? The answer is yes. But as 2007 showed, this can turn on a dime. And this does not mean that complacency is warranted either. For example, the lowest of the low quality borrowers in the CCC rated space and below have been seeing spreads steadily rising since September 2018. Thus, ongoing monitoring is warranted.

Investor fear. The third reading is the good old fashioned CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, which is a measure of investor fear. Put simply, the higher the VIX, the more investors are paying for S&P 500 Index options in preparation for higher market volatility going forward.

So where do we stand with investor fear today? Unlike before the financial crisis when fear was building for years in the late 1990s, and unlike before the financial crisis when fear started building as early as the start of 2007 many months before the final market peak, fear is largely non-existent outside of an incremental and modest rise from the record low volatility levels from mid-2017.

Is it safe today from an investor fear standpoint? The answer is yes. But this conclusion comes with an important caveat, as volatility has become increasingly suppressed during the post crisis period through activities such as widespread shorting of the VIX. For example, despite investors having their faces completely ripped off in early 2018 when the short VIX trade imploded, we have seen record shorting of the VIX over the past year. As a result, it cannot be ruled out that the VIX has gone the way of the yield curve in terms of its reliability in the post crisis period.

Is it safe? While it may ultimately end in a heaping hot mess at some point in the future, the U.S. stock market is safe at least for now based on a number of economic and market readings such as those shown above. Thus, it makes sense to maintain long U.S. stock allocations intact as they have been for some time now.

But safe today does not justify complacency. Just because policy makers have provided continual relief for years now by smothering the stock market’s cavities with clove oil does not mean that underlying conditions are not still subject to ongoing decay. At some point, a really nasty root canal will likely be coming. Moreover, a short-term correction for U.S. stocks is more than overdue at this point. As a result, close and careful monitoring of indicators such as those shown above are as critical as ever as we start into a new decade.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USMV,SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.