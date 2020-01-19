DGI Capital Southwest Yielding 9.5% Before Upcoming Increases

CSWC is similar to MAIN (the sector favorite) but almost 3% higher annual yield before taking into account upcoming dividend increases, likely driving higher pricing over the coming quarters.

This article discusses the dividend coverage and risk profile for internally-managed CSWC that will be reporting results in two weeks.

The following article is a follow-up to "Building A Retirement Portfolio With 6% To 9% Yield: Part 2" that compared Capital Southwest (CSWC) and TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD). Also briefly discussed near the end is its Baby Bond that trades publicly on the NASDAQ under the symbol “CSWCL” with an effective yield of 5.82% as well as yield spreads (relative valuation).

Comparative Total Returns

The following table is from "SWAN Ares Capital: 9% Yield And Beating The S&P 500" showing total returns over the last two years for internally-managed CSWC and Main Street Capital (MAIN) as well as Ares Capital (ARCC) along with bond ETFs iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS) which continually underperform the average BDC.

CSWC is an internally-managed BDC with a $540 million portfolio with mostly first-lien debt positions and equity investments providing realized gains, especially in its lower middle market investments similar to Main Street Capital (MAIN). Previously, CSWC increased its regular quarterly dividend each quarter since 2015 and equity participation is partially responsible for supporting continued quarterly supplemental dividends of $0.10 per share. The current dividend yield is around 9.5% (MAIN is currently 6.6%) which takes into account the $0.40/share quarterly regular dividend and quarterly supplemental dividends of $0.10/share.

CSWC Dividend Coverage Update

CSWC has better than average dividend coverage/growth potential mostly due to its ability to leverage its internally-managed cost structure. The company has a history of stable portfolio credit quality that delivers a consistent and growing stream of recurring cash interest income with the potential for increased earnings through higher leverage and its I-45 Senior Loan Fund.

Our operating leverage, which as of the end of the quarter was 2.9%. Excluding the aforementioned onetime deferred offering cost write off, our run rate operating leverage for the quarter would have been approximately 2.6%, which puts us near our initial target operating leverage of 2.5%. We are fully committed to actively managing our operating costs in lockstep with portfolio growth and will now set our sights on our longer term goal of achieving target operating leverage of 2% or better. With senior professionals and corporate infrastructure largely in place, operating leverage should continue to improve as the investment portfolio grows due to our internally managed structure.

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Capital Southwest 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

However, for the first quarter in the last four years, the company did not increase its regular quarterly dividend (discussed next) but will continue to pay its $0.10 per share supplemental dividends. CSWC had undistributed taxable income generated by excess income and capital gains accumulated through Sept. 30, 2019, of more than $18 million or $1.02 per share which is used to fund its supplemental dividends.

We paid out our regular dividend during the quarter of $0.40 per share, achieving a 105% dividend coverage on pre-tax net investment income per share. Additionally we distributed $0.10 per share through our supplemental dividend program, funded by our sizable undistributed taxable income balance or UTI, which was generated by excess income and capital gains accumulated from our investment strategy to date. As of September 30 2019, we had approximately $18.3 million or $1.02 per share in UTI, providing visibility to continuing the quarterly supplemental dividend program well into the future.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Capital Southwest 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Management discussed the rate of future regular dividend increases that will likely be slower due to the timing of portfolio growth and the upcoming repayment for Media Recovery, Inc. (“MRI”):

We probably are going to be slowing the dividend pace as we just announced $0.40 for this current quarter. And then also has to do with our expectations potentially for MRI in the future as well. So we look at all of that and we try to set a dividend at a level that is a level that frankly shareholders can rely on going forward and then will increase as our portfolio grows as it should, based on where we are in a leverage level, based on the liquidity we have available to us and our cash and credit facility availability.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On Nov. 25, 2019, CSWC announced that it closed the sale of MRI that included cash and a potential earnout, "generally in line with the most recent quarterly valuation" driving a special dividend of $0.75 per share paid in Q4 2019 along with the regular/supplemental for a total of $1.25 per share paid during the quarter:

The exit of MRI will likely result in around $48 million or $2.71 per share of realized gains (depending on the earnout) as the equity portion was marked well above cost:

Source: SEC Filing

On the previous call, management was asked about the use of proceeds related to the sale of MRI and mentioned that they will first “replenish the UTI bucket” which means that the quarterly supplemental dividends of $0.10 will be supported for the long term. However, there will definitely be excess gains even after taking into account the special dividend of $0.75 per share that could be partially retained as a "deemed distribution":

