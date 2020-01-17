Southern Company: This 4.95% Baby Bond IPO Is The First For 2020

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 50 and 70 years.

Introduction

The last year was filled with many new issues of preferred stocks, units, and baby bonds, many of which priced close and below the 5% barrier. Still, the only ones for 2019 that had their nominal yield of below 5% were fixed-rate preferred stocks. Now, 2020 starts with a newly issued baby bond, which is the first to change the status quo, and in this article, we want to shed light on the newest baby bond issued by Southern Company (SO).

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Southern Company - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 40M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $1B. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Southern Company Series 2020A 4.95% Junior Subordinated Notes due January 30, 2080 (NYSE: SOJD) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 4.95%. The new issue bears a "BBB" Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 01/30/2025, and is maturing on 01/30/2080. SOJD is currently trading above its par value at a price of $25.31 and has a 4.67% Yield-to-Call and a 4.89% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 3.89% and 4.07%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Southern Company (SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through our subsidiaries. We provide clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world.

Source: The company's website | Business Overview

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, SO:

Source: Tradingview.com

SO's dividend distribution has slightly been rising (for the post-crisis period, from $1.7325 in 2009 to $2.46 in 2019). With a market price of $64.35, the current yield of SO is at 3.82%. As an absolute value, this means it pays more than $2.56B in yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $66.72B, SO is the fourth-largest 'Electric Utility' in the US (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Southern Company's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in September 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q3 2019, SO had a total debt of $44.24B, and with the newly issued junior subordinated notes, the total debt of the company becomes $45.24B, which are senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Market Cap ratio at 0.68, which is a very good ratio, meaning the company has enough market capitalization coverage of its debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $4.58B for the TTM with $1.75B paid as interest expense (to which another $49.5M yearly interest expenses for the newly issued baby bond must be added) that translates into a ratio of 2.54, which also affirms the previous one. In the following table, also, we can see a steady performance of the company with respect to its debt payments coverage.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

The Southern Company Family

In this section, I want to take the time to compare the new issue with other securities issued by Southern Company and its subsidiaries.

Source: Author's database

There are 5 more issues trading on the NYSE:

The Southern Co. 6.25% Series 2015A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2075 (SOJA)

The Southern Co. 5.25% Series 2016A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2076 (SOJB)

The Southern Company Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2077 (SOJC)

Georgia Power Co. 5.00% Series 2017A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2077 (GPJA)

Alabama Power Co. 5.00% Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock (ALP.PQ)

A better idea of the peer group yields can be found in the following bubble charts. I will compare SOJD with the other baby bonds, excluding the only preferred stock, ALP-Q.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

With its 4.89% Yield-to-Maturity, SOJD is comparable to SOJB and SOJC, which have a YTM of 5.06%, and it is a little better from Georgia Power's GPJA with its 4.78%. The highest YTM of the family is SOJA's 6.11%. However, it becomes callable in October this year, and after it is currently trading at more than 4% premium, its Yield-to-Call (that is actually its Yield-to-Worst) is a little above 0%. Actually, all issues are trading above their par value, and their Yield-to-Worst is their Yield-to-Call. So, let's see how the Yield curve looks like:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. With its 4.67% YTC, SOJD rewards 1.50% and 1.70% more than the maximum you could realize if you choose the next highest YTW in the group, SOJC and GPJA, also having 2 years more of call protection. The other issue, SOJB, is following with its 1.76% YTC, with its call date occurring in less than two years. However, SOJD is the issue with the lowest nominal fixed dividend rate, and it is actually the first baby bond to broke below the 5% threshold since Entergy's (NYSE:ETR) EMP in September 2016.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between SO's baby bonds and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is a close correlation at the start of the year that becomes separate parallel movements with the trend the lowest nominal yield issue, the highest performance. The "oldest" issue with the highest nominal yield and the closest call date, SOJA, is the only SO's baby bond that underperforms the benchmark due to its high probability for redemption.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are plenty of corporate bonds issued by SO and its subsidiaries:

Source: FINRA

The corporate bond with the longest and closest maturity to the maturity of the new baby bond is the 2057 Corporate Bond. it also bears a "BBB" Standard & Poor's rating and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.383%. This should be compared to the 4.91% Yield-to-Maturity of SOJD, but when making that comparison, remember that SOJD's YTM is the maximum you can realize if you hold the baby bond until 2080. Still, there is a yield spread of 0.53% between the two securities. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | SO4507466

Sector Comparison

This section contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, issued by a utility. In fact, except for Sempra Energy (SREA) and SJIJ, all other baby bonds are issued by an 'Electric Utility'. The issues must also be with positive Yield-to-Call. It is important to take note that none of these and baby bonds are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTM is, the better the bond is, and in this case, as they all are trading above their par value, it is actually their Yield-to-Best. Yet, another clarification I want to do, except for SJIJ, all securities bear an investment-grade rating by S&P.

Now, if we add their Yield-to-Call the chart, this is what we get:

Source: Author's database

The YTC is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. After that, let's see how the yield curve looks like:

Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Here is some more information about all issues:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

Now, I want to make a comparison between the new IPO and all other baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 50 and 70 years, and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The picture above is almost the same as in the sector, since all securities maturing between 50 and 70 years are also part of the previous comparison.

"Investment Grade" Rated Baby Bonds

This section contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call, and carry an investment-grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemptions

The Company may redeem the Series 2020A Junior Subordinated Notes at its option before their maturity: in whole, but not in part, before January 30, 2025 at 101% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if certain changes in tax laws, regulations or interpretations occur ; or

; or in whole, but not in part, before January 30, 2025 at 102% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, if a rating agency makes certain changes in the equity credit criteria for securities such as the Series 2020A Junior Subordinated Notes.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Southern Company

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the sale of the Series 2020A Junior Subordinated Notes will be used by the Company to repay all or a portion of its outstanding short-term indebtedness, which aggregated approximately $466,000,000 as of January 3, 2020, and any remaining proceeds will be used for other general corporate purposes, which may include investment by the Company in its subsidiaries.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Southern Company

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $1B, the new IPO is a potential addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

From a fixed-income investor standpoint, the company is well leveraged with its debt-to-market cap ratio at 0.68. If we look at the interest payment coverage, again, a ratio of 2.54 comes to the fore, as this is not a one-off event. At the current level of interest payments, we can see the company is profitable also for the past 5 years, so the credit risk here is quite limited. In terms of yields, SOJD has the lowest nominal yield in the family but also the highest Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Yield-to-Call). It returns 1.50% more than if you choose the following yielding SOJC with its YTC of 3.20%. When looking in the sector, the comparison between the securities with a close maturity date, or all other investment-grade "babies", the picture is also similar, as the new IPO takes place at the bottom of the charts in regard to Yield-to-Maturity, which is expected after it is the first baby bond in more than 3 years to be issued below the 5% threshold. However, despite that, in terms of lowering interest rates, SOJD has the highest Yield-to-Worst in the sector and also in the background of the other investment-grade securities.

