The Best ETF For Dividend Growth Investors

The inspiration for this article came from Seeking Alpha founder David Jackson in the comments section of an article. There was a discussion going on about the index methodologies of popular dividend ETFs and a focus on which ETFs screened for future dividend growth rather than being more backward looking. In this article, I will be conducting a review of 18 dividend focused ETFs that have at least $1 billion in AUM. I searched through prospectuses, fact sheets, index methodologies and found some very interesting information that I believe will be highly valuable to readers.

Before I dive in, the table below shows the 18 dividend focused ETFs I will be reviewing. For each ETF I will be going over the selection methodologies and key information about the fund. At the very end of the article, I will have important tables about performance data, expense ratios, dividend yields, weighting and select exposure.

*Note: Table is sorted alphabetically

(DGRO) iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (DLN) WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF (DVY) iShares Select Dividend ETF (FDL) First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (FVD) First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (HDV) iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NOBL) ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (QDF) FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (RDIV) Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDVY) First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SCHD) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SDOG) ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDY) SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SPHD) Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPYD) SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (VIG) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VYM) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Dividend ETF Overviews

For each of the above dividend ETFs, I will be providing key information about the fund and the process they use to select dividend-paying stocks. Through this process of examination, I was able to find out some interesting information, like which of these funds are allowed to hold REITs, which are popular here on Seeking Alpha. In addition, I was able to learn a great deal about the selection processes, which led me to some interesting information, that a few of these ETFs hold companies that have cut their dividends.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

DGRO tracks the Morningstar U.S. Dividend Growth Index, whose main criteria is dividend payments for a minimum of the past five years. DGRO has additional fundamental screens to help weed out companies with the potential of not being able to increase their dividend in the future. In addition, the company has a screen to weed out companies with the highest dividend yields because those are the ones that are the least likely to be sustainable. Another interesting piece of information is if an existing holding does not increase its dividend, but through share buybacks, shares outstanding are lowered, the company is allowed to stay in the index.

Selection Methodology Process

-5 years of consecutive dividend increases

-Earnings payout ratio of below 75%

-Companies that are in the top decile based on dividend yield are excluded

-If an existing holding does not increase their dividend, but repurchases stock, the company will remain in the index

DGRO Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Dividends

Expense Ratio: 0.08%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF

DGRW tracks the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index, which uses a combination of backward and forward-looking metrics for selections. DGRW is different from many other dividend ETFs because of its short dividend history requirement and because of its use of fundamental factors like return on equity, return on assets and future earnings growth. Because of the short dividend history requirement and the fundamental screens the company uses, DGRW has a large weighting to technology stocks. This is much different from many dividend ETFs because technology stocks for the most part have not been paying dividends for 5, 10, 20, etc., consecutive years, which is the requirement in many dividend ETFs.

Selection Methodology Process

-Pay regular dividends over the past year

-Market cap of at least $2 billion

-Index has 300 companies with the best-combined growth and quality factors

-Growth factor is based on long-term earnings expectations

-Quality factor is based on 3-year historical averages for return on equity and return on assets

DGRW Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Dividends

Expense Ratio: 0.28%

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF

DLN tracks the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index, which is made up of the 300 largest dividend-paying companies by market cap from the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index. As I noted in the overview paragraph, some of the ETFs I am examining own companies that have cut their dividend and DLN is one of those ETFs. The ETF holds companies, albeit in very small allocations of companies like Kraft Heinz (KHC) and CenturyLink (CTL), both of which have cut their dividends in the recent past. Since the requirement to be included is just to pay a dividend, it does not matter if the dividend has been cut or increased to still be included.

Selection Methodology Process

-Pay regular dividends over the past year

-Index is made up of the 300 largest dividend-paying companies in the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index

DLN Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Dividends

Expense Ratio: 0.28%

iShares Select Dividend ETF

DVY tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, which focuses on 100 companies with the highest dividend-yield in the Dow Jones U.S. Index. DVY has many eligibility requirements in its selection process including dividends paid, dividend coverage, earnings per share, market cap and trading volume requirements. Because of the longer dividend requirements than fellow iShares product DGRO, DVY has a higher yield due to reduced exposure to technology companies and a much higher exposure to utilities stocks.

