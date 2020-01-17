KYN: An Interesting Asset Class But Better Funds Exist

One of the best asset classes for income-focused investors is midstream master limited partnerships. These entities offer a great deal to investors including relatively stable cash flows that are backed by long-term contracts allowing them to pay out a reasonably large percentage of these cash flows to their investors. In addition, these distributions impart certain tax benefits to their recipients that corporate dividends do not have. Unfortunately though, these same tax benefits make it difficult to include these companies in either a fund or in a tax-advantaged account such as an IRA, which is where the majority of investment capital is located.

This has resulted in them being a rather unloved sector of the market so these companies have not seen the same degree of capital appreciation as other assets but this same phenomenon has also given many of these companies very high distribution yields. Although, as already mentioned, tax laws make it difficult to include these companies in a fund, there are a few specialty ones that are able to do it. One of them is the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company has the stated objective of obtaining a high level of after-tax income for its investors. This is not an uncommon objective for a closed-end fund, although many of them do state that they are actively pursuing current income. Current income is a component of total return along with capital gains though so there is no real difference here. The thing that sets this fund apart from many others is the method that it used to achieve this total return.

The fund invests at least 85% of its total assets into energy-related master limited partnerships and other companies that are engaged in the midstream sector of the energy industry. For the purposes of this fund, a midstream company is one that engages in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products, or coal. Regular readers of my work will notice that these companies are ones that I regularly discuss in this column thus some of you may already be familiar with the way these businesses work.

Anyone that is familiar with the sector will undoubtedly recognize many of the fund's largest holdings. Here they are:

Source: Kayne Anderson Fund Advisors

For the most part, many of these are among the largest midstream companies in the industry. Thus, some investors will likely take some comfort in the fact that it will be easier to get information on them than if the firm were invested in smaller partnerships. With that said though, the entire midstream sector as a whole is rather underfollowed so it will still be more difficult to obtain research on them than on say a massive technology company. This is one reason why one might choose to invest in a professionally-managed fund to gain exposure to the sector.

As my long-time readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which a position begins to expose the broader fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if an asset accounts for too heavy of a weighting in the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away.

Thus, the concern is that some event will occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline when the market as a whole does not and if this asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then it will drag the entire fund down with it. As we can see here, there are six positions that each account for more than 5% of the overall portfolio. While all of these companies are among the largest in the midstream space and thus are rather stable entities, it is still important to keep in mind that there is some risk here. Potential investors in the fund should therefore be sure that they are comfortable taking on the risks of these companies individually before making a purchase of the fund.

The name of the fund and even the investment objective would make one think that it is invested nearly entirely in midstream master limited partnerships. While these entities do account for the majority of the fund's assets, it is far from being the sole asset type in the fund. We can see this here:

Source: Kayne Anderson Fund Advisors

As we can see here, midstream companies that are structured as corporations account for roughly 29% of the overall portfolio. This may or may not come as a surprise when we consider that three of the companies in the top ten holdings list are structured as corporations. While the overall business model - basically charging a contractually-determined fee based on the volume of resources moving through its infrastructure - are the same between the two types of companies, there are some significant differences between them. For starters, corporations are subject to corporate taxes while partnerships are pass-through entities that are not subject to taxation on a company level.

In addition, partnerships are able to distribute payouts to investors in a tax-advantaged manner while investors in corporations do not receive any particular tax advantages from the dividends. On the flip side, corporations are much easier to include in funds or tax-advantaged accounts. For the most part then, this has allowed corporations to participate much more in the recent market rally but have lower dividend yields than their partnership counterparts. As KYN has its assets roughly split between the two types of companies, it appears to offer a reasonable balance between the benefits and drawbacks of each type of firm.

Earlier in this article, I stated that master limited partnerships are difficult to include in most funds. This comes from the fact that most funds are structured as registered investment companies, which are pass-through entities themselves. As master limited partnerships are also tax-advantaged entities, the IRS implemented rules to make it difficult to use another tax-advantaged entity to hold them. For the most part, a fund is not able to invest more than 25% of its assets into master limited partnerships. In order to get around this, KYN is actually structured as a C-corporation, which can invest in whatever it wants because it is not a tax-advantaged entity itself. This does however mean that the fund is liable for corporate taxes but in practice it is able to pass through many of the tax advantages of the partnerships to its owners.

