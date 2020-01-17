RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Better Than Its Image, More Valuable Than Its Current Share Price In The Long Run

When thinking of renewable energy, RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RWEOY) is most likely not a name that comes to mind immediately. The company is not really known to the broader public as particularly "green". On the contrary, its public image is that of a rather environmentally unfriendly coal giant. One might consider RWE's coal mining operation in the Hambach Forest as a symbol of said image. For those readers who have not heard of it: the Hambach Forest is a forest near Cologne, Germany, where the company intends to mine for coal but faces disruptions due to ongoing (illegal) occupation by environmentalists and activists who have built protest camps and treehouses and have been resisting eviction attempts for years. The forest was thrust into the international spotlight in August of last year when Swedish activist Greta Thunberg made a visit to the site.

However, RWE is no longer what it used to be for decades. Following a deal with (former) rival E.ON SE (OTCPK:EONGY) to split up Innogy SE (OTCPK:INNYY) between the two of them and to exchange some businesses, the company is now actually a leading player in renewable energies. And not only that: once loss-making RWE is also making progress financially. On top of that, the company seems likely to get an attractive deal by the government in the process of the countries planned coal exit.

By now, RWE does not just continue to be Germany's largest energy producer. It also is the "greenest" of the large players domestically as well as among the global leaders in terms of energy generation from non-nuclear renewable sources. Thus, the company naturally is well positioned to be able to generate stable and low risk profits going forward. Given that the shift towards renewable energy sources seems inevitable, it is also in a good position to achieve some growth at the expense of competitors which are still focused primarily on conventional energy generation. So, I believe that not only is RWE better than its public image suggests, more importantly, I also believe that, in the long run, it is more valuable than its current share price suggests.

E.ON-Innogy Deal Changes The Picture Materially

The competition of the E.ON-Innogy deal is a game changer for RWE. The company acquired the renewable energy operations of both E.ON and Innogy. Those assets form the new core business. RWE's 77 percent stake in Innogy was transferred to E.ON in return. RWE also received a 16.67 percent stake in E.ON, which will be a leading energy network operator going forward, as part of the deal. It retains a 15 percent stake following disposals in September and October. The company's financial portfolio furthermore includes a 37 percent economic interest in Austrian Kelag and a 25.1 percent stake in Amprion GmbH, the operator of Germany's longest energy transmission grid.

While it had formerly been focused primarily on the legacy lignite and nuclear business and held a majority stake in Innogy, which bundled renewable energy and the grid business, it is now a leader in renewable energy generation and owns a significant stake in a larger, stronger grid operator. It should not be underestimated either that RWE and E.ON, which have been fierce competitors for decades, will no longer get much in the way of one another on their home market going forward. That alone could strengthen RWE a good deal.

A Leader In Renewable Energy Generation

RWE now is Europe's third largest producer of renewable energy second only to Enel SpA (OTCPK:ESOCF; OTCPK:ENLAY) and Iberdrola SA (OTCPK:IBDSF; OTCPK:IBDRY). Globally, it is the number four player in terms of renewable capacities behind the aforementioned and NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

Source: RWE AG investor presentation, page 6

It is, furthermore, by far, the largest energy player on its German home market. And notably, two of its four largest competitors, Uniper SE (OTC:UNPRF) and Lead are primarily (and in the case of Lead exclusively) relying on non-renewable energy sources. Thus, I believe that RWE is in a very comfortable position to be able to capitalize on its position as a leader in renewable, non-nuclear energy generation and undisputed number one player in its home market going forward.

Its sheer size gives RWE an advantage in negotiations with suppliers, such as the producers of solar panels or wind turbines. As undisputed domestic market leader, its pricing power should not be underestimated either. Especially since E.ON is no longer a direct competitor, and two of the three largest rivals will eventually have to suffer the effect of the shift away from non-renewable energy sources. All those factors are very likely to improve RWE's profitability in the long run.

Compensation For Coal Exit

Arguably, RWE's biggest weakness is its legacy coal (and nuclear) business. While the coal business is still making a positive contribution to the group's overall profit, revenues are shrinking. For the first nine months, the lignite and nuclear segment generated external revenue of €771 million, a more than 5 percent decline YoY. Between 2017 and 2018, there had already been a decline of 10.1 percent. Given political decisions to completely shut down all nuclear and coal plants until 2022 and (at the latest) 2038, respectively, the fate of this business is sealed.

Yet the good news is that RWE will be handsomely compensated. Reportedly, the company will receive €2 billion in exchange for shutting down 2.5 Gigawatt of coal capacities until 2022. This would materially exceed prior expectations of up to €1.5 billion in compensation payments. To put this in perspective: mathematically, each €600 million would increase the value per share by €1 (in theory, that is). Additionally, it looks as if the government will provide transition aid for coal workers to be laid off in the process. Effectively, RWE will, that way, save the cost of the termination of some 3,000 jobs. As a welcome side effect, potential anger about the layoffs may also be directed rather towards the political sphere and the advocates of environmentalism in general than towards the company. So, all in all, from a financial point of view, it looks like RWE is going to get quite a good deal in terms of the coal exit.

