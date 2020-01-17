Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Policy Should Boost Stock Price

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) owns and operates a fleet of 114 ships that carry dry bulk cargoes like coal, iron ore, grains, and other ores. 2019 was a volatile year for shipping rates and for Star Bulk's stock price, which ranged from a low of $6.16 to a high of $12.09. Two important inflection points were reached lately. One was the declaration of a dividend, Star Bulk's first in years, along with a plan for future dividends. The other is referred to as IMO 2020, which requires lowered sulfur emissions starting on January 1, 2020.

Data by YCharts

Star Bulk has determined to return cash to shareholders primarily in the form of dividends. Explaining the new dividend policy, which could allow for a considerable increase in dividends over time, is the focus of the article. That policy and some other factors make $15 per share a good short-term target for the stock.

Caveat: Dependence on Shipping Rates

As will be described in detail below, the dividend declared each quarter will be dependent on cash balances at the end of each quarter. Those depend on cash flow and other transactions. Cash flow mainly depends on income and expense (including dividend and loan payments). Expenses tend to be relatively steady, but revenue for Star Bulk and other bulk shippers tends to be very volatile on every time frame. There are some seasonal patterns (rates and revenue are usually lowest in Q1), but they can be overwhelmed by volatility. Dry Bulk investors who watch the Baltic Dry Index, and its sub-indexes, learn that daily shipping rate changes are not necessarily indicative of longer-term changes. In addition, each shipping company is likely to get results that vary from the overall index due to specific factors like timing, ports of call, and negotiated rates with regular clients that vary from spot market rates. If shipping rates fall below a profitable level, as they did in the springs of 2016 and 2019, there will be no dividend during those quarters.

Baltic Dry Index. Source: Bloomberg

Dividend Policy Details

The dividend policy was posted on Slide 4 of the Q3 2019 Investor Conference slide deck. The general formula generates a cash allocation for dividends equal to the cash balance at the end of the quarter minus an allowance of cash for the vessels in the fleet. Not all surplus cash is going to dividends. Each quarter, the amount of cash being kept in reserve per vessel increases at a rate of $0.15 million per quarter. If the number of vessels remains steady at 114, that implies that the cash balance will rise at the rate of $17.1 million per quarter. Cash raised if vessels are sold will not go into the dividend calculation. Instead, the net cash may be used for share repurchases, debt payments, or acquisitions.

In the Star Bulk Q3 2019 press release, ending cash was given as $106.8 million. Dividing that by 114 vessels means there was $0.937 million in cash per vessel. The dividend paid was $0.05, which was $0.01 lower than the GAAP EPS of $0.06. With about 94.3 million shares outstanding, the dividend used about $4.7 million cash. However, it should be noted that non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.18. Cash flow from operations was $27.7 million. Generally, each vessel has a loan outstanding, so some cash goes to principal and interest.

The following table (from the press release or slide deck) gives the minimum cash per vessel for the next few quarters:

For Q4, the cash allocated to the dividend, subject to the exclusions mentioned above, will be anything above $114 million (assuming 114 vessels). Since shipping rates were high in October and November, this could be substantial. If cash flow from operations is the same as in Q3 at $28 million, and there are no other significant changes except the dividend payment, the available cash balance at the end of Q4 would be $130 million. That would allow for payout of $16 million or a dividend of $0.17 per share [This is an example, not a guess at actual cash flow or the dividend to be declared].

On the other hand, the BDI has been quite low so far in Q1 2020. If it stays at this level, there may be no cash generation in the quarter and no dividend paid. Star Bulk dividends may turn out to be as seasonal as shipping rates, so long-term investors will want to try to estimate them for a full year.

Market Capitalization, Cash, and Debt Details

At the closing price of $10.89 on January 14, 2020, Star Bulks market capitalization was just over $1.0 billion. This raises another reason for the dividend payout. Star Bulk, like many dry bulk shipping companies, is trading at less than Net Asset Value. The dividends could encourage investors to bid up the stock to reverse this situation.

At the end of Q3 2019, Star Bulk had assets (mostly vessels) valued at $3.22 billion. Liabilities, mostly long-term debt against the vessels and senior notes, were listed at $1.69 billion. That leaves shareholders' equity of $1.52 billion. In theory, at least, the net assets of the company are worth $0.5 billion more than the market capitalization. That means the stock price would have to rise by about 50% for the two to come into balance.

IMO 2020

There was a theory last quarter that starting on January 1, shipping rates would rise because of IMO 2020. Or perhaps not rise, given the typical negative Q1 seasonality, but at least be positively impacted. There is no evidence of that yet, perhaps because shippers pulled shipments forward into Q4 to avoid paying the higher fuel rates for low sulfur fuel in 2020. Chinese New Year is also typically a lowish seasonal factor; it starts on January 25 this year.

Star Bulk decided to outfit its ships with scrubbers and continue to burn low cost, high sulfur fuel rather than pay for low-sulfur fuel. This should give it a cost advantage in 2020 over ships without scrubbers. Star Bulk spent heavily getting scrubbers installed starting in Q1 2019. This impacted earnings and will impact Q4 results when they come out. They also moved dry docking expenses forward into 2019, so those should be exceptionally low in 2020, as shown by the following slide:

Conclusion: $15 is a reasonable share target price

There are several reasons to see $15 as a reasonable price for Star Bulk unless shipping rates are worse on average in 2020 than they were in 2019. The total dividend for the year could be substantial, attracting new investors. The anomaly of negative Net Asset Value should evaporate.

Star Bulk should have strong cash flows in 2020. It has a competitive edge over shippers that will be using low sulfur fuel or did not install scrubbers yet. Dry docking expenses should be significantly less than in 2019, so y/y expense comparisons should be easy. Cash flow, and both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings were positive in Q3 and likely will be in Q4 2019, showing what the scenario can be if shipping rates are good. That leaves a difficult question to answer: how good will shipping rates be in 2020?

I believe the most likely scenario is that shipping rates will be good in 2020. The global economy will continue to grow. The number of new ships under construction is low, so we should not have a situation like in 2016 when rates were driven down by too many new ships on the market. Very few ships were scrapped in 2019 because rates were high, so more ships are likely to be scrapped in 2020, increasing demand for the remaining vessels. There are no guarantees in this business, however. The mining disaster and closing of ports by cyclones that sent rates to unprofitable levels in Q1 and Q2 2019 remind us how fragile the economic system is. A global recession, a disaster or two, or some fool throwing a wrench in the international trade system, or a black swan, could hurt shipping rates. But when any of those things happen the law of supply and demand comes back into play, eventually restoring shipping rates to profitable levels. If shipping is profitable on an annual basis, Star Bulk should be paying some level of dividend, and the market capitalization should reach equilibrium when the stock is in the vicinity of $15 per share. If dry bulk shipping demand turns out to be high in 2020, then the stock should go higher than that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.