Selection Methodology Process

-Dividend per share greater than or equal to average dividend per share over the past five years

-Five year average dividend coverage ratio above 167%

-Must have paid dividends for five years in a row

-Average trading volume over 200K shares (100K shares for existing holdings)

-Have positive earnings per share over the past year

-Have a float-adjusted market cap of at least $3 billion ($2 billion for existing holdings)

DVY Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Dividends

Expense Ratio: 0.39%

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF

FDL tracks the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index, which focuses on companies that have increased their dividends over the past five years and have a high yield. FDL adds an additional screen based on future earnings estimates to help weed out stocks that may have falling earnings making a dividend less sustainable.

Selection Methodology Process

-Excludes companies that have cut their dividend over the past five years

-Excludes companies with a coverage ratio below 1

-The coverage ratio is forecast earnings per share/forecast dividends per share

-100 stocks selected with the highest yield, then weighted by dividend dollars

FDL Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Dividends

Expense Ratio: 0.45%

First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF

FVD tracks the Value Line Dividend Index, which focuses on companies with an above-average dividend yield and a high score using Value Lines ranking system. FVD is interesting because it uses the popular Value Line ranking system to select the stocks that are ranked as the safest. As is noted below the safety rating is made up of two components: price stability and financial strength. According to the selection methodology linked below, price stability is the standard deviation of weekly percent changes in the share price over the past five years. Financial strength is not spelled out as to what is included in it, but Value Line does measure the financial strength of a company. Once all the companies are screened, only companies with a dividend yield above that are included, and those companies are equally weighted.

Selection Methodology Process

-Safety Rank is measured by a security's "price stability rank" and "financial strength rating."

-Market Cap of at least $1 billion

-Excludes companies with a lower dividend yield than the S&P 500 (SPY)

FVD Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Equal

Expense Ratio: 0.70%

iShares Core High Dividend ETF

HDV tracks the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index, which focuses on companies that have a Moat as determined by Morningstar. There is actually another fund, the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), which uses a similar strategy to HDV. The difference is that HDV focuses on companies with a high dividend yield. Through all these screens HDV owns companies that have something that makes their business sustainable over long periods of time as well as being financially strong.

Selection Methodology Process

-Selection is determined by Morningstar Economic Moat™ and Uncertainty ratings

-Companies are expected to earn above average profits

-Companies are screened for financial health using Morningstar's Distance to Default data.

-Of the companies that pass all the above tests, the top 75 ranked by dividend yield are selected for the index and weighted by dividend dollars

HDV Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Dividends

Expense Ratio: 0.08%

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

NOBL tracks the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which focuses only on companies that have increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years. NOBL is the most backward looking dividend ETF there is because of the long period of dividend increases that is required to be included. Companies that have increased their dividend for that long are considered to be safer than the average stock.

Selection Methodology Process

-Pay increasing dividends for at least 25 consecutive years

-Have a float-adjusted market cap of at least $3 billion

-Equal weight holdings

NOBL Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Equal

Expense Ratio: 0.35%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

QDF tracks the Northern Trust Quality Dividend Index, which focuses on companies that pass various quality tests. On the QDF website, they provide a good info graphic showing the complete multi-factor process they use to select stocks. The goal of this process results in companies that are believed to have sustainable dividends going forward.

Selection Methodology Process

-Focus on companies that pass the index providers quality score tests

-The three tests used cover profitability, management expertise, and cash flow

-Dividend Yield above its benchmark index

QDF Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Multi-Factor

Expense Ratio: 0.37%

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

RDIV tracks the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index, which focuses on high yielding companies from the S&P 900 with some exceptions. RDIV is one of the most unique dividend ETFs that are available because using revenue weighting. RDIV weed out yield traps by excluding the highest yielding companies and those with high payout ratios within each sector. By doing this, the risk of owning companies at risk of a dividend cut is decreased.

