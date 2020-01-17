OLEM: Likely To Rise On Oil Supply Risks

OLEM is able to act on its mandate based on the inflection in the WTI curve, which is a boon for investors seeking the “pure beta” oil return.

These twin supply risks will be noteworthy weights on the balance through 2020 and will largely only be resolved through higher prices.

With shares returning around 8% over the last six months, the iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OLEM) has been a decent instrument for trading the rally in crude oil. In this piece, I will talk about exactly what OLEM is and does as well as why I believe the instrument is going to rally into the future.

Crude Markets

Prior to analyzing the fine details of OLEM, let's look at the overall crude markets. While OLEM has specific features which differentiate it from other oil ETFs and ETNs, it is still an oil market fund, which means that the general direction of crude oil price movements will directly impact the note.

I am bullish the crude markets right now based on the underlying fundamentals at work in the commodity. In short, the basic problem for crude oil is that there are serious supply risks to the commodity.

To make this case, let's start with a chart that many analysts use to say that crude supply is actually bearish: the total level of crude produced in the United States.

There is no way around it - crude growth has been astronomical over the past few years. However, what is often not shown is the rate of change in this chart. Without actually calculating it, it can be hard to see, but crude production growth has been slowing for over a year now at this point.

Since late 2018, there has been a general slowdown in crude production. This slowdown is broad based with drilling activity across all regions declining.

This has resulted in fewer wells completed.

As well as a dwindling DUC count as existing inventory of wells is drawn down.

As you can see from the rate of change, the main story here is the Permian as that is the leading region both in magnitude as well as change.

The Permian story is really quite simple: the price of crude is just too low. There are finer details behind the point, but if you read a news article or two, you'll see that the basic story is that operating cash flows were too low for too long and Wall Street slowed the flow of capital to operators. These operators are now defaulting and the drilling count is collapsing and thus production is slowing.

The bottom line story here is that the price of crude is going to have to increase to increase revenues and therefore increase cash flows before Wall Street will open the capital spigot once again. This means that production growth is going to continue to slow until price rises, which means that oil investors should be looking to the long side in instruments like OLEM at this point.

And the second supply risk is the OPEC cuts which have been underway for a little over a year at this point.

OPEC agreed to deepen its cuts through March at its recent meeting in December. Again, this is another supply risk which is highly sensitive to price. OPEC requires a high enough price per barrel to help individual nations balance their economies, and given that OPEC has instituted cuts for some time, it is purposefully trying to bring the price of crude high enough so that economics at home are bettered. Given that these cuts are ongoing and deepening, we just aren't to the magic number that OPEC is looking for, so the pressure is going to continue.

What this ultimately means for the crude balance is that inventories are likely going to be weak versus the five-year average as well as 2019's levels throughout this year.

The reason why this matters for traders and investors in instruments like OLEM is that crude oil price is directly correlated with what inventories do.

What this chart points out is that as crude stocks fall, prices rise. Given that we are seeing substantial supply risk, there's a very good chance that we are going to continue to see inventories fall and the price of crude rise throughout a good portion of 2020. Given these fundamental drivers, it's a great time to buy OLEM.

OLEM's Methodology

If you're drawn to OLEM as an investment, you're probably aware that it approaches crude markets with a slightly different take than many of the oil market funds out there. The reason why OLEM is so different is that it takes an active management approach towards the roll yield problem associated with WTI futures, but it does so with a twist - it attempts to completely remove the effects of roll.

The basic problem with oil market ETPs is that they are always required to sell out of their position prior to expiry and roll into the second month contract. This transaction has no effect on the value of the holdings of the fund (despite popular belief), but as soon as the holdings shift into the later months of the futures curve, you start to accrue or lose roll yield.

Roll yield is what you get when you hold exposure in a futures contract which is later down the curve than the front month. It arises from the tendency of futures prices to move towards the front of the curve, and depending on the shape of the curve, roll yield is either positive or negative.

At present, WTI is in an interesting pattern in that the front two contracts are in contango whereas the rest of the immediate curve is in backwardation.

This means that if you were following an ETP which only rolled in the front two contracts, roll yield would be negative because holdings in the second month would generally be falling towards the front.

This is where OLEM's methodology kicks in. Since it is actively trying to avoid the effects of roll yield, when it comes time to roll, it will likely roll into April or May rather than March so that the price is closest to the front of the curve. This means that roll yield will be minimized and the return earned by OLEM will more closely track the actual price change of WTI (albeit with slightly lower volatility due to exposure held in later months).

Since OLEM is able to deliver on its mandate at this time, now is a wonderful time to be holding the ETP to receive a return that tracks more closely to WTI than alternatives.

Conclusion

Crude oil is facing substantial supply risks as both production growth slows and OPEC has trimmed its exposure. These twin supply risks will be noteworthy weights on the balance through 2020 and will largely only be resolved through higher prices. OLEM is able