Boeing: Uncertainty Around The 737 MAX Creates An Excellent Buying Opportunity

Our conservative estimate is that Boeing has the potential to grow 2.7% annually over the next 10 years, with a fair value of $426 per share.

Boeing’s financial statements are very solid and we expect this tendency to continue following the 737 MAX crisis.

Summary

Boeing (NYSE:BA) dropped quickly to levels far below its intrinsic value (as calculated by us) following the events with the 737 MAX. The company still has a high-quality business model in an industry characterized by high entry barriers. Hence, we believe the recent sell-off presents us with an excellent investment opportunity.

Introduction

In the period between October of 2018 and March of 2019, two recently released 737 MAX Boeing planes crashed after suffering technical failures in their direction control systems, which caused multiple countries to cancel their purchase orders. A few months later, Boeing announced that it would stop producing this model as of January 2020. This situation created chaos within the company, where the ex CEO stepped down after being accused of putting pressure on the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to enable the model’s return to service. The stock has plummeted in recent months, reaching a low of 26% below its peak in March 2019 and 12% below its latest high, noted in November.

Catalyst

The 737 MAX crashes created uncertainties amongst investors because of potential deterioration in profit in the years to come and because of the temporary harm that its reputation suffered. However, we believe this decrease was exaggerated due to the following factors:

The Resignation of the CEO

On December 23rd, Boeing announced that David Calhoun would step down from his position on the board of directors and would become the next CEO of the company, starting in January 2020. It is possible that this news will have no impact on administrative actions being taken but a new CEO was extremely important given the general uproar. The company’s main objectives are solving the problem of the 737 MAX and saving the company’s reputation.

Boeing’s 737 MAX

Except for the technical issues, the 737 MAX is very efficient, solid and one of the best airplanes created to date. The authorization process will be harder than normal and it is logical to assume that its initial demand will be low. However, we believe it's probable that the technical problems will be resolved and that purchase requests will gradually increase.

Competitive advantages

Boeing possesses an array of competitive advantages over its competitors, which will allow it to keep generating long-term gains. The main advantages it possesses are the barriers of entry in the airplane manufacturing market, the low cost of production compared to its competitors, and client switching costs. Boeing maintains advantages in the assembly and sale of airframes since it already has a network of providers that allow it to establish margins and reduce the impact of cyclical sales, a large installed product base that generates sustainable aftermarket sales, and intangible assets, which allow efficiency in regards to regulations. Only two companies have efficiently survived these obstacles in the industry — Boeing and Airbus.

Regulatory Aspects

Commercial aircraft must meet very strict requirements in order to obtain certifications for new airplanes, which consist of design proposals and authorizations, aircraft testing and evaluation of maintenance procedures. The FAA recently ruled that the authorization process for new airplanes could take up to five years. Boeing has more than 1500 employees specialized in different facets of regulation, with a vast knowledge that is difficult to replicate. One of the most critical aspects of the airplane industry is dominating and adapting to regulations, and Boeing has proved to be the most efficient by having the most extensive fleet of certified airplanes fit for flying and being the largest aerospace company.

High Consumer Switching Costs

Consumers will be reluctant to changing providers since it would create inefficiencies such as the need to reevaluate current knowledge and complete new training for airplanes bought from another company.

Pilots must be certified for each individual airplane manufacturer, which makes it almost unthinkable that airlines would be interested in modifying dozens of pilots’ certifications.

The useful lifespan of an airplane falls between 20-30 years and the engineers of the producing company are responsible for its maintenance. Each airplane that Boeing sells leads to a long relationship with the buyer. Our view is that airlines are conservative and want to make sure that their producer stays in the market for the useful lifespan of the airplane.

Existing Certifications

Boeing has the most extensive fleet of certified airplanes fit for flying and the FAA allows certifications to be given in a shorter period of time for similar, more recent airplanes.

Boeing’s competitors in the future

Apart from Airbus, the primary future competitors will be COMAC and UAC and, probably, the FAA will not be as accepting with them as it is with Boeing since the regulations in the respective countries are different. For example, the “Comac regional jet”, ARJ-21 has been operating in China since 2016 and has still not been approved by the FAA. Bombardier, as another example, has problems with its Serie C in 2015 since they could not stay afloat due to high costs and inefficiencies.

