Signet Jewelers: 'Path To Brilliance' Leads To A Short Squeeze Rally

We think there is more upside supported by an improved outlook, still attractive valuation, and continued short covering.

The company is benefiting from its turnaround plan known as the "Path to Brilliance Transformation" based on closing poor-performing stores and broad cost-cutting initiatives.

The stock surged by over 40% on the report, in part driven by the fact that Signet has high short-interest implying a "short squeeze".

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) reported holiday season sales which were better than expected supported by momentum in its e-commerce business. Revised higher Q4 and full-year earnings estimates resulted in the stock surging by over 40% on the report in the context that Signet was one of the most shorted stocks in the market which set up a classic "short-squeeze". We were bullish on SIG with an article back in December considering it a value-play while these results reaffirm our conviction that the company's turnaround is well underway. We think there is more upside in this rally based on an improved outlook and continued technical short covering. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where SIG is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Updated Guidance

The main highlight in the January 16th update was the holiday season same-store sales up 2.0% in its North America operations and 1.6% globally. Importantly, e-commerce sales increased by 13.5% while brick and mortar same-store sales were down 0.2%. Q4 same-store sales including the current month of January are now expected to be up 1.1% compared to a prior guidance range between down 4.0% and down 2.0%.

The holiday shopping season and preliminary Q4 results were good enough to push full-year same-store sales guidance into a marginally positive 0.1% y/y estimate from a prior range of down 1.7% and down 1.0%. It's a combination of both strong momentum from the online business, while the brick and mortar stores are also performing relatively well. Total sales and operating income estimates were similarly revised higher. The new full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance at a $3.65 midpoint is 12.3% above the prior target.

(Source: Company IR)

Signet Path to Brilliance Transformation

The story here is really the success of the company's ongoing turnaround plan referred to as the "Path to Brilliance Transformation". Since 2018 Signet has been in the process of closing poor-performing stores across the brand portfolio. The idea is to focus on its more profitable locations while capturing cost savings leading to a smaller profile.

Signet is on track to close a net 127 stores this year and eventually reduce its total store base by 12% through fiscal 2021 from the fiscal 2018 level. By this measure, total net sales are set to decrease by 2.4% for the full year 2020 compared to last year, given the smaller net selling square footage. The company's plan is to materially reduce its exposure to lower-grade malls while simplifying the portfolio by exiting most of its regional banners.

The benefit of the turnaround strategy was seen in Q3 where SG&A as a percent of revenues declined by 90 basis points to 33.5% from 34.4% year prior. We expect the ongoing reduction in headcount and lower store-level expenses will support operating margins going forward.

What stands out to us from the Holiday Season Fiscal 2020 sales report is the strength of the core "Zales" segment banner in North America which represents 23% of the firm-wide total. Zales same-store sales grew by 5.4% and 3.6% total year over year.

Part of that momentum is based on online "e-commerce" sales which are included in the store results, but by all accounts, the brand remains relevant. The positive trends from Zales balanced a weaker result from the "Jared" segment with same-store sales down by 3.5% in that segment. The international business is more challenged with same-store sales down 3.1%, but keep in mind this only represents about 8% of the total business.

(Source: Company IR)

A Classic Short Squeeze

SIG ended 2019 with 16.57 million shares reported short, representing a significant 32% of total common shares outstanding. Bearish sentiment towards Signet had grown in recent years following a series of disappointing results going back to 2018. The company with its extensive footprint across malls and outlet shopping locations became a target in the broader weak outlook for specialty retailers amid a theme of an ongoing "retail apocalypse". These latest results, in our view, largely invalidate any perception that Signet Jewelers is a dying brand with a more structural weakness.

Data by YCharts

The success of Signet through its turnaround plan is being able to find a balance of the right number of stores in good locations that can support steady growth. An argument can be made the company became too bloated, but we see a more streamlined operation as a positive for capital efficiency and earnings. A growing proportion of sales moving to its online channels is another bullish theme going forward.

Signet Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

At the midpoint of management fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS guidance, SIG currently trades at a forward P/E of 8.2x and 0.26x the 2020 sales estimate. We're also looking at positive free cash flow over the past year through Q3 at $362 million, which represents a current price to free cash flow multiple of just 4.3x. Even with the latest spike in the share price, these multiples remain at a discount to some notable specialty retailers.

For reference, luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co (TIF) accepted a takeover bid by France's LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF) for $135 per share, a ~30x multiple on earnings. TIF was trading with a P/E multiple under 20x prior to the deal announcement.

We argue that if SIG can reclaim a higher growth and earnings trajectory over the next year, the stock could trade with a significantly higher valuation multiple, at least halfway between its current valuation and the Tiffany deal. A normalized P/E of 15x would imply a $55 share price on 2020 estimated earnings and 83% upside from the current level. In this regard, Signet remains a deep value play with an attractive dividend yield currently at 4.9%. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.37, which we see as well supported by underlying cash flows.

We see upside in the stock price from current levels supported by more positive sentiment and continued short covering in the near-term. Taking a more balanced approach, we have a one-year price target for shares of SIG at $37.00, representing 22% upside from the current level and a 10x multiple on fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS. Our thinking here is that Signet will need a few more quarters to convince the market of its more positive long-term outlook.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Signet Jewelers' holiday sales result proved it can remain relevant and profitable in contrast to other specialty retailers that are really struggling. We view Signet as the leader in the important mass-market jewelry segment supported by its portfolio of well-established and recognized brand names.

The company's turnaround strategy of store closure and cost cuts is proving to be effective as it's creating a leaner and more efficient business that can be sustainable in the long run. These trends were seen back in the Q3 result and we now expect an improving earnings outlook.

The results presented by the company for its holiday season should be enough for shorts to reassess the bearish case which we expect can push the stock higher in the near term. Recognizing the improved outlook, we think the company needs to maintain these positive trends to realize its full valuation potential. Weakness in the "Jared" brand segment is our primary concern and highlights some of the lingering challenges for the business. Looking ahead, operating margins will be an important monitoring point when the company reports the final Q4 financials expected in mid-March.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.