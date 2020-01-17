Watts Water Technologies: Key Retirement Portfolio Component

Investor Takeaway

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is a U.S.-based water systems and solutions provider with a superb balance sheet. With impressive profit margins and low levels of debt, the company has been in an uptrend over the past months. Pullbacks in the equity could serve as quality entry points to own it. Material cost inflation is increasing due to trade disputes, hence margins could be hurt in the near term. Overall, the equity is still a great long opportunity in the U.S. machinery industry.

Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies manufactures, designs, and distributes systems that conserve and manage the flow of fluids and energy through and out of residential and commercial buildings.

Manufacturing plants and distribution networks are in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The product line is vast which includes: water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, hydronic and electric heating systems. Founded in 1874 in Massachusetts, the company sells its products to wholesale distributors along with specialty product distributors.

Consolidated Financials

Net profit margin increased to 8.3% in the last reported 12 months from 6% compared to the prior 12 months. Earnings growth in the last five years was at 34.9%, while over the last 12 months, this metric surged to 41.4%. Earnings growth for Watts Water over the past year was higher than the machinery industry average. The debt is covered smoothly by operating cash flows, and EBIT can cover interest payments pretty easily as well. Debt to equity for the firm is at 36.5%, which is satisfactory and implies that the company does not hold a significant amount of debt within its books. The dividend stands at 0.92%, which is not necessarily high, but the company has been increasing its dividend over the past 10 years. With a low payout ratio of 22.8%, dividend payments are covered by earnings. We have not seen a significant amount of share dilution over the past 12 months either. Shares trade at a premium compared to the machinery market segment. Watts Water has a price-to-book ratio of 3.6, while the U.S. machinery industry trades at 2.5x book value. Premium reading could serve as a risk factor for the equity. Consolidated financials for the last reported quarter can be found here.

Catalysts

The company recently has been named among America’s Most Responsible Companies by both Newsweek and Statista. This just goes to show how environmentally conscious the company as a whole is. On the M&A side, the company completed the acquisition of Backflow Direct LLC, which in return should diversify the product portfolio of the enterprise. On the macro scale, increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China have meant cost inflation for materials. If the disputes continue further, there is a chance for profit margins to tighten as a result. Dividends have increased steadily over the years, and when we look at large sets of companies, over time those that increase dividend payments tend to outperform those that do not. Thus I think the dividend growth still has room to grow.

Technicals

Data by YCharts

The equity is in a clear uptrend as seen above. Trading at $100.17, it has stagnated its way into a consolidation period ever since the start of the new year. The golden cross between the 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages dating back to the first quarter of 2019 pushed the equity higher, and the spread between the two moving averages has stayed mostly wide, indicating to us that the equity has been in a bullish trend for a while now. Consolidations tend to be followed by a breakout in either direction, hence current levels look interesting for opening a long position. Current levels of the EMAs can be considered as support levels that stop-loss orders or entries into the common stock look viable. An opportunity similar to when the equity traced down to its 50-day EMA in June of last year and bounced right back could be repeated in the future to open long positions.

Conclusion

With increased profit margins, low debt figures, and an impressive increase in earnings growth, the company is well-positioned going ahead. Technicals show an uptrend while waiting for a pullback to the 50-day EMA could serve beneficial for investors. Looking ahead, investors need to keep an eye on dividends. If the company manages to continue to increase its dividend, as it has done over the last 10 years, Watts Water could be a great fit for several retirement portfolios. Material cost inflation and the equity trading at a premium according to the aforementioned metrics are the most general risk factors for the company.