Q. “Can you remind investors of your expectations for the impacts of the exit of MRI on quarterly financials? Because it's a sizable earning asset and then we do have the expectation that you're likely to use some of those proceeds to pay down debt?” A. “Yes. So the current dividend is about $1 million a quarter coming from MRI, obviously, that's going to go away, but we're going to use approximately $50 million of those proceeds that are going to come back. Majority of those proceeds are going to be used to pay down debt initially, then be redeployed into debt assets. There's just to be some level of leakage for -- depending on deemed distribution or a special dividend. But -- so there'll be initially when we pay down, it will be -- our cost of debt is about 5% and the dividend yield is about 8%. So there will be a slight reduction at the front end. And then as we redeploy, NII will be flat when we fully transition, and then it will grow when we lever back up.” Q. “Do you have any updates on the decision once the sales process (of MRI) is complete? Or is that something you guys are still thinking about in terms of retaining versus paying out a special dividend?” A. “The board is going to make that determination, and we'll make that determination once it sells. So the answer is, no. We will replenish the UTI bucket, first and foremost, the gain will, obviously, most likely very likely be much in excess of that. So the remainder of the gain, we will we have options. We can either retain it and do a deemed distribution to the shareholders, pay a 20% tax or we can distribute it in a special dividend or a third option do a combination of both. And so the Board, like I said, will ultimately decide that once the sale is complete, and we'll announce it.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

It should be noted that on the earnings call in November 2019 management expected the MRI deal to close "in the next few months" but instead happened later that month and earlier than expected:

MRI, which does business under the banner SpotSee, represented 10% of the investment portfolio at fair value as of the end of the quarter, while all other equity co-investments represented 7% of the investment portfolio. The sales process for SpotSee continues to progress, albeit slower than we expected earlier in the year. As we all know, the current global trade environment is complicated with many elements of uncertainty. SpotSee continues to perform very well despite having over half of its revenue generated by customers outside the United States. These uncertainties have caused the sale process to take longer than we expected at the beginning of the year. All that being said, we continue to expect that the transaction should close in the next few months. SpotSee is a well-performing company with exciting products that provide its customer with a valuable with valuable real-time information regarding the condition of their assets both remote and in-transit.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Capital Southwest 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The good news is that CSWC can reinvest the proceeds from MRI earlier than expected, enabling "the dividend to grow as we redeploy capital":

It (the dividend) may stabilize for the moment as we absorb the capital we just received, as well as the potential for an MRI exit, but we would definitely to tell you that we expect that the dividend to grow as we redeploy capital.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

I'm expecting strong portfolio growth in calendar Q4 2019 as guided by management and taken into account with the updated projections:

Subsequent to quarter end, we have originated $33 million in new commitments to two new portfolio companies. This included $30 million in first lien senior secured debt, $2.5 million in an unfunded revolving credit facility and $1 million in an equity co-investment. We are pleased with the pipeline as it stands today and expect that two or three additional deals currently in diligence should close by calendar year-end.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

For calendar Q3 2019, CSWC beat its base-case projections with a decline in portfolio yield closer to previous levels and covered its increased dividend by 104% even after taking into account $0.03 per share of one-time expenses.

We are pleased with our results this quarter, having posted a solid $0.42 per share in Net Investment Income despite incurring a $472,000, or $0.03 per share, one-time expense to retire our previous registration statement.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Similar to MAIN, the supplemental dividends are typically covered by realized capital gains and over earning the regular dividend. CSWC had net realized gains of $0.3 million during calendar Q3 2019 mostly related to the $14 million prepayment of Tinuiti Inc.

Source: Capital Southwest 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Its regular quarterly dividends are covered mostly through recurring cash sources:

Source: Capital Southwest 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

In September 2019, the company issued $65 million in 5.375% Notes due 2024, and on October 8, 2019, the company issued an additional $10 million of the October 2024 Notes. As of Sept. 30, 2019, CSWC had $30 million in unrestricted cash and almost $184 million in available borrowings under its credit facility for upcoming portfolio growth.

Source: Capital Southwest 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

On March 4, 2019, CSWC established its equity “At-The-Market” (“ATM”) program of slowly issuing small amounts of shares at a premium to book value/NAV and accretive to shareholders. During calendar Q3 2019, the company sold 231,272 shares of its common stock under the ATM program at a weighted-average price of $21.62 per share (~16% premium to previous NAV), raising $5 million of net proceeds after commissions to the sales agents on shares sold. Management will likely continue to use the ATM program for raising equity capital rather than larger equity offerings. This approach is beneficial for many reasons including being more efficient, delivering higher net proceeds to the company and less disruptive to market pricing.

