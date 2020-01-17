West African Resources: Near-Term Producer That Could See A Re-Rating In 2020

The current share price of WAF.AX is A$0.395/share, and the market cap is ~A$344 million. Plugging in a gold price of $1,500/oz, the Sanbrado OFS highlights an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $599.3 million (~A$865 million) and an after-tax IRR of 78.8%.

On-going conflict and violence in Burkina Faso remains a serious concern, and likely has contributed much to keeping a lid on the share price of West African Resources.

West African Resources controls the Sanbrado Gold Project, and like Victoria Gold before it, will also look to make the transition from developer to producer (sometime in mid 2020).

Victoria Gold (VITFF) rose ~75% from the beginning of 2019 up until September 1 (the month leading up to the first gold pour), as the company transitioned from developer->producer.

The gold price is now trading well above $1,500/oz again, at ~$1,556/oz.

The gold price looks to be gaining traction just as the markets begin a new year. In fact, the yellow metal is now trading firmly above $1,500/oz again, now at ~$1,556/oz.

Further, as shown in the chart below for 2019, gold experienced a nice surge during the early part of the summer (from below $1,300/oz), peaking out around late August/early September (at ~$1,550/oz), before proceeding to cool off a bit to trade as low as ~$1,460/oz at the start of December.

Now, gold is back to challenging more or less the same highs previously set in 2019, and for a brief moment, earlier this month, even managed to eclipse $1,600/oz.

Next, turning our attention to the world of gold mining stocks (such as a select few developers), the names mentioned below delivered some outstanding returns in 2019, massively outperforming the broader precious metals sector.

In 2019:

Liberty Gold (OTCPK:LGDTF) was up 257.4%.

Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) was up 120.8%.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) was up 137.8%.

In contrast:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) was up "only" 39.84%.

Also worth noting, one near-term gold developer turned recent new producer, Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF) rose as much as 75.68% from the start of January 2019 up to the beginning of September 2019.

For Victoria Gold, the pronounced rise in the gold price coincided quite nicely with the company's first gold pour event in mid-September 2019, and likely, the share price of VITFF was able to benefit from the added market attention and hype leading up to that groundbreaking ceremonial moment.

West African Resources Overview

In 2020, West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF) is a gold stock definitely worth following closely, as the company will look to make the important leap of transitioning from developer -> producer.

At the start of the new year, shares of WAF.AX (native ticker symbol of WFRSF) began trading at A$0.43/share (which represented a 72% increase y/y, from 2018-2019).

West African Resources controls the flagship Sanbrado Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso (West Africa).

Source: West African Resources December 2019 Corporate Presentation

An Optimized Feasibility Study (NASDAQ:OFS) was completed for the Sanbrado Gold Project back in March 2019, which on paper highlights the potential for the company to conceivably produce 153,000 oz/year at a very low average All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $633/oz, over a 10 year life-of-mine.

Worth highlighting, in particular, is that early on (Year 1-5), the Sanbrado Gold Project should be capable of delivering an average of 217,000 oz/year at an average AISC of $563/oz.

Source: West African Resources March 2019 Optimized Feasibility Study

As shown below and outlined in the OFS, the Sanbrado Gold Project should not only be highly economical at today's gold price of ~$1,556/oz, but solid even at much lower prices. In fact, the OFS for Sanbrado was published last year just a few months before the summer bull market took flight for precious metals, which explains why a base case gold price of "only" $1,300/oz was used.

Source: West African Resources March 2019 Optimized Feasibility Study

Even so, as the table above shows, when plugging in a base case gold price of $1,300/oz, the Sanbrado Gold Project still features a strong after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $444.3 million with an even more impressive after-tax IRR of 62.1%. Further, the payback period is a very modest 1.2 years.

When factoring in for a $1,500/oz gold price scenario, the after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) rises to $599.3 million, and the after-tax IRR jumps to 78.8%. The payback period is just 1 year.

In any case (perhaps even down to a gold price of $1,100/oz; with an after-tax IRR of 42.8%), the Sanbrado Gold Project should be a high margin mine once in operation.

Similar to the ramp-up case observed by Victoria Gold in 2019, arguably, the timing to commence first gold production couldn't be coming at a better time for West African Resources; the gold price is essentially trading at 52 week highs, and at levels higher than its been at in recent years.

Also, as highlighted in the following slide, the first 12 months at Sanbrado should deliver 300,000 oz at an AISC of below $500/oz (assuming everything goes smoothly), which would have a material impact on cash flow, especially at ~$1,556/oz. In terms of overall construction progress, so far so good, as the Sanbrado Gold Project remains "fully-funded, unhedged on track for mid-2020 production."

