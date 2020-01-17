Assessing Ennis From A Dividend Standpoint

Ennis Inc. (EBF) shares have been on an excellent run since May of last year. This stock came across our radar due to the strength of its balance sheet. Famous value investor Benjamin Graham stated that if a company's current assets are higher in value than the total amount of liabilities, this means the investors basically can pick up the firm's long-term assets for free.

Ennis, for example, reported $144 million of current assets in its latest report. These assets were comprised of mainly cash and ST investments ($61.3 million), receivables ($45 million) and inventory ($36.5 million).

The total amount of liabilities the firm quoted in its recent report came in at just under $67 million. Straight off the bat, Ennis’ balance sheet looks very encouraging as current assets are easily covering the total amount of debts the company presently owes. Moreover, its long-term assets came in at $222 million its latest report. These assets are predominantly made up of Property, plant and equipment – ($79.8 million), Goodwill ($83 million) and other intangibles ($58.7 million).

We like to go through the dividend metrics to ensure those intangible assets are not at any near-term risk of being written down in value. The underlying trends of the key dividend metrics incorporate all three financial statements so it usually is a good read on how healthy shares are at their present valuation. Currently, EBF trades with a book multiple of just under 2 which is slightly ahead of its 5-year average. Therefore, from this perspective let's see how Ennis' dividend stacks up at present.

Its yield is 4.09% which is more or less on par with the average yield over the past five years. In terms of growth, the actual growth rates are superior to what shows up on financial publications. In fact, management paid out a one-off payment of $1.50 per share back in 2016 which was well over double the annual dividend at the time ($0.70 per share). Management also paid out a special dividend back in 2012 of $0.35 apart from the regular quarterly dividends

The takeaway here is that the reported 10-year dividend growth rate of 4.6% and 5-year growth rate of 6.88 are not telling the whole story here with regards to how much investors have been receiving. Strong dividend growth rates are vital for income derived investors as it protects purchasing power as well as fosters confidence with respect to future earnings growth.

With respect to free cash flow, there is no issue with respect to the viability of the dividend although the payout ratio has increased from 28% to 43% over the past five years. This is due to growth being pretty mute over the past while. The lack of debt on the balance sheet is the key here. When a firm has a solid financial base, growth is not necessarily needed every year in order to keep on growing the dividend.

In saying this, earnings growth will have to come eventually to keep the payout ratio in check and to avoid using debt. Next month when the company finishes its fiscal year, management is expected to announce $1.51 in earnings which would be a 3.1% increase over the previous year. Remember the dividend per year is $0.90 so there remains ample room to keep on growing the payout.

To sum up, Ennis looks a solid investment from a dividend standpoint especially as gross margins have managed to remain up close to the 30% mark. If margins can improve, it will take the pressure off the dividend going forward. The calling card here is the firm's financials. Why? Because even if Ennis does not come good on its earnings projections over the next while, the dividend payment does not appear that it will run into difficulty any time soon. We view Ennis as a core income play as earnings growth is not robust enough to really move the needle with respect to share price appreciation at present in our opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.