We believe our equity ATM program is a prudent and cost-effective way to issue equity over time at tight spreads to the latest trade, while selling equity on a just-in-time basis so it can be thoughtfully invested in income generating assets. We certainly intend to do that by growing the portfolio, but we want to be, and we use the word prudent, we want to be prudent and diligent of raising kind of on a just-in-time basis and certain amount of equity, again, allowing us to get to target leverage in a reasonable timeframe, but being diligent about being in on a just-in-time basis. ”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

On May 23, 2019, the company announced the expansion of total commitments under its revolving credit facility from $270 million to $295 million. The increase was executed under the accordion feature which allows for an increase up to $350 million in total commitments. On April 25, 2018, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the application of the modified asset coverage requirements and the minimum asset coverage ratio applicable to the company was decreased from 200% to 150%, which became effective April 25, 2019. Management is targeting a debt-to-equity ratio between 1.00 and 1.20.

Its I-45 Senior Loan Fund accounts for 11% of the portfolio (previously 12%) and is a joint venture with MAIN created in September 2015. The portfolio is 95% invested in first-lien assets with CSWC receiving more than 75% of the profits providing 16% annualized yield.

Source: Capital Southwest 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

CSWC Risk Profile Discussion:

As mentioned in the previous article, my primary credit concerns for CSWC’s portfolio include its positions in AG Kings Holdings Inc., American Addiction Centers, and American Teleconferencing Services. During calendar Q3 2019, its net asset value (“NAV”) per share declined by $0.28 or 1.5% partially due to markdowns in these investments.

Also, there were markdowns in California Pizza Kitchen and Delphi Intermediate Healthco that have been added to the watch list that now accounts for around 6.2% of the portfolio fair value and 10.1% of NAV per share. Management discussed Delphi on the recent call:

We've got another company Delphi that we made a three this quarter. It's also in the behavioral health space in the upper middle market. But if you look at that -- I think I attribute it mainly more of the structures and the quote dynamic in the upper middle market would be how I would see -- how I'd react to that divergency you referenced.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Teleconferencing Services, Ltd. (“ATS”) is an investment also held by MAIN, PFLT and SUNS that operates as a subsidiary of Premiere Global Services (“PGi”), offering conference call and group communication services. As shown in the previous and following tables, the second-lien portion of ATS was marked down again during calendar Q3 2019. On Jan. 28, 2019, Moody's downgraded PGi’s debt to Caa2.

Sources: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

It should be noted that SUNS did not mark down ATS during Q3 while the other BDCs still have similar discounts and CSWC marked a portion lower so there's clearly some downside coming for SUNS NAV and is likely not priced into the stock yet.

Another concern is additional unrealized losses from companies with equity positions that have been previously marked down including American Nuts which is an importer, mixer, roaster, and packager of bulk nuts, LGM Pharma, Lighting Retrofit International, and Zenfolio, Inc. These investments account for 11% of the portfolio and almost 18% of NAV per share and need to be watched.

The largest markdown during calendar Q3 2019 was American Addiction Centers which was added to non-accrual status and is a subsidiary of AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) to which CSWC has invested $8.9 million marked down to $8.2 million.

Last week (Jan. 16, 2020), it was announced that Michael Cartwright was stepping down as CEO of AAC and replaced by Chief Operating Officer Andrew McWilliams. There was no reason given for the change.

On July 1, 2019, AAC submitted a plan to the NYSE regarding the company’s efforts to improve its total market capitalization but was delisted from the NYSE in October because it did not maintain a $15 million market cap over a consecutive 30-day trading period. AAC is currently being traded on an OTC market at $0.62 per share, giving the company a market cap of $15.6 million. Also, four AAC board members resigned on the same day the company was delisted, and previously the president and COO stepped down. AAC reached a forbearance agreement for its loan in November that runs through March 31, 2020, providing AAC with an additional $5 million of capital. AAC has instituted several cost-cutting initiatives over the past year reducing operating expenses by 12%.

AAC received waiver defaults from CSWC to remain operating but needs to improve its positive cash flows/EBITDA to avoid a bankruptcy/restructuring. CSWC management discussed its investment in AAC on the recent call:

With respect to American Addiction, the company continues to have challenges. As in prior quarters, due to being a public company, we want to be careful not to effectively announce developments prior to the American Addiction management team appropriately communicating to their shareholders. What we will say is that the lender group continues to work with the company on solutions to the capital structure. The company's lending -- leading market position in the substance abuse industry, the company's cost savings and business development initiatives and its large owned real estate portfolio, all provide reasons to remain optimistic on the prospects of a favorable resolution. American Addiction was placed on non-accrual this quarter and remains rated 3 on our internal rating system.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

However, there's a good chance that AAC will be selling its real estate assets to avoid bankruptcy and is likely why CSWC has only slightly marked down its first-lien loan. AAC still accounts for around 1.5% of CSWC’s portfolio and 2.5% of NAV per share.

