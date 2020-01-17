Our Eye Is On Tesla With A 10-Year Production Forecast - Target Price: $655.72.

Our view is that Tesla is now on its way to steady profitability and positive cash flows.

We believe the primary catalyst lies in an increase in production capacity, along with the creation of geographical diversity.

Written by Edward Mwangi and Jacques Georget

Opportunity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has experienced a wild ride with many bulls and bears in its history. We believe the stock at its current price is undervalued. The valuation of Tesla is inherently embedded in its multiple, with a promise of future stratospheric growth. Is it finally the end of the bumpy ride?

Tesla’s posted significantly better performance in Q3 with a ‘shock profit’ and positive cash flows. Also, Tesla met its Q4 projections, delivering over 112,000 cars over the three months. The company posted record annual deliveries of 367,500 cars for 2019 against their guidance target of 360,000-400,000. The figures represent a 49% increase from 2018 (245,240 cars delivered) on the YoY deliveries.

We think Tesla is fast approaching the end of the bumpy ride with increased operational efficiency, stable demand in a ripe market, and increased production capacity to help take the company to the next phase of its growth.

Catalysts

The company revenues emanate from automotive sales, services and other segment revenue. A pivotal catalyst to accelerate the company’s revenue and profitability lies in increasing the production capacity of the automotive section.

Resolving production is a focal point in catalyzing growth. Tesla is making the right moves towards increasing production in various geographical regions aimed at cultivating new demand for stable growth and essential profits. The company is making strides towards increasing production capacity through expansion programs in current factories and localized overseas production hubs (China, Berlin).

China

The Company recently secured a low-interest loan of $1.4 billion to finance the expansion of the Chinese Gigafactory and repay the existing bridge loan. The local production will increase affordability in the Chinese market by reducing transportation and manufacturing costs. In light of an unpredictable US-China Trade war, Tesla’s move to China could also help avoid tariffs imposed while taking advantage of subsidies for EVs in the Chinese market, increasing affordability, and consolidating the market presence of Tesla.

In addition, Tesla’s electric cars, along with other international automakers’ secured a significant tax exemption from Chinese authorities. The exemption from purchase tax will further increase the affordability of the cars for the Chinese market by as much as $14,000. We expect the Shanghai Gigafactory to produce at 1,000-1,500 vehicles per week in the first half of 2020, and then ramp up to 150,000 cars with an estimated 3000 cars per week in the second half of 2020.

Berlin

In a further bid to increase productivity, Tesla announced plans to open a new factory in Germany, expected to open in 2021. The Gigafactory will increase production in a phased approach with the first target of 250,000 cars, ramping up to 500,000 cars in due course, based on the official notice provided by the company.

Tesla likely hopes its local presence will boost sales in the country and Europe. The production will take advantage of Germany’s newly increased EV subsidies. Tesla could also have a leg-up over German automakers - Daimler and BMW - in terms of EV production. Recently the companies admitted that the higher cost of compliance for European car emission regulations and that rolling out electric vehicles would hit the next couple of years’ profits.

Demand

There is a generally positive environment for Tesla’s primary product offering (electric vehicles - EV's) with governments offering tax incentives and subsidies to ensure demand is sustained. Orders have continually outpaced production, implying a stable demand to maintain growth. An increase in demand for EVs will help Tesla’s revenues as countries implement stringent carbon emission standards which make traditional cars costlier to maintain. For the general EVs market, Tesla will bring a ‘good supply chain and better user experience’ to improve the overall demand.

Geographical diversification will ensure the company reduces the risk of demand saturation in its primary market (USA). The U.S. economy is also slowing, as indicated by the ISM index which has been below 50 since August 2019. In light of shrinking US overall car sales, automakers are looking to expand their order books to boost sales and, in turn, profitability. Externally, consumers may be avoiding big-ticket purchases as U.S. consumer spending slows.

Competition

In summation, Tesla poses a robust competitive advantage in the EV market and clean-energy industry, providing a range of fully-electric products that are cleaner and economical. The primary benefit of the company is its substantial market share. The risk Tesla runs in operating in the market includes fierce competition by established rivals.

The first-to-market advantage provides Tesla with a good lead in the EV market, but it may not be sustainable in the long term as rivals continue to enter the market. However, Tesla looks to widen the product range to increase the value of products offered to customers and we expect its offering to stay up-to-date and competitive. The launch of Tesla’s Model Y is expected in fall 2020. The new product will reduce the overreliance on Model 3 demand, which accounted for 83% of Q4 2019 deliveries.

Valuation

Table 2: Tesla, Model Summary

Source: Constructed by Hedgemix Limited using Finbox

The fair value output of the model is indicated below, with the base case scenario yielding a valuation of $655.72. The valuation is based on the below assumptions including our own forecast of future Revenue, Earnings, and CapEx, based on our qualitative analysis of both production capacity, near-time investments, the recent trend in CapEx and demand saturation.

Assumptions:

Discount Rate Range (8.5%-7.5%) Historical Range.