Selection Methodology Process

-Excludes companies in the top 5% of companies by dividend yield

-Excludes the top 5% of stocks within each sector by dividend payout ratio

-Selects top 60 stocks that pass the first two screens based on dividend yield

-Those 60 stocks are weighted by revenue up to a 5% maximum weight

RDIV Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Revenue

Expense Ratio: 0.39%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

RDVY tracks the Nasdaq U.S. Rising Dividend Achievers Index, which focuses on companies that have paid dividend for at least the past five years. RDVY has an extensive and stringent screening process that leads to the fund being overweight financials and technology companies. Because of those sectors being overweight, the fund has the lowest dividend yield out of the 18 ETFs that I examined. The reason for the yield is the strict screening process, which limits the exposure to utilities and energy. Energy has less than a 2% weight and there are no utilities in the fund at all.

Selection Methodology Process

-Pay a dividend over the last year that is higher than the dividend paid 3 and 5 years ago

-Positive earnings per share

-Earnings per share that is above earnings per share for each of the past 3 fiscal years

-Cash to debt ratio above 50%

-Trailing payout ratio below 65%

-Stocks are ranked by dollar dividend increase over the previous five years, dividend yield, and dividend payout ratio

RDVY Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Equal

Expense Ratio: 0.50%

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which focuses on companies that have increased their dividend for at least 10 years. SCHD looks at high yielding companies, which are then put through multiple fundamental tests to end up with a score based on cash flow to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate. For companies that pass all these tests, the 100 companies with the best score are selected for the index.

Selection Methodology Process

-Increase dividends for at least 10 years

-Float-adjusted market cap of at least $500 million

-Companies that pass those tests are ranked by dividend yield

-Then a score is given based on cash flow to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate

-The 100 companies with the best score are selected for the index

SCHD Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Market Cap

Expense Ratio: 0.06%

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

SDOG tracks the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index, which focuses on the highest yielding companies within each sector. SDOG takes a unique approach by selecting the 5 highest yielding companies in each sector and equal weights them. By doing this, the fund is equal-weighted by company as well as on the sector level. Because there are no other fundamental screens, companies that have cut their dividend, but still have a high yield are still able to be included.

Selection Methodology Process

-Select the 5 highest yielding stocks from each sector (except real estate)

-Companies that have cut their dividend are still eligible for inclusion in the index

SDOG Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Equal

Expense Ratio: 0.40%

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

SDY tracks the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, which focuses on companies that have increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years. Like NOBL, SDY does not use any fundamental screens beyond a long-term history of dividend payments. SDY is one of two funds that I examined that are weighted by dividend yield compared to many of the funds I examined which use dividend dollars or something similar.

Selection Methodology Process

-Increase dividends for at least 20 consecutive years

-Float-adjusted market cap above $2 billion ($1.5 billion for current holdings)

SDY Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Dividend Yield

Expense Ratio: 0.35%

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

SPHD tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, which focuses on high yielding companies that have historically had low volatility. SPHD takes the 75 highest yielding companies in the S&P 500 with a sector limit and then selects from that group the 50 with the lowest volatility over the past year.

Selection Methodology Process

-Identifies the 75 highest yielding companies in the S&P 500

-Limit of 10 stocks per sector

-Of the 75 highest yielding companies, the 50 with the lowest volatility over the past year are selected for the index

SPHD Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Dividend Yield

Expense Ratio: 0.30%

SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

SPYD tracks the S&P 500 High Dividend Index, which focuses on the highest yielding companies within the S&P 500. SPYD owns the 80 stocks with the highest yield in the S&P 500. Out of all the ETFs I examined in this article, SPYD is the one with the highest yield, so if you are looking for only yield, SPYD may be an option. An interesting piece of information I found shows the fund does have the ability to remove companies with the potential of a dividend cut. The following quote from the index provider shows the latitude they have. This might come into play given SPYD does not do any fundamental tests or dividend sustainability tests and instead focuses just on dividend yield.

"At the discretion of S&P Dow Jones Indices, a company may be excluded, or not considered for membership, at a semi-annual rebalancing if S&P Dow Jones Indices determines the company's 12-month indicated dividend yield to be unsustainable."

