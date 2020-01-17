U.K. Low Inflation Means Rate Cut - I Don't Think So

This is all about the Brexit minima, and I expect a wait of at least a month or two to see whether that is truly over.

I tend to think not. This is the result of transient issues, and I doubt the BoE will act on such.

There is speculation that low growth and a low CPI inflation rate will lead the Bank of England to cut the interest rate.

The Bank of England's target

The Bank of England - unlike the Federal Reserve - has only one target. To keep inflation 1% either side of 2%. Sure, it's expected to keep unemployment to a minimum, consistent with that target, but it's not explicit as it is with the Fed.

So, inflation is at generational lows, and the employment to population ratio the highest it has been since we started measuring it. That's dealt with then.

The other thing we'd like to see is economic growth. That's what will feed through into rising real wages, which is rather the point of our having an economy at all. We're not seeing much growth.

So, if the inflation target permits it, then should we expect the BoE to lower interest rates in order to get some more growth?

That being the general, well, perhaps not quite assumption, but speculation right now. I think not.

The fall in growth is all about Brexit uncertainty and that's the thing that is just past. We're not seeing the lifting of that uncertainty in any economic figures yet, it's too new for that. We're only seeing highly subjective bits and pieces from surveys of confidence.

At minimum, I expect the BoE to wait for a month or two to see how that survey information works through into past tense figures for the economy. For it, like me - I think so at least - think this is that Brexit minima which will soon pass all on its own.

CPI

We have the CPI inflation measure:

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) 12-month inflation rate was 1.4% in December 2019, down from 1.5% in November 2019.

That's getting toward the bottom of the target range, so perhaps we should think of a rate cut?

(CPI from Office for National Statistics)

Well, Yes, But the PPI

We've also got the producers' price index:

The headline rate of output inflation for goods leaving the factory gate was 0.9% on the year to December 2019, up from 0.5% in November 2019.

That's not a sign of an absence of background inflationary pressures in the economy.

True, rental prices seem to be responding, at last, to the relaxation of planning permission restrictions.

Services producer price inflation is higher than that for manufacturing as well.

But the real but

The question is whether this is all some transience or a step change in the economy. If it's something that will pass on its own in a reasonably short period of time, then we don't want to do anything at all. We should just let it pass. So, is it?

As I discussed when the GDP figures came out, I am convinced it is just a transient issue.

The point here being that we know that uncertainty is damaging to an economy. The biggest variant in the GDP components is business investment, as Keynes pointed out, driven by the animal spirits of businessmen. When no one has a clue what's about to happen - uncertainty - those spirits, and thus that spending, are depressed. At least for Keynes, this was the driver of the business cycle.

So, we've had considerable uncertainty recently in Britain.

Back in November, we were in the middle of an election campaign. One between a party that wanted to take the UK back to circa 1953 East German style, and one that, while a little too far left for my own tastes, had at least got the base message about capitalism and free markets. We were also in the end stages - to be decided by that same election - of the uncertainty concerning Brexit. Were we going to leave the European Union or not?

That uncertainty is, of course, now past tense. And from what limited survey evidence we've got since, it really does seem to have passed. So, yes, the slow GDP and the associated low CPI are transient issues and thus won't engender a policy change.

My view

It has to be said that my view is consistent. The fairly feeble performance of the UK economy recently has been as a result of that uncertainty. Now that's lifted, I expect a return to what passes for reasonable growth in this day and age. Given that I don't expect a policy change to deal with something that's already sorted.

Even if I'm wrong and there isn't that rebound, I still think that the Bank Of England believes the above story. Therefore it will take positive evidence that the idea is wrong - the uncertainty is cleared story - before they will act.

The investor view

Don't expect a BoE change in interest rates anytime soon. Yes, GDP is looking pretty slow, inflation is falling toward the bottom of the target range. In normal times, this might well signal a rate cut.

However, these aren't normal times. We've just seen the passing of the uncertainty which was weighing upon the economy. Even if this doesn't lead to a resurgence in growth, I still expect the BoE to wait for proof of that before changing policy.