Pro Forma Tax rate:26% (Historical Average)

Depreciation: 11.3% of revenues. (Historical Average)

Perpetuity growth rate: 4% (Estimated by HedgeMix Limited)

Revenue Forecast

Tesla's official notice provide the production projections illustrated in Table with various plans for company growth.

Table 3: Tesla, Near-term Production Projections:

Source: Insideevs.com

Table 4: Average price breakdown per model

Car Model Average adjusted for potential discounts, regional pricing and volume of orders. Model Y $48,300.00 Model 3 $43,791.00 Model S $80,991.00 Model X $85,491.00 Cybertruck $47,910.00 Semi $159,000.00

Source: Constructed by Hedgemix Limited

The average price used is discounted by a factor of 10% to account for various considerations, as indicated in Table 4. The factors include regional pricing, discounts, and the volume of orders per model option variants (lower-priced versions are expected to be more popular).

Table 5: Production capacity breakdown and Revenue Projections.

Source: Constructed by Hedgemix Limited

Model S/X

Quantity demanded has reduced owing to the higher price points for the model S/X versions and competition from the newer models. However, with a 2020 production capacity of 90,000, we expect the increases onwards to grow at a rate of 5% up to 2023 when we expect production to decrease onwards to reflect a switch towards newer models.

Model 3/Y

The production of Model 3 and Y are likely to be the profit drivers for the company. For Q4 in 2019, model 3 accounted for 83% of the total cars produced. Model 3 and Y have similar price points, and the production should seamlessly integrate since the model Y processes are 75% identical to Model 3.

Tesla provided a guidance capacity of 500,000 on the production capacity of its Gigafactory for 2020. For Model 3, we project a conservative production capacity of 410,000 for 2020 (320,000 from the American factories and 90,000 from the Shanghai Gigafactory), with full capacity attained in 2022 at 350,000, and 150,000 respectively.

We expect Tesla’s Gigafactory to provide additional capacity and the expansion of existing factories. In 2023 we expect the Berlin factory to produce at least 100 000 units of Model 3. Onwards, the production of Model 3 is expected to grow in a range of 5-10% to account for the wider product range (Cybertruck and Model Y) competing for demand and capacity. Besides, we expect competition from established rivals to reduce overall demand.

For Model Y, we adopted a conservative start date of 2021 in the Shanghai factory, estimating that 60,000 units are produced in Shanghai, increasing to 90,000 in 2022 to reduce the backlog of preorders. For the extension of the time-horizon, we project an expansion growth rate of 15% for Model Y in Shanghai. The estimate is based on our assumption that production capacity will be matched in the long-term and Elon Musks' own comment that Model Y production might eventually out beat that of Model 3.

As Tesla has announced that the Berlin factory will produce only Model Y initially, we expect production of Model Y to be at least 100,000 units by 2022, reaching an annual production of around 250,000 units by 2025, then growing by 10% annually to surpass 300,000 units by 2027. We expect Model 3 to cover the remaining capacity with 100,000 units in 2024, 150,000 in 2025 and then growing by 10% up to 2027, reducing the gap between actual production and capacity to 3-4% (~480,000 vs 500,000).

Cyber trucks and Semis

The Cybertruck is still in development and remains unassigned to a specific facility. We base the initial forecasts on the volume of pre-orders recorded – an estimated ~200,000 orders - using a conservative estimate of 1/3 of pre-orders to be delivered in the first year of production. Deliveries in the model are slated for 2022 to ensure capacity is built. We expect production to grow at an annual rate within 5%-15% for the period.

The 2019 production date for the Tesla semi’s did not materialize. A recent release indicates a ‘limited volume’ production in 2020. We project low production estimates, as shown in Table 5, mainly due to weak demand (~2500 pre-orders since the announcement in 2017) for the Semis and unavailability of capacity in the factories.

Other revenues Forecast

We calculated revenue projections from Service and Other segments using a direct proportion relationship to the volume of automotive revenues. The energy sector revenue has grown significantly following the acquisition of SolarCity. The YoY growth 2017-2018 stood at 39%. We estimate growth rates of 20-25% for the first three years, dropping to 15% from 2023 and onwards due to saturation of demand.

Gigafactory 4 in Germany, which has an optimistic start date of 2021, in newly laid out plans, is expected to provide additional capacity of up to 500, 000 vehicles per year. The total size for all the facilities in Tesla’s growth plan indicates a total of around 1.5 million vehicles, which is in line with our own estimate of 1.57 million cars by end-2028.

We base the revenue figures derived below on a ‘stepped’ increase in productive capacity from the above plans. Table 6 below indicates the scenario generated by the forward-looking considerations on the various revenue sources available for the company out of the projections provided above.

Table 6: Tesla, Revenue Prediction

Source: Constructed by Hedgemix Limited

EBITDA Forecast

Chart 1: Tesla, EBITDA % of Revenue

Source: HedgeMix Limited and FinBox

We use our own estimates for EBITDA % of Revenue. Based on Tesla's ongoing cost savings plan and the strong market demand for electric vehicles, we believe margins will improve in the coming years. We expect a stabilization at around 15% in 2024 when all new factories are fully operational and the latest models are making their way into the market. Our estimate of 15% is below the analyst consensus, but we are comfortable with the number. It's above the industry average for the automobile industry and competition for Tesla will increase in the coming years.