Selection Methodology Process

-Selects the top 80 stocks in the S&P 500 by yield

-The index provider has the ability to selectively remove stocks if they think the dividend is not sustainable

SPYD Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Equal

Expense Ratio: 0.07%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

VIG tracks the Nasdaq U.S. Dividend Achievers Select Index, which focuses on companies that have increased their dividend for 10 consecutive years. Up until this point much of the index screening process or fund selection methodology was readily available, however when I came to the two Vanguard funds that is not the case. The only stated screen is for dividends and then a reference to an additional proprietary screening process for the index VIG tracks or a reference to excluding companies with a low potential for increasing their dividend.

Selection Methodology Process

-Companies that have increased their dividends for at least 10 years in a row

-Proprietary screening process

-Excludes companies with low potential for increasing their dividend

VIG Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Market Cap

Expense Ratio: 0.06%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

VYM tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which focuses on companies that have a high dividend yield. Just like VIG, information on the selection process of the underlying index is vague and I ended up using data from ETF.com. Unlike VIG, VYM has no screen for length of dividend history, which means it does hold companies that have cut their dividend.

Selection Methodology Process

- Stocks are ranked by forecast dividends over the next year

- The top half of stocks based on dividends are selected

VYM Index/Selection Methodology: Can be found here.

Weighting: Market Cap

Expense Ratio: 0.06%

Key Statistics

Now after all that valuable information has been compiled, I know you are thinking, which fund is the best, worst, etc. I will be examining performance data, expense ratios, dividend yields, and select exposure data to help determine which funds are attractive and which ones are not.

Performance Data

The following table shows total returns for each of these dividend funds over the past 1, 3 and 5 year periods. The only exception is SPYD does not have five-year data since it was not in existence five years ago. Please also see the below note about returns over 1 year being annualized. As you can see, many of the same funds have performed well over the past 1, 3, 5 year periods, and conversely when looking at the worst performing funds, they are the same for the 1, 3, 5 year periods. At the end of the key statistics section, I will consider this performance data when determining which funds are attractive and which are not.

*Note: All returns over 1 year are annualized.

1-yr RDVY First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF 32.92% VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 28.29% DGRO iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 27.72% DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF 27.26% DLN WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF 25.87% SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 24.59% NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 24.53% FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF 23.40% QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund 22.04% VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 20.38% FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF 20.07% SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 19.57% DVY iShares Select Dividend ETF 18.55% SDOG ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF 17.91% HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF 17.49% SPYD SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF 16.42% SPHD Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF 14.84% RDIV Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF 14.52% 3-yr DGRO iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 15.96% VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 15.96% DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF 15.84% RDVY First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF 14.80% NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 14.21% SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 13.67% DLN WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF 12.96% SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 11.30% FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF 11.16% VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 10.82% QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund 10.70% HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF 9.82% DVY iShares Select Dividend ETF 9.60% FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF 9.27% SPYD SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF 8.81% RDIV Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF 8.67% SPHD Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF 7.34% SDOG ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF 7.02% 5-yr RDVY First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF 13.31% DGRO iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 12.81% DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF 12.31% VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 11.86% SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 11.36% NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 11.04% FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF 11.03% SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 10.82% DLN WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF 10.81% FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF 10.21% VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 10.06% SPHD Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF 9.93% QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund 9.86% DVY iShares Select Dividend ETF 9.65% RDIV Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF 9.61% HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF 8.86% SDOG ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF 8.45% SPYD SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF NA

Data from ETF.com

Expense Ratio

The following table shows the dividend ETFs listed from lowest expense ratio to the highest expense ratio. SCHD, VIG and VYM have the cheapest expense ratio and FVD has the highest expense ratio. After looking at the expense ratio data and cross referencing it with the performance data above, I came to the conclusion that on average just because a fund has a low expense ratio does not mean it will outperform. The second table below shows the performance data for companies with low expense ratios vs. all others, as you can see there really is very little difference in returns when looking at the funds as a group.

