PNC Financial Comes Up A Little Short Where It Counts In Q4

PNC's valuation seems fair relative to the quality and growth opportunity; it's not the best idea I see for new money, but it's a respectable hold.

PNC Financial beat core EPS expectations, but only because of a lower tax rate; pre-provision profits were slightly weaker and provision expense was meaningfully larger than expected.

Given what I thought was only “okay” valuation back in October, I’m not too surprised that PNC Financial (PNC) shares have done only slightly better than its peer group over the last three months. It’s a well-run, well-liked bank, but with core earnings only a bit better than expected, valuation is perhaps a more pressing concern right at the moment. I’m still not really enthusiastic about PNC as a new buy idea. It’s a fine bank, and a fine hold, but I don’t see enough growth differentiation here to really support a significantly higher share price.

Not As Good Of A Quarter As It First Appears

On the whole, PNC’s fourth quarter results looked good – on a core EPS basis, the company beat expectations by about $0.02 or $0.03 per share. Expense leverage wasn’t as good as hoped, but that’s not an uncommon theme this quarter, and likewise with the better balance sheet growth/weaker spread margin combination. Still, with the company missing at the pre-provision line, posting higher provision expense, and only beating because of a lower than expected tax rate, it’s not a very strong set of results on balance.

Revenue rose more than 6% yoy and around 3% qoq for the quarter, beating expectations by around 3%. Net interest income was flat yoy and down about 1% qoq, slightly better than expected, as better balance sheet growth (average earning assets up over 6% yoy and 1% qoq) was offset by greater spread compression, as net interest margin declined 18bp yoy and 6bp qoq.

Non-interest income was a strong driver this quarter, with 15% yoy growth and 7% qoq growth as reported, with 1% qoq core fee income growth driven by asset management and corporate services. On a core basis, PNC beat expectations by about 5% to 6% at this line item.

Expense management was not so good, with 5% yoy and 3% qoq growth driving a roughly 4% miss and about a one-point shortfall in the efficiency ratio. Pre-provision profits rose about 5% yoy and declined slightly on a sequential basis, driving a slight miss ($0.01) at this line. With a higher than expected provisioning expense, PNC’s beat was driven entirely by a lower tax rate, and I believe the combination of a pre-provision line miss and higher provisioning is why the stock was weak after earnings.

Average-Looking Performance In Lending As Well

PNC didn’t have a bad quarter with respect to lending activities, but for a well-liked, well-valued stock, I think investors should have expected a little more.

Loans rose 6% yoy on an end-of-period basis (and close to 6% on an average balance basis as well), but growth was more on the order of 1% on a sequential basis – more or less in line with the peer group. Commercial lending, which rose 5% yoy and increased slightly qoq, was weaker than expected, with small qoq declines in both C&I and CRE lending. Consumer lending, up more than 2% qoq, drove the growth, with better than expected results in both consumer (up 2%) and mortgage (up 4%).

Yield pressures from lower rates and competition remains a headwind; PNC’s loan yields declined 22bp yoy and 20bp qoq.

Deposit growth remained strong, with average balances up 8% yoy and 3% qoq. This growth was driven by interest-bearing deposits, which grew 12% yoy and more than 3% qoq, while non-interest-bearing deposits declined 2% yoy and rose 2% qoq. PNC did better than I expected with respect to deposit costs, with interest-bearing deposits costs flat yoy and down 15bp qoq; overall deposit costs rose 3bp yoy and declined 11bp qoq to 0.65%.

PNC reported a surprising hike in provisions, up 49% yoy and 21% qoq, that took about $0.05 out of per-share earnings. The provisioning was driven by the company’s prior foray into non-prime card and auto lending. This effort has since been shut down; PNC management gave it a shot and realized that it just doesn’t fit with their core competencies and business goals. On the whole, though, credit quality is still quite strong.

PNC’s 2020 Looks Better Than Most

PNC management sounded relatively more bullish about its prospects for 2020 than other peer bank management teams. Management thinks they can manage 4% to 5% loan growth, an aggressive target, but not impossible, and some modest net interest income growth. Management also expects expenses to be flat, and that may be a more ambitious goal than it would first appear. I also want to note that PNC increased its buyback by $1 billion ahead of the next authorization cycle.

The Outlook

This wasn’t a particularly impressive quarter, and I’m a little concerned about the weaker pace of commercial lending, but I wouldn’t lose sight of the fact that PNC is still one of the best-run banks in the country, with a conservative management team that is committed to sticking to a model that makes sense for the bank’s advantages and specialties. To that end, I look for the company to continue a methodical pace of expanding its middle-market commercial lending activities into new areas, while also pursuing retail/consumer growth through a branch-lite model complemented with online services.

I expect PNC to do better than most of its peers in 2020, but I’m still not convinced that it will manage core earnings growth for the full year. Longer term, though, I don’t really have any concerns about the business and my core earnings expectations haven’t changed all that much – I’m looking for core earnings to grow around 2.5% (annualized) over the next five years and closer to 3.6% over the next decade. That supports a prospective annualized return in the high single digits, and between discounted core earnings and ROTCE-based P/TBV, I don’t think these shares are particularly cheap.

The Bottom Line

As I said, there are worse choices for an investor than holding shares in a high-quality company that is “only” fairly-valued, and I’m not suggesting selling out of PNC and looking for greener pastures. By the same token, if I were putting new money into the sector, this wouldn’t be my first choice, as I see better opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.