Despite its underperformance, we continue to feel reasonably confident about our 1st Lien position in the company, due to the value of its national substance abuse treatment franchise, managements operational efficiency initiatives, the tremendous demand for drug addiction treatment in the U.S., and the company’s large real estate portfolio associated with its street facilities.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AG Kings was previously on non-accrual but marked down again now at 76% of cost and was discussed on the recent call:

Q. “AG Kings, we don't have the 10-Q in front of us. Was that credit marked up or down at all this quarter and is -- or materially and is there any update to pass along?” A. “Yes, company is kind of still on the same - it's just - it's kind of bumping along. It hasn't gotten worse. It really hasn't gotten a whole lot better. We did mark it down by 10 points this quarter. So down from the mid 80s to the mid 70s. We have had some of our portfolio, it's a small handful, but it's a couple of, like you referenced American Addiction and AG Kings. So we have had some softening in certain names, no question about it. It's really more idiosyncratic on a small handful of names. Across the portfolio, I would say, EBITDA performance is softened slightly from what it was the last couple of quarters, maybe by now a little bit on the economy. But generally from a first lien senior secured lender perspective not - yes, disappointing in some of the company's performance. But from an investor perspective sitting in the first lien loan, less worrisome. But I mean, everything worries us. We're managing the portfolio. Obviously, it's our job to worry. But generally speaking, I think the structures are working as designed.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC filing

The portfolio has energy/oil-related exposure of around 2% and commodities/mining exposure of 2%. The energy investments are considered “midstream” as compared to “upstream” which usually involves more commodity-related risk.

Source: Capital Southwest 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

As the portfolio has grown, the percentage of its debt investments (excluding I-45 SLF) represented by the lower middle market has increased to 76% and first-lien accounts for 87%:

While we have increased the percentage of the portfolio represented by the lower middle market, we have also continued to heavily emphasize Senior Secured 1st Lien Debt in our investment strategy. As of the end of the quarter, we had 76% of our on-balance sheet credit portfolio invested in lower middle market companies, while having 87% of the credit portfolio in first lien senior secured debt.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Capital Southwest 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

CSWC's debt portfolio is mostly first-lien positions with the potential for realized gains from its equity investments, especially in its lower middle-market investments (similar to MAIN). Equity participation is partially responsible for growing its NAV per share as well as "recurring non-recurring" income, which contributes to the growing amount of undistributed spillover income and gains used to support continued supplemental dividends.

Source: Capital Southwest 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Capital Southwest 5.95% Notes due 12/15/2022 (CSWCL):

There's a good chance that the company will be redeeming its Baby Bond and are currently listed as a “Sell” in the BDC Google Sheets:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Management discussed reducing its borrowing costs by potentially redeeming CSWCL in December 2019:

I think that we will look to see if there's opportunistic capital raises on the debt side to take out the older version of the bonds that are at 5.95%. I don't think there's anything in a foreseeable future. But if the call period does end in December of this year, so if there is an opportunity to reduce cost and extend the maturity, we certainly will look like that on the fixed rate side.”

Source: CSWC CEO Bowen Diehl on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Quantumonline

Summary and Recommendations

As BDCs start to report results two weeks from now starting with CSWC, investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters.

As discussed in my previous article, BDC pricing is highly correlated with expected yields in the market. I have analyzed data during the last 10 to 15 years and found that the most correlated is the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index (Corp B). The last time I checked the correlation with BDC yields was September 2019 showing almost 90% which is considered a direct correlation. However, there has recently been dislocation between Corp B and BDC yields providing investors with relatively higher yields, especially for CSWC.

One of the reasons that I constantly monitor credit quality is because it drives target pricing. I expect higher yields from higher risk BDCs and so does the market. CSWC's historical average yield spread to Corp B is around 2.5% but has recently been trending higher partially due to previously discussed results including lower NAV per share and lack of dividend increase

As shown in the chart below, CSWC's stock price took a hit after reporting Q3 results but then again after the ex-dividend dates with an impact of $1.25 per share discussed earlier:

Currently, the yield spread is almost 4.5% as CSWCis yielding around 9.5% with specials compared Corp B at 5.0%. This means that CSWC is favorably priced compared to Corp B. However if these yields reverse, potentially during a "flight to safety," corporate bond prices and BDC stocks would take a hit but could be a good time to buy more and lower your average purchase price.

CSWC vs. MAIN

I have recently suggested the following to subscribers:

I will be holding my position in MAIN collecting dividends that I will likely use to build my position in CSWC. Others should consider trimming and reinvesting in CSWC at these levels. I will likely only purchase additional shares of MAIN closer to 5% to 10% below its short-term target price and its RSI falls near or below 30.

The historical yield spread between CSWC and MAIN is around 1.6% for many reasons but is not consistent as shown below. However, CSWC is definitely priced to move and investors should consider when paying a 3% higher yield especially given the increased likelihood of a dividend increase being announced in the coming quarters. But please keep in mind that there will also likely be lower NAV per share announced on Feb. 3, 2020, due to the $1.25 in dividends paid.