Expense Ratio SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 0.06% VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 0.06% VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 0.06% SPYD SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF 0.07% DGRO iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 0.08% HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF 0.08% DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF 0.28% DLN WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF 0.28% SPHD Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF 0.30% NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 0.35% SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 0.35% QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund 0.37% DVY iShares Select Dividend ETF 0.39% RDIV Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF 0.39% SDOG ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF 0.40% FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF 0.45% RDVY First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF 0.50% FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF 0.70%

Table data from ETF.com

1- yr 3- yr 5-yr <0.10% Expense Ratio 22.25% 11.70% 10.62% >0.10% Expense Ratio 21.91% 11.48% 10.75%

Table data from ETF.com performance data referenced above

Dividend Yield

The following table shows a breakdown of the dividend yields for each of the funds I reviewed. When cross-referencing the performance data I noticed that the highest yielding funds have been some of the worst performing funds. The second table below shows a large performance gap from those dividend ETFs with a dividend yield above 3% compared to those with a yield below 3%. When looking at the name of the funds it is easy to see why lower yielding companies have outperformed. Many have growth, rising, appreciation or aristocrat in their name and the funds with a dividend yield above 3% have high dividend, high yield in their names.

Dividend Yield SPYD SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF 4.46% SPHD Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF 4.11% RDIV Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF 3.90% FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF 3.76% DVY iShares Select Dividend ETF 3.44% SDOG ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF 3.37% HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF 3.30% QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund 3.05% VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 3.04% SCHD Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF 2.97% DLN WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF 2.49% SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 2.47% DGRO iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 2.20% DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF 2.18% FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF 2.04% NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 1.90% VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.69% RDVY First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF 1.54%

Table data from ETF.com

1- yr 3- yr 5-yr Yield >3% 18.02% 9.12% 9.58% Yield <3% 26.02% 13.98% 11.71%

Table data from ETF.com performance data referenced above

REIT Exposure

Since REITs are popular on Seeking Alpha, I looked to see which dividend funds were eligible to hold REITs. The following table shows nine funds are allowed to hold REITs and I have included the exposure of each fund. SPHD and SPYD currently have the largest allocation to REITs out of the dividend ETFs I examined. Though when you look at the performance data of either fund over the past 1, 3, 5 years those funds were in the bottom of the performance category.

Real Estate Exposure SPHD Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF 20.60% SPYD SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF 17.72% SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 5.96% QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund 5.63% FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF 5.09% DLN WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend ETF 4.58% RDIV Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF 4.11% NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF 1.53% DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF 0.10%

Table data from each ETFs holdings page

Dividend Cutters

As I reference in my review of DLN, a few of these funds own companies that have cut their dividend. One of the companies included in DLN was Kraft Heinz. Therefore, I did a little digging to see what other ETFs I reviewed also held Kraft Heinz. I found that in addition to DLN, SDOG, SPYD and VYM had Kraft Heinz as one of their holdings. With the exception of DLN, the other three ETFs were all in the bottom half of the performance data I examined. This means that it might be wise to avoid these ETFs because they may be dragged down by holdings that have cut their dividends.

Putting It All Together

With this massive amount of information I have presented, it is finally time to declare some winners and losers. I ranked each company 1-18 for performance and dividend yield, 1-12 based on expense ratio (since multiple funds had the same expense ratio) and 1-2 based on owning shares of dividend cutting companies.

KEY: Rating of 1=Best

I tallied the results and determined the best dividend growth ETFs to be DGRO, VIG, DGRW and SCHD. As you can see in the above chart, there is a decent gap between this group of ETFs and the 5th place fund. These four funds will not have the highest yield, but they will be full of companies that are increasing their dividends and/or screened for future dividend growth potential.

Turning to the other end of the spectrum, the lowest ranked funds were SDOG and RDIV. It appears by selecting the highest yielding company from each sector is a strategy that will lead to underperformance. When it comes to RDIV, weighting by revenues seems to not be working out well.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I hope that all this information has been helpful and can be used as a starting point or a point of narrowing down what possible dividend ETFs are worth considering or worth avoiding. Just a reminder, this is just ETFs with assets over $1 billion, there are other dividend focused ETFs that may be worthy of consideration and in the future I may look at those funds as well.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.