Source: West African Resources December 2019 Corporate Presentation

Further, from the most recent company slides, the Sanbrado Gold Project looks to have reached a completion status of 80%, and importantly, is tracking both on time and on budget.

Source: West African Resources December 2019 Corporate Presentation

Although execution risks still very much exist for West African Resources, arguably, the Sanbrado Gold Project has been significantly de-risked, as the company now enters into the final stretch of mine construction.

Key Risks

In terms of key risks, as I discussed in a previous article, the biggest challenge and stigma facing West African Resources is the fact that its Sanbrado Gold Project is located in Burkina Faso, a country that has been and continues to be engulfed in on-going conflict and violence.

From Relief Web:

The UNOWAS chief elaborated on terrorist-attack casualties in Burkina Faso Mali and Niger, which have leapt five-fold since 2016 – with more than 4,000 deaths reported in 2019 alone as compared to some 770 three years earlier. “Most significantly,” he said, “the geographic focus of terrorist attacks has shifted eastwards from Mali to Burkina Faso and is increasingly threatening West African coastal States”. He also flagged that the number of deaths in Burkina Faso jumped from about 80 in 2016 to over 1,800 last year. And displacement has grown ten-fold to about half a million, on top of some 25,000 who have sought refuge in other countries. Mr. Chambas explained that “terrorist attacks are often deliberate efforts by violent extremists” to engage in illicit activities that include capturing weapons and illegal artisanal mining.

As the following heat map shows, the border regions (e.g. Sahel, Est, etc.) of Burkina Faso, near Mali and Niger, have been impacted the most by conflict and violence.

Source: Sahel Memo

Although the Sanbrado Gold Project is located closer in proximity to the center of the country (slightly SE to the capital of Ouagadougou and farther away from the boarder regions shaded in red), mining companies have not been immune to the fighting, as late in 2019, Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) made the headlines, unfortunately for the wrong reasons, due to a most horrific event that took place on the road, nearby to the company's Boungou mine site.

Source: Reuters

This past December, Semafo provided a corporate update, announcing to the market that the Boungou mine was closed and would remain so until the region and roads could be deemed to be safe and secure.

Although the possibility of a mine closure at Sanbrado isn't currently an immediate concern for West African Resources (since the company is still in the construction phase), this is a near-term/long-term risk that speculators will need to consider as something that has perhaps more than a remote chance of happening someday due to the instability (on the whole) of Burkina Faso.

The Jurisdiction risk of operating in Burkina Faso will likely always be a thorn in the side of West African Resources, though it's worth a reminder that the company is at this stage of the game fully funded to get through the construction phase and into commercial production. In other words, the Sanbrado Gold Project will not be a stranded asset, which no doubt puts West African Resources in a much better position than the alternative of being a developer with no path forward (i.e, a company who cannot secure mine financing to progress their project, which in all likelihood will be a huge challenge to overcome for future junior explorers/developers prospecting for gold in this part of the world).

Current Valuation

As a consequence of the violence and mine closure at its Boungou mine, in 2019, Semafo underperformed a vast number of gold stocks out there (e.g., LGDTF, MGDPF, CGOOF, etc.), not to mention a broader ETF product, such as GDXJ.

SEMFF was down -8.47%.

Keeping the focus on Burkina Faso, another gold developer who controls an advanced-stage project in close proximity to West African Resources also delivered the following uninspired share price performance return in 2019.

Orezone (OTCPK:ORZCF) was up 15.79%.

It's not uncommon for the market to ascribe a "discount" to jurisdictions it perceives to be more risky and dangerous (e.g., Burkina Faso), relative to regions it deems to be safe and secure (e.g., Canada, Australia, Nevada, etc.).

However, due to the recent events and troubling trend in recent years, it's conceivable that unless things turn around profoundly for the better in Burkina Faso soon, this type of "discount" or "deep discount" could persist indefinitely, or grow even wider still.

The current market cap of WAF.AX is ~A$344 million, which is arguably quite low for a company possessing what should be a high margin gold project that is already ~80% completed through the construction phase. Also, worth noting again is that on paper, the Sanbrado Gold Project features a ~$600 million NPV (5% discount rate) using a gold price of $1,500/oz.

Plugging in a FOREX conversion rate of USDAUD = 1.44, the NPV (5% discount rate) from the OFS for Sanbrado translates to ~A$865 million.

Clearly, if the gold price can stay elevated in the $1,500/oz range (or head even higher), there is strong upside potential to be unlocked at these levels, since the current share price of WAF.AX is trading at just A$0.395/share.

Takeover Candidate

For speculators, the thought of West African Resources and its Sanbrado Gold Project someday (perhaps soon) being taken over for a juicy premium by a larger gold producer also has to be tempting, particularly at this juncture, as the reality is that high grade/high margin projects of adequate size/scale (that are also turnkey/near-turnkey ready) don't grow on trees.