Also, exiting the coal business would not only have a positive impact on RWE's public image but also rid the company of some activities which cannot be described as anything but liabilities from an economic point of view, especially the mining operations in the Hambach Forest. Now, while I am not necessarily a huge fan of coal mining, I recognize everyone's right to do - within the legal framework - with their forest as they please. From a purely economic point of view, however, operations such as RWE's in the Hambach Forest naturally pose a risk. Illegal as they are, as long as blockades remain, the company will have additional cost. And I sincerely doubt that there will be much of a chance of it ever recouping that money. If you do not agree, I wish you good luck to collect damages from a bunch of high school students and hippies living in illegal tree houses.

The coal business is foreseeably doomed in the long run and detrimental to the company's public image in the present day. On top of that, its financial contribution is already shrinking at a fast and steady pace. Under these circumstances, it is obviously preferable to reap a guaranteed, risk-free compensation payment from the government.

Relatively Strong Balance Sheet Is A Good Sign For Future Dividends

RWE's balance sheet does not look that bad either. There is, of course, still room for improvement, but the debt level certainly appears manageable, especially assuming that profits are likely to increase materially. RWE reported net debt of close to €10.3 billion as of September 30th, 2019. Sure, that does not sound like it is nothing, and indeed, it is not. Yet the net debt is down more than 45 percent YoY. And, with the coal compensation payments, it is set to soon be reduced by another nearly 20 percent. One should also keep in mind that the 15 percent stake in E.ON alone has a value of currently more than €3.8 billion.

RWE predicted an adjusted EBITDA of €2.2 to €2.5 billion for FY2019. While, admittedly, the strong performance of the energy trading business - which by its nature is more volatile - contributed a good deal so far, I believe that, going forward, there is a good chance that those levels will be surpassed considerably in years to come. So, the debt load appears very well manageable for RWE.

RWE is a utility company, so it will probably not be much of a surprise that for years the stock has been considered interesting especially for its annual dividend payments. While, during the last decade, the dividend payments have shrunk and, at some point, were even entirely cancelled. Not least due to its strong balance sheet, I do, however, see a good chance of RWE being able to return to paying a stable and (at least moderately) growing dividend in the not so distant future.

A look at the shareholder structure will suffice to prove that a significant portion of the outstanding shares are in the hands of investors to whom the dividend is of paramount importance: Cities and municipalities, predominantly from North Rhine-Westphalia ("NRW"), continue to own about a fifth of RWE. For example, the city of Essen owns 3 percent of RWE and KEB Holding AG, which is indirectly majority owned by the city of Dortmund, holds a six percent stake. Those shareholders have a particular interest in collecting as high a dividend as possible. Even more so, given that especially NRW cities are, in many cases, highly indebted.

And notably, the company has already made first steps in the right direction. Since it began distributing dividends again two years ago, it has grown its annual payment from €0.50 to €0.70 per share for FY2018 (adjusted for an additional €1 per share special dividend for FY2017). It is management's declared target to raise the annual dividend to €0.80 for FY2019.

Risks And Downsides

In all fairness, it should be mentioned that RWE's future success is not a done deal yet. There is still the risk of substantial depreciation of the coal and nuclear assets which may be a drag, if not necessarily on the cash flow, so still on the net profitability. One should not forget either that - unlike coal or nuclear plants - some forms of renewable energy generation - particularly, solar panels and, to a lesser degree, wind turbines - can be installed and utilized rather easily, thus lowering the barrier to entrance and/or growth for competitors. So, first, RWE's position as a leading supplier might not be guaranteed and, second, the energy prices may suffer due to over-capacities. Also, the energy trading business is inherently volatile. Thus, the recent encouraging picture may change swiftly in the worst case. Yet I do believe that those potential downsides are outweighed by the upside potential.

Conclusion

RWE is no longer the coal burning, air polluting fossil behemoth it once was. On the contrary: following the E.ON/Innogy deal, it now is a leading player in the field of energy generation from renewable sources. It furthermore still is Germany's largest producer of energy and has an ownership interest of significant value in the country's leading energy grid operator. Its leading position has also been considerably fortified, likely for years to come, as its formerly biggest rival, E.ON, is no longer a direct competitor.

The company appears all set to capitalize on its leading position, thus increasing profitability. The balance sheet looks good as well, and a compensation deal with the government regarding the exit from coal, which will most likely be even better than expected, will further strengthen it. So, all in all, I believe that RWE will once again be a low-risk utility company with an attractive dividend. Despite the stock already performing handsomely in 2019, I think that there is still some upside left, given that it has turned into arguably somewhat of a best in class company. As such, it would justify a premium valuation. At the moment, the company trades at less than ten times its FY2019 adjusted EBITDA. This is admittedly a good deal above other large utilities. But for the reasons alluded to in this article, I believe that the company has the potential to become significantly more profitable in the long run. At the same time, risks associated with legacy operations will increasingly be eliminated from the balance sheet. Therefore, I believe that, even now, the company's valuation leaves room for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

