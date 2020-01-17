Natural Gas Market Overview: Dry Gas Production Continues To Decline, While The Weather Models Are Highly Unstable

Dry gas production continues to decline. Today's early morning pipeline nominations in U.S. Lower-48 states have dropped sharply to 93.3 bcf/d (the lowest since October 6).

Short-range weather models are highly unstable and there is a major disagreement between the GFS and the ECMWF models.

We currently expect the EIA to report a draw of 90 bcf next week, 62 bcf smaller than a year ago and 104 bcf smaller vs. the five-year average.

This report covers the week ending January 17, 2020.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 805 bcf for the week ending January 17 (down 2.3% w-o-w (week over week) and down 3.3% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm turned negative - for the first time since January 11, 2019 (see the chart below).

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up slightly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide heating degree-days (HDDs) dropped by 1.5% w-o-w (from 159 to 157). However, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be some 16.8% below last year's level and as much as 20.0% below the norm.

Consumption-wise, Friday's 00z and 06z short-range weather models were rather bearish. Both GFS-ENS and ECMWF-ENS (00z runs) were bearish vs. yesterday's results. However, the latest model GFS-ENS 06z run showed some minor bullish changes vs. today's 00z run. In absolute terms, GFS models are "less bearish" than ECMWF models. The extended-range ECMWF model still projects above-normal TDDs in February.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations;

Overall, we estimate that next week (ending January 24), total demand will increase by 12.9% w-o-w, but the annual growth rate would come to only 1.1% (see the table below). The deviation from the norm should jump sharply to +21.6%.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors

Non-degree-day factors are mostly bullish (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were mostly below the norm (0.6 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal dropped by -$0.036 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas declined, while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.0 bcf/d this week (+1.9 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +1.6 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Wind and solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro generation was weaker. On balance, in the week ending January 17, these three factors probably displaced some 600 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from the non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +1.9 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector, which is 1.3 bcf/d above last year's results.

Exports

Total exports were down 18.0% w-o-w - primarily due to weaker pipeline inflows into Canada and weaker LNG sales (please note that our LNG export estimates are based on the vessels tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows). According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served 11 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 38 bcf. Total LNG feed gas flows averaged 7.9 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 12.3% in the week ending January 17.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

Dry gas production continues to decline. Today's early morning pipeline nominations in U.S. Lower-48 states have dropped sharply to 93.3 bcf/d (the lowest since October 6).

In annual terms, however, we estimate that dry gas production has been expanding for 137 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production (as per EIA methodology) will average 95.78 bcf/d in January, 95.48 bcf/d in February, and 94.70 bcf/d in March. In the week ending January 17, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 102.3 bcf per day (down 1.8% w-o-w but up 4.6% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance for the week ending January 17 should be negative at around -11.93 bcf/d, which is approximately +8.40 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2019 (see the chart below). Next week (ending January 24), the balance is projected to tighten up, but only slightly to +4.12 bcf/d vs. the same week in 2019.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Please note that total SD balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a draw of 90 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -162 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Natural gas storage "deficit" relative to the five-year average is currently projected to shrink by -36 bcf over the next three weeks from +149 bcf today to +113 bcf for the week ending February 7.