Actually, high quality advanced-stage gold projects are quite scarce, which in large part can be attributed to sector-wide underinvestment in recent years.

From Kitco:

"After years of underinvestment, we see production profiles under pressure and believe that it is inevitable there will be further M&A. We see too many mid-size ($0.5-$4.0 billion) gold vehicles with undifferentiated investment cases," the analysts said. "Thus, we see the potential for further consolidation in the global gold sector in 2020."

Source: Kitco

Further, there is even more reason for optimism at this time, as the recent uptrend in the gold price has sent the share price of many producers soaring; yes, even some of those gold companies conducting business entirely in West Africa did quite well in 2019.

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) was up 74.19%.

Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) was up 160%.

Although it's debatable whether or not a company like Teranga Gold (operators of the Wahgnion mine, exploring/developing Golden Hill) would want to take on even more country-specific risk by adding yet another Burkina Faso gold project under its belt, suffice it to say, in general, M&A events will always be more likely to occur when the script of producers are strong, like they are now. For example, the market cap of Perseus Mining is now ~A$1.2 billion, and although the company has a lot on its plate at the moment, the gold mining business is a perpetually depleting one, so it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume that companies will always have to have a watchful eye on replenishing reserves, and/or looking for ways to achieve production growth.

What better time is there than to go hunting when your share price is sitting at/near 52 week highs?

Now, when it comes to Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), it's really anyone's guess what will actually end up happening (companies and their behaviors tend to be highly unpredictable when it comes to M&A), but in 2019, the flow of deals was starting to pick up pace, after a few years of mostly inactivity in the sector.

In fact, in July 2019, Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) picked up the Mako Gold Mine, located in Senegal, from private gold operator Toro Gold.

Source: Resolute Mining July 2019 Press Release

Resolute Mining paid $274 million (~A$395 million) for a turnkey ready gold mine that produced 157,000 ounces at an AISC of $655/oz in 2018.

Although it's very much attempting to compare apples to oranges, the Resolute Mining/Toro Gold deal in 2019 provides a noteworthy datapoint for West African Resources, as the Sanbrado Gold Project is projected to have a life of mine profile of 153,000 oz/year, with an AISC of $633/oz.

Worth noting, at the time the Resolute Mining/Toro Gold was announced to market, the gold price was trading closer to ~$1,430/oz.

Source: Resolute Mining July 2019 Corporate Presentation

Near the end of 2019, another significant M&A deal was struck, as Zijin Mining agreed to purchase the Buriticá Gold Project from Continental Gold, with an all-cash offer of C$1.4 billion.

Source: Cision

Although the Buriticá Gold Project is much more immense in terms of size/scale to that of the Sanbrado Gold Project, it nevertheless is a datapoint worth mentioning because it represents a prime example of another high quality near-term gold project being picked off by a larger gold company.

Worth emphasizing again is that Burkina Faso will never be confused for being a "safe and secure" tier 1 mining jurisdiction. However, having said that, cash flow talks, and if West African Resources can demonstrate that it's capable of generating robust profits at Sanbrado (and without incident), it's fathomable that a takeover could happen not too long after first gold pour.

Conclusion

After dipping to ~$1,460/oz back in early December 2019, gold looks to have found its groove again, as the price has shot back up to ~$1,556/oz.

As it pertains to gold stocks, certainly it was a stockpicker's market in 2019, as certain select names, such as: LGDTF, MGDPF, CGOOF, TGCDF, and PMNXF greatly outperformed the broader market (e.g., GDXJ).

For West African Resources, 2020 could be a transitional year, as the company looks to commence production in Q2-Q3 at its Sanbrado Gold Project, which is currently in the construction phase, ~80% completed.

Worth noting is that Sanbrado is currently tracking both on time and on budget, which could very well put shares of WAF.AX in line to re-rate, as the company transitions from developer -> producer. In 2019, Victoria Gold rose ~75% from the beginning of the year to the month of its first gold pour.

Most certainly, all the turmoil continuing to ensnare Burkina Faso has not done anything to help the share price of West African Resources, and at this point in time, WAF.AX remains a stock that is only suitable for the boldest of speculators out there.

Time will tell what the final outcome will be, but in recent months, despite the solid progress being made to date at the Sanbrado Gold Project, the share price of WAF.AX has slumped back below A$0.40/share (after touching a high of A$0.565/share last year), again, with the current market cap now at just A$344 million, despite the brisk rebound in the gold price.

For West African Resources, execution will be key over the next few months. If the company can produce gold at Sanbrado on time, on budget, and as expected, ultimately, at the end of the day, the cash flow coming in will be tough for the market to continue to ignore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFRSF, ORZCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.