Why Invest In Midstream?

Midstream companies have a great deal to offer for investors interested in both growth and income. As already mentioned, these companies mostly operate pipelines and other infrastructure that moves energy resources from one place to another or performs other tasks needed to prepare the resources for sale to end users. The general business model is much like a toll road in that the midstream company charges the customer a fee for each unit of resources moving through its infrastructure. Admittedly, as some readers have pointed out, the model is a bit more complicated than this but this simplified explanation will work for our purposes.

The nice thing about this model is that for the most part all of this business is conducted under long-term contracts, which ensures that the customer will continue to pay the midstream company over an extended period of time. In addition to this, the contracts stipulate that the customer must send a certain quantity of resources through the infrastructure or pay for that volume anyway. This provides the midstream company with a contractually-guaranteed cash flow base to support the distribution that it pays out to investors.

One of the biggest stories in the American energy space over the past decade or so has been the surge in energy resource production driven by advancements in shale drilling technology. While the recent weakness in both oil and gas prices has somewhat tempered this growth story, for the most part the production of oil and natural gas is still currently higher in every major producing basin in the United States than it was a year ago:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Of course, all of this incremental production means nothing if the upstream companies cannot get it to the market to be sold. This is where a midstream company comes in as these are the firms that provide this transportation. As these companies largely make their money based on volumes, we might expect the midstream industry to have also delivered growth over the past ten years. This has indeed been the case as anyone that follows the sector can attest to. Furthermore, there are reasons to believe that the industry will deliver further growth over the coming years.

The source of this forward growth will come from rising natural gas exports. As we can see here, global demand for natural gas is expected to grow over the next twenty years as nations around the world seek to meet their rising energy demand with cleaner-burning sources of fuel than coal and oil:

Source: International Energy Agency, DCP Midstream LP

The United States is one of the few areas of the world that has sufficient untapped reserves to increase its production to meet this demand growth. The industry has already moved to take advantage of this by increasing its export capacity. This is one of the reasons why we have seen the industry commission new LNG plants at such a high rate. The midstream companies that KYN invests in will also benefit from this as they operate the infrastructure that will carry the resources from the fields where they are produced to the export facilities, which are largely located along the Gulf Coast.

In fact, many of these midstream companies have already begun constructing the infrastructure that will carry this new natural gas and other products bound for export markets. In addition, in most cases, they have already secured contracts for the use of this new infrastructure, which will ensure that these products generate a positive return along with cash flow growth.

Distributions

As master limited partnerships are well known for paying out a significant percentage of their cash flow to investors in the form of distributions and generally boast sizable yields, we might expect the fund to also boast a very impressive distribution yield. This is indeed the case as KYN currently pays out a distribution of $0.12 per share on a monthly basis ($1.44 per share annually), which gives the fund a 9.78% distribution yield at the current share price of $14.73. While this yield certainly looks attractive compared to many other things in the market, it actually pales in comparison to other top-notch midstream funds like the First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund, which yields 10.05% at the time of writing.

One thing that may concern potential investors in the fund is that a sizable proportion of these distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money off of its investments to cover its distribution and thus may be returning the investors' own money back to them. Obviously, such a scenario is unsustainable over any kind of extended period. There are, however, other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these things is distributing money that the fund receives from master limited partnerships. The fund is still able to pass this money through to its investors on a tax-advantaged basis despite the fact that the fund itself is structured as a C-corporation. As the fund invests heavily in these companies, we can clearly see the source of these return of capital distributions. Investors can therefore just enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like KYN, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if it were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because this scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of January 15, 2020 (the latest date for which data was available at the time of writing), KYN had a net asset value of $15.67 per share. However, shares of the fund only trade hands for $14.73 per share. This represents a 6.00% discount to net asset value, which is a very reasonable price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company is one of the few funds that provides exposure to the high-yielding midstream sector. This is a sector that most investors have little exposure to but it does offer a great deal of potential as the United States emerges as an exporter of energy, especially natural gas. However, I see little reason to favor this fund over other midstream funds like the two First Trust funds that boast much higher yields and trade at a similar discount. Overall, I do believe that all investors should have some exposure to the midstream sector so it is a good idea to research potential ways to do it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long FEN, which is one of the First Trust funds that I mention but it is not directly named in this article.