VC Deals: Toyota Invests $394M In Air Taxis

Toyota (NYSE:TM) led the $590M Series C for electric air taxi developer Joby Aviation. The lead investor and Joby partner contributed $394M of the total. Joby has a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft that can fly at up to 200 miles/hour for over 150 miles on a single charge. The startup has competed for sub-scale testing on the design, started full flight tests with prototypes, and began the FAA certification process.

GV (GOOG,GOOGL) participated in the $200M Series A for EQRx, which develops patent-protected drugs that cost less than blockbuster medications rather than generics or biosimilars. The startup hopes to have 10 drugs approved in the next decade.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) joined the $173M Series C for Chinese LiDAR startup Hesai. Robert Bosch and Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round. Hesai has launched a series of multi-channel auto LiDARs, produced over 200 patents, and acquired customers across 18 countries and regions. The new funds will help fuel the R&D efforts.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) participated in the $120M equity and debt round for NextNav, an urban and indoor location services startup. The company says its Metropolitan Beacon System can find the location of devices like smartphones, IoT products, or drones in areas where GPS isn’t reliable. NextNav’s vertical accuracy tech can even find what floor the device is on in a multistory building. The startup hopes to benefit from a new FCC requirement that wireless carriers make it possible for emergency workers to determine the vertical position of devices.

Qualcomm Ventures (NASDAQ:QCOM) joined the $90M Series C for AI-based field service automation startup Zinier. ICONIQ Capital led the round, which brought total funding up to $120M. The startup’s ISAC platform helps match jobs to the most qualified local worker. Zinier’s original focus was telecom field service techs but will use the funding to branch into new verticals, including utilities, power, and gas.

AbbVie Ventures (NYSE:ABBV) returned to back he $75M Series C for PACT Pharma, which develops personalized NeoTCR-T cell therapies to eradicate solid tumors. Vida Ventures led the round, and managing director Helen Kim will join PACT’s board. The funds will expand the scope of PACT’s clinical plan and help open a CMP manufacturing facility.