Defense Products

Boeing also produces defense products, which enjoy the same competitive advantages and intangible assets as previously mentioned. The company has a vast knowledge of defense product regulations and maintains an excellent relationship with US government defense contractors. It’s the second-largest US government provider behind Lockheed Martin, a relationship that began since the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Ally of the United States government

As stated before, Boeing is one of the principal aeronautical providers of the United States government and a Republican victory in the upcoming elections could lead to an increase in defense spending. Boeing provides services in all 50 states of the US, employs citizens throughout the whole country, and according to the Senate Lobbying Disclosure Act database has spent millions a year lobbying, that’s why we believe the US government has preferential treatment with Boeing.

Financials

Below you can see the principal income ratios statement and its growth from year to year. In the highlighted boxes you can see how the sales and profits have an upward tendency (putting aside 2019 years’ performance), which demonstrates that they enjoy economies of scale and competitive advantages.

Table 1: Boeing Key Growth Ratios

Source: Morningstar

Nevertheless, the variable that best shows the long-term growth and sustainability of the company is the free cash flow per share. This variable is free of accounting manipulation. Below you can see the growth of cash flow per share for the past 10 years, achieving an excellent free cash flow yield that surpasses 7,1% at the end of 2018. Furthermore, free cash flow per share has grown 835% in the period 2010-2018 (Please see data used below).

Data used:

Boeing free cash flow per share 2018: 22,9 USD

Boeing share price 31/12/2018: 322,5

Free cash flow per share 2010: 2,45 USD

Table 2: Boeing Financials

Source: Morningstar

The free cash flow generated per sale is high and, on the rise up to 2018, which shows that the growth is sustainable. We expect 2019 to be an exception, as previously stated, as our expectation is Boeing's free cash flow per share continues the growth tendency.

Table 3: Boeing Key Cash Flow Ratios

Source: Morningstar

Another factor that demonstrates the growth of the company and its competitive advantages is the net profit margin, which has expanded over the years and is probable to see an increase in the upcoming periods. This should positively affect future profits. Profit margins increased by 538% from 2009-2018. In 2019, the company experienced a setback with the problematic 737 MAX, but, we expect that Boeing’s growth tendency will resume towards the end of 2020.

Chart 1: Boeing Net Profit Margin

Source: Morningstar, Constructed by HedgeMix Limited

As we have seen, Boeing’s financial statements are very solid considering that the gains and sales showed an upward tendency up to 2018, generating high cash flow and showing increased profit margins. We expect this tendency to continue following the 737 MAX crisis.

The financial statements show the company’s capacity to create wealth using their competitive advantages. If we take 2019 as an exception, we believe it's feasible that Boeing will revert to its original tendencies and the stock price will then need to grow substantially to justify its fundamentals.

Valuation

To estimate the value of the company, we will use the discounted free cash flow (DFC from now on) and the price over earnings ratio (P/E from now on).

Let’s take the classic formula of free cash flow to calculate the value of the company:

Remembering:

Our conservative estimate is that Boeing has the potential to grow 2.7% annually over the next 10 years.

The model below generates a fair value of $426 per share, taking into account a conservative growth rate of 2.7% and with the assumption that Boeing returns to its 2018 cash flow of 22,9 USD, something we think is likely as we previously explained in this article.

Table 4: DCF Model Input

Source: HedgeMix Limited

Let’s take a probable baseline scenario. If we balance out 2019 and take it as an exception, and suppose that sales will grow at a conservative rate of 3% from 2018-2020, the company could reach a sales level close to 104 billion dollars. We assume the net profit margin settle at 12% which means that profits would increase to approximately USD 21.33 per share. Based on today’s price, this is equivalent to a forward P/E of 15.47, which is well below the historical average as can be seen in the table below. In chart 2 you can see the P/E from the past 20 years and with the black line marking 15.47.

Chart 2: Boeing P/E ratio

Source: Morningstar

Risks

If the new administration takes a long time to resolve the problem of the 737 MAX, it could affect medium-term profits and the stock could stay at or dip below our expectations. This could cause principle Boeing consumers to turn to competitors. Although this is a possibility, we believe the probability of this happening is rather low.

Conclusion

Boeing has a productive structure that encourages continued growth and we believe there is a strong argument as to why the company will continue its previous growth tendencies. Last year was an exception that gives investors an excellent opportunity to buy considering the high level of cynicism around the company.

