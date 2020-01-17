Carvana: Substantial Risks Await Unsuspecting Investors

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

It has been an interesting few months for anyone short Carvana(CVNA). After falling due to a terrible earnings report with increasing losses, Carvana has shot back up to new alltime highs for no apparent reason before falling back into the 80s range a few days ago. We believe Carvana is one of the most susceptible to the bursting of the current auto bubble, where auto retailers appear to be selling cars to everyone, even if they cannot afford it, and we also believe Carmax's omnichannel offering poses a substantial threat. Overall, we continue to believe Carvana is trading far above intrinsic value.

Auto bubble?

Like it or not, the auto market could be the cause of the next financial crisis. Today, most Americans want a car due to the lack of public transport in the US, but many of them have very little savings and cannot afford it.

The solution - Auto loans. Auto loans surged in the past several years as car sales skyrocketed. Overall, many borrowers have strong credit scores and repay their loans on time, but today’s US auto market is host to a high amount of subprime borrowers that do not have the best loan history and often have outstanding payments. This subprime pool has grown very quickly in the past few years, with non-prime and subprime auto loans increasing from 28 percent of the market in 2009 to 39 percent in 2015. Lenders have aggressively targeted subprime borrowers by making loans look more affordable, for example by giving people six or seven years to repay now vs. four of five years in the past, according to Experian. This accelerating growth of the subprime auto industry seems to be similar to the subprime mortgage industry.

Unlike houses, however, most automobiles depreciate quickly. Auto loans are usually also higher interest, with rates of up to 20% or perhaps even more, increasing the risk of default substantially. To make matters worse, the current generation is also burdened by a variety of other loans, like student loans for example, and while mortgages have received a lot more regulation after the financial crisis, auto loans have been very lightly regulated. All this means that the auto loan bubble could be a lot more dangerous than the mortgage bubble. The number of Americans 90 days+ due on their auto loan has increased from 5.8mil in 2010 to 7mil in 2018.

Source: WashingtonPost

We believe Carvana will be one of the worst-hit if the auto loan bubble collapses. With nearly $800mil in high-interest debt, substantial cash burn every year, and a high reliance on the capital markets, Carvana is vulnerable as it is. However, it also earns a $1078 in finance GPU per car, making it over 1/3 of total GPU. If the auto loan market collapses, this source of GPU, which is also growing incredibly fast, could decline substantially.

What Carvana says

Carvana believes its loan origination model is far better than that of other auto retailers, as you can see below. The difference increases drastically as you move down the credit spectrum, meaning Carvana’s expected loss for a subprime loan is far lower than the expected loss for the average auto retailer.

Source: Analyst Day presentation

Carvana attributes this better performance to – wait for it – lower retail prices. If this sounds suspicious, it’s because it doesn’t make much sense. Sure, Carvana may have cheaper prices, but even paying a few thousand dollars less doesn’t change the monthly payment much.

Source: Analyst Day presentation

It's hard to believe that subprime borrowers would suddenly start paying back their loans just because the payment was $350 instead of $400. We cannot prove this, but more likely Carvana is just being too optimistic with their estimates. Honestly, we don’t think Carvana has any advantage in the financing arena. Competitors like Carmax have had many years to perfect their models, so the chance that a newcomer like Carvana has the best model is wishful thinking at best.

Omni-Channel competition

As we continue our research into the retail industry, it is clear that online retail and home delivery may not be the best solution. Rather, many customers prefer an omnichannel experience, where they can test the product before buying it. Carmax(KMX), which offers both home delivery and its omnichannel solution "Express Pickup", has found that many customers actually prefer Express Pickup, as they can test drive multiple cars before buying.

And when I look at those two, we're doing more express pickups than we are home deliveries, at this point. It's interesting because sometimes we'll have customers that think that they want to be home delivery and then they start working through the process and they realize, you know, I'd like to come in and test drive a couple of cars, and so they convert over to in-store. The express pickup, just as a reminder, that allows a customer really do everything online and still come into the store, get their keys, if they want to take the car for a test drive, maybe learn about the options that we can have them out in less than 30 minutes. Source: KMX Q3 2020 call

This puts Carvana's whole business model in question. While it does have many glass vending machines around the country, from what we have read these machines aren't suited for releasing multiple cars in a short period of time. To truly become an omni-channel retailer, it would need to open dealerships, which of course, requires even more capital investment and it means Carvana must compete with Carmax directly.

Valuation

While we have no love for Carvana, we have to say it is still an extremely dangerous stock to short in this market. As the price action shows, the stock clearly doesn't follow fundamentals at this point. We are still confident that the stock is incredibly overvalued, and we have laid out our reasoning in multiple articles, but it's hard to tell for sure when the market is going to accept this.

Takeaway

Overall, while Carvana continues to trade near all-time highs, competition from incumbents like Carmax continues to increase, and we believe Carmax's store footprint would eventually allow it to win. It also continues to depend on its financing arm, which we believe is a contributor to the subprime auto bubble and will likely be one of the most affected when defaults start to rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short through long dated puts