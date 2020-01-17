Apple's over $300 share value has a downside for the $26 momentum value only if the expected service revenue growth does not materialize in the next few quarters.

I don't know if it is because of a round number, but the Street seems to have a fascination with Apple's (AAPL) shares trading at $300 level. Many have considered $300 as a natural resistance, as Apple shares did go up an additional 23% since the Q4 earnings announcement. For the most-watched Apple stock, just the sheer magnitude of the price increase within a short period without new material company-specific information release should alarm the most bullish investors to investigate the reasons for the price surge. (Though, "Phase I" may explain part of the surge.) To this end, in this post, I broke down Apple stock price into three parts: the fundamental value, the momentum value, and the sentiment value. There are important investor implications with respect to the source of Apple share value creation.

Fundamental Value: Discounting Future Revenue

To start with, one reason that Apple at $300 is not out of the line is that, in a previous post, "Apple Long-Term Target Prices," the near-term Apple fundamental target prices were estimated at around $309 for Q4 2019 (see below). Though, it was estimated based on the forecast financials 2 months ago. It may be worthwhile to update the estimates again.

An easy way to estimate the fundamental value of Apple shares is to compare its fundamentals with the actual price at the same point over time. The logic is that the valuation should reasonably relate to the then "forward" fundamentals, as the fair value at any time should be the "discounted future fundamentals." To this end, I present both Apple's actual share price and the relevant financial metrics at the Q4 of 2016-2019 (Table 1). Apple's price was $116, $170, $158, and $292 about the same time point in the last 4 years.

Even a casual observer should notice that while Apple's share price nearly doubled, the revenue growth has dropped to a low single digit. The disconnect is more obvious as the main revenue growth driver, iPhone sales, has dropped in the last two quarters. At least for the last few years, there has been less of a historical correlation between Apple share values and their financial metrics, such as revenue, EPS, free cash flow, or capital expenditure.

In fact, if you used the historical "linear" relationship between forward financials and actual prices to find the fundamental value, Apple's actual price will be higher than the fundamental value since late October 2018 (Figure 1). Note that the relationship between fundamentals and stock prices is estimated by a linear statistical model between stock prices and five next-quarter financials. The assumption is that market prices focus mainly on the next-period financials. At today's $310, Apple's fundamental value should be around $259. If you use this measure, Apple stock is almost 20% overvalued, relative to what the next-quarter financials can support. For the relatively large mispricing that is not explained by the underlying fundamentals, I moved to the next likely reason, i.e., momentum.

Momentum Value: Overweighting Distant Service Revenue

For Apple, the recent catalyst to support the momentum has been the expectation that they can successfully covert from an equipment company to a service company. In order to "smooth out" the cyclicality in iPhone revenue, Apple has strategically shifted toward the more predictable Services revenue in recent quarters. While iPhone revenue share has been expected to drop from 70% to 54% from 2018 to 2022, Services revenue share sets to nearly double from 9.59% to 18% over the same time period (Figure 1 below).

As iPhone still represents the lion's share of Apple's revenue, the Services revenue pickup will not be meaningful until 2-3 years from now. Ultimately, Apple simply delays the inevitable of an aging iPhone replacement cycle to wait for the Service segment to pick up the slack and Watch and AirPods to gain traction. The strategic shift is deemed necessary to turn Apple from a high-risk, high-growth smartphone maker to a low-risk service company.

That being said, in terms of current valuation, the market looks beyond current financials and puts more weight on future service revenue, so it stands to reason that there has been a fair amount of distant revenue discounting in the share valuation. It is this "nonlinear" line of thinking that a regime-shift stock like Apple needs. What this means is that a proper Apple valuation should realistically incorporate the discounting of the distant revenue and the "exponential" nature of future revenue gain. To this end, I identified a nonlinear pricing relationship by correlating share prices with various versions of revenue and EPS estimates for the following 4 quarters. The estimated "forward momentum price" at $285 (in red) is shown in relation to the actual Apple price (in black) (Figure 2 below). Again, it is not surprising that the momentum price quickly caught up with the actual price moves. The previous overvaluation of $51 is reduced to $26 after most of the price premium has been rationally corrected for the expectation of service revenue in the distant quarters.

Sentiment Value: Not Relating to Underlying Fundamentals

Though, at least in more recent days, there is still some unexplained price discrepancy after momentum has been reflected in the pricing. The likely reasons for this actual price premium include the recent ease of trade tension and Apple investors' positive sentiment. Since sentiment has recently played a major influencer in the Apple share price movement, it is an "educated" guess that the remaining $25 overvaluation should be largely from the positive sentiment. In short, the current $310 Apple share price can be broken down into 3 parts. The fundamental value reflecting the discounting next-quarter financial estimates amounts to be $259 while discounting distant China revenue growth will add another $26 momentum value. Finally, Apple shareholders always like to pay an extra $25 for the positive sentiment toward the company (Figure 3).

Cautions: Sentiment May Reverse.

When playing with emotion, one should be cautioned that emotion tends to be "temperamental." You may notice the Apple sentiment, as measured the way described above, has been volatile and can easily reverse itself. In fact, history indicates that the sentiment in pricing tends to reverse itself in 3-4 weeks (Figure 4).

Takeaways

Whenever a well-followed large-cap stock moving more than 20-30% without material fundamental information releases, it is simply prudent to look for the reasons of the price surge. For Apple, at its current $310 share price, the market has paid $259 for its next-quarter fundamentals, $26 for the distant-quarter service revenue growth, and an extra $25 simply for Tim Cook's optionality. There are important implications to break up Apple stock price. The valuation attributed to the near-term fundamentals should be reasonably stable since the earnings surprise is contained. The momentum value may be more at risk, pending if the regime shift will be successful. Finally, any sentiment is almost a wild card which can be and has been flipped every other month.