Table 7 show our forecast for Revenue and EBITDA, which is based on the growth of the company following the capacity building and new product releases to fulfill the pre-orders and steadily growing demand.

Table 7: Tesla, Revenue and EBITDA Forecast

CapEx Forecast

Table 9: CapEx Analysis

Source: Constructed by Hedgemix Limited

Significant one-off outlays in the first five years to build the networks and factories over the period, form the primary basis for our CapEx analysis projections. The expenditures account for the high spending as a percentage of revenues between 2020-2023. Forward-looking statements by Tesla support an expected increase in CapEx in order to increase the capacity of production. Tesla plans include expansion of existing plants and building the new Gigafactory (Germany), expected to cost $4 Billion with the new manufacturing line (Model Y), in addition to the ongoing expansion of Tesla's retail locations, service centers, body shops, Mobile Service fleet, and Supercharger networks revitalization (V3 superchargers).

For instance, the basis of our forecasts on CapEx is on the announced plans for the future and sustained expansion to maximize operational capability at the lowest per-unit cost. Analysts estimate the supercharger networks and service centers could cost upwards of $3.5 Billion. Our critical projections from 2024-28 assume a steady range of 8.0-4.0% as the capital expenditures of the company stabilize, and the total revenue of the company increase.

Chart 10: Tesla, CapEx Expenditures

Source: Tesla SEC Filings. Constructed by Hedgemix Limited using Finbox

However, a historical analysis of the CapEx indicates scaling back on capital expenditures. In the short term, this will help produce positive cash flows but it might not be able to justify the long-term valuation based on high growth. For instance, the current CapEx budget for 2019, estimated at $1.5 Billion, is low compared to historical spending. Tesla’s CapEx continues to come in lower than its depreciation expense, CapEx came in $225 million below that level, equivalent to 61% of the free cash flow. This provides a risk of low growth for the future, potentially affecting its brand value as a high growth company. Naturally, it would also affect our revenue forecast. However, the Shanghai factory is already built and the Berlin factory is coming. We base our projections on the addition of these two factories only and we expect Tesla to take advantage of the capacity of its factories as demand remains strong.

The figure below shows the rapid growth in vehicle deliveries along with a declining CapEx. The operating capital less CapEx has increased significantly in the year 2018 and 2019, where the CapEx has been lower. The increase in operating cash flow has also been significant.

Chart 2: Tesla, Vehicle Deliveries & Cash Flow

Source: Cleantechnica.

Risks

The historically high operating expenses remain the primary source of losses attributed to the company and pose a risk to future profitability. The financial year 2019 indicates a drop in operating costs, leading to free cash flows for the company. The company puts this down to rising efficiency. Tesla’s focus on cost control in readiness for the next phase of growth (expansion to China and Europe) will be a crucial factor for boosting the profitability of the company.

The catalysts mentioned in previous sections also serve as sources of uncertainty with the production capacity as primary.

Furthermore, Tesla often trades on news momentum with temperamental trading likely to continue. The trades are rife with speculation on the sustainability of high growth rates and profitability. Also, an argument exists for a historical record for missing targets by the company, which aggravates the risk of the company's production capacity.

Finally, competition is budding from established rivals who may eventually deplete the competitive advantage of Tesla, adversely affecting future growth and profitability.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Tesla’s capital expenditure has been cut to the bone, raising eyebrows due to its ambitious growth targets in a capital intensive industry. Their latest 10Q indicates record cash reserves standing at $5.4 Billion, which will be essential to ensure the company has enough liquidity and capital resources. In the past, the company has run into patches of low liquidity to fund the rapid growth of the business in the absence of free cash flows generated and retained earnings to sustain high growth rates.

The company increased its debt load, which in the short term may have plumped the cash balances and cash flows by stretching payables. In the long run, there is a concern about financial viability in light of rising debt.

The company currently offers significant amounts of wages in terms of generous stockholder compensation schemes. There is a risk of shareholder wealth dilution as we expect the current year expenses to be around $750 million, with reported expenses for the first three quarters at $617 million.

There's been a significant increase in volatility in the stock in the short term. The recent upswing, due to the wake of a profitable Q3, saw an 89% surge in the stock price since the company's earnings surprise on October 23, 2019, up to the end of 2019. The operational improvements and the cost reduction endeavors by Tesla can be attributed to the most recent shot in price. However, this represents around a 28% surge in FY2019. The main issue for investors is whether history will keep recurring or the company will finally provide consistent profitability to justify the embedded valuation.

Conclusion

Tesla currently possesses good growth prospects to leverage its competitive advantages. Now, the company is on a trajectory to our estimated fair value with a potential upside for a long term proposition. Even if the valuation does not underscore the volatility of the stock in the short term, we do believe there are strong fundamentals making this a great value stock for a long-term investment. The path to the lucrative intrinsic value may, however, be paved with several bulls and bears and will depend on the company’s action plans for the future.

Finally, the company needs to revitalize credibility and set up attainable targets aligned to the long-term growth along with increasing the product range to realize the forecasts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.