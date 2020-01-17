Alphabet And Fitbit: Why I Changed My Mind On This Deal

What good poker players and good decision-makers have in common is their comfort with the world being an uncertain and unpredictable place. They understand that they can almost never know exactly how something will turn out. They embrace that uncertainty and, instead of focusing on being sure, they try to figure out how unsure they are, making their best guess at the chances that different outcomes will occur. - Annie Duke in Thinking in Bets.

I'm a big fan of Howard Marks, Chairman of Oaktree Capital, who writes super-long, highly educational memos that are only occasionally boring and best of all available for free on Oaktree's website.

In the latest one, he used the above quote by Duke, and it is focused on the similarities between gaming and investing. My background is that of a professional poker player, so this memo really resonates with me.

If you want to learn more about thinking in probabilities and how investing/betting with the odds against you can be the best decision, this is a great place to start.

This gets me to the Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) deal. I initially did not love this deal because the spread only implied a 6.59% annualized return to me. That did not seem adequate compensation for the risk. Here's the core of my assessment at the time:

Why I don't review the Alphabet deal well is because the gross spread is only 1.9%. This is also a merger that is sensitive to regulatory scrutiny regarding topics that consumers are ostensibly super concerned about like data and privacy. I do believe the merger is highly likely to close. I maxed out the probability of closure at 99%. The risk is in delays to close.

Since that initial review, we have learned that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) bid against Alphabet. We know that the DOJ will review. Shareholders approved. And regulatory approval came into the spotlight. Here are the top 4 results for Fitbit Alphabet in the news section (results are personalized, so could be different for you):

There really is some reason to think regulators are looking at this closely as per Reuters; Regulators expected to make Google sweat for Fitbit deal approval, and Senator Mark Warner told CNBC:

Google-Fitbit deal 'needs a high, high level of scrutiny, if we’re going to have Google take on again all this personal data.

But this is also generously reflected in the spread. The gross spread is 9.93%. The annualized return is in the neighborhood of 24%. That's with me manually adjusting my algorithm to account for an expected much longer time to completion AND a much lower probability of closure. I have it at 154 days to close currently, which is far above the median or average for a deal of this size and type.

Alphabet also pays a $250 million deal break fee to Fitbit if things go wrong. This fee is payable if antitrust regulators break it up as per the definitive proxy statement:

Google will be required to pay us a termination fee of $250 million (the “Parent Termination Fee”) under certain circumstances related to a failure to obtain Antitrust Approvals prior to the End Date or the existence of a Restraint arising under the antitrust laws.

I have this at a probability to close of 95%. That's quite conservative for a deal of this size and type normally. Even if I lower it to 90% (which I think would be a ridiculous low assumption post-ante this getting blocked), the annualized expected return (which includes the expected value in case of failure) is still 20%+.

I think it is overly conservative to lower the closing probability further because there is not really a precedent for a deal failing to close over data privacy issues. This is not even a large tech deal. I'll put it in perspective:

Deals like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and LinkedIn closed. I don't have to tell you what a treasure trove of data LinkedIn is.

Facebook acquired WhatsApp and Instagram.

Just last year athenahealth, which provides what it calls "point of care mobile apps" was acquired by a consortium of hedge funds and merged with the former General Electric (NYSE:GE) health division.

Tableau, data visualization software, trusted with the data of countless large and small corporations was acquired by Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

Gemalto (an International digital security company) and the largest provider of SIM cards was acquired by the French firm Thales (a foreign defense firm).

Last year Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) acquired Carbonite. Carbonite runs on millions of private users' computers and silently and automatically backs up their personal files.

Snap4 provided hundreds of thousands of homes with smart technology before it got snapped up by a bigger firm.

Is it possible this gets blocked? Yes, that's possible, but it would be an earthquake in M&A. Why is this Fitbit data so precious? Why not data from actual healthcare providers? Why not financial data? Maybe this deal will start a seismic shift, but the odds are against that. The issue is likely to start playing an increasing role, but I expect a stand with a bigger and more concerning deal.

The downside looks like it could be large. Before the bidding war ensued, the company was trading at around $3. That's over 50% downside. But the company already had $500 million in cash. A deal break would add another $250 million. If I look at competitors on a price/sales basis and make a guesstimate what the operating business is worth, I wouldn't be surprised if that's around $750 million.

Looks like Alphabet is making a great move here because that adds up to about what it is paying for this asset. Another strategic party, i.e. Facebook, bid a similar amount as well. I wouldn't count on Facebook stepping in if Alphabet fails. If Alphabet gets blocked, it is unlikely to fare better. Maybe I'm overestimating Fitbit's value, but if you put the break value at $4 together with my other conservative assumptions, it still offers a 12% annualized expected return.

The expected value is too high for me to pass this deal up especially as I think the primary concern is at least overplayed. The main risk is probably a very lengthy approval process. It could be interesting to approach this from an angle where you sell calls or puts if you expect the process to drag out beyond what the market is pricing in. The options don't look very juicy to me, but I have a lot to learn in that area.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.