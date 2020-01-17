Equity CEFs: Money For Nothing And Your Trades For Free

There will come a time when this ends and I have included a copy of a quote screen I printed from Friday, April 14, 2000, to show you what can happen when it does.

Because this market is all about easy money and anyone who thinks they are knocking it out of the park due to their savvy stock or fund picking is sadly mistaken.

To borrow another line from the song that helped propel MTV to where it is today, you could add, "I want my, I want my, I want my F-E-D!"

It's all sort of like the song from Dire Straits "Money for Nothing." Of course, Dire Straits is no more, having disbanded in 1995, and someday, this market will break up too.

We all seem to be getting everything handed to us on a silver plate these days. Stocks endlessly go up, trades have no commissions and easy money is there for the taking.

Back in February of 2014, I wrote this article, CEF Strategies: Forget 1929, Why 2014 Is More Like 2000. In the article, I tried to look back at history and look at how liquidity, either by central bank injections or indirectly by other means, is by far the driving force in market direction.

You see back in 2014 after the S&P 500 (SPY) returned 32% for 2013 (not unlike 2019) everyone was predicting doom and gloom for the markets as the Federal Reserve was preparing to start withdrawing liquidity from the markets later that year as part of its tapering program.

As it turned out, the markets didn't have any 1929, 2000 or 2008 bear market periods, though two years later after I wrote that article, the S&P 500 had really gone nowhere when you didn't include dividends, though it did continue to reach all-time highs for a period before an economic slowdown in China and concerns over Greek debt defaults caused the markets to have sharp declines in August of 2015 and again in early 2016.

SPY Performance From 2/21/2014 to 2/21/2016:

Data by YCharts

How much of China's slowdown or Greece's debt crisis was the result of a the Fed pulling in its horns? Hard to know as these periods don't immediately react to macro changes that occur over time. But make no mistake, when the Federal Reserve goes on a diet, the whole world starves.

And this is one of the problems with trying to time any sort of liquidity injections or withdrawals. They may take years before their impacts are felt here in the US or around the world.

The other problem can be asset injections or withdrawals disguised as something else. In my article above, I noted that when the markets changed over from fractions to decimals, that was sort of like a slow moving asset injection into the markets, though it took years for the markets to absorb the changes before it could move higher. How many years?

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP), 9,357.13 current market price, first hit 5,000 in March of 2000 though it would take 15 years before it would reach that level again. Yes, the dot-com era was a bubble but the security exchanges move from fractions to decimals in early 2001 (even before 9/11) had something to do with that as well.

No longer could 1,000 shares of Microsoft (MSFT), $166.17 market price, move the stock 3/4 of a point, which was often the bid/ask spread back then. 3/4 of a point is 75 cents per share. Today the bid/ask on popular stocks is essentially a penny, even at their triple digit prices. You think it requires more liquidity now to move stocks?

In 1999, the Nasdaq rose an astonishing 86% for the full year due, in part, to the fractional pricing of securities back then. And though the Nasdaq would continue to advance until its peak in March of 2000, financial firms already had seen the writing on the wall while preparing for decimalization.

Then on Friday, April 14, 2000, after about a month of market declines, the Nasdaq composite fell -355 points, or -9.6%, to 3,321. I remember that day very well and you can see in my screenshot below when I was a Financial Advisor at Smith Barney, what some of the more popular Nasdaq and NYSE stocks did on that day. E.piphany (EPNY), the CRM software company in the detailed quote at the bottom, dropped 40% that day. EPNY was eventually bought in 2005.

Note: I know this is hard to read but that's what 20-years of holding onto this printout will do

Within a year after hitting 5,000, the Nasdaq Composite dropped below 2,000 points and it would be a long, slow grind with 9/11 and 2008 in its future, before 5,000 was reached again.

Today, the Nasdaq Composite is at 9,357.

Conclusion

I don't really have a conclusion in all this since I really don't know how or when this bull market ends. This is more an exercise to show you what can happen when liquidity is the driving force of the market direction, and frankly, it's always the driving force, though it often operates below the surface.

I will say though that there will come a time when the Federal Reserve decides that there's too much liquidity and all it will take is a comment from one of the Fed board members to remind the markets who is in charge.

It might not have a lasting affect since as we've learned it's like changing the momentum of a battleship. That is, it's going to take time. But I have a feeling we're coming up on that moment, since as we know, there's no such thing as a free lunch.

Note: I would encourage you to read the article link above for some more color on the fractions to decimalization change that occurred in the markets in early 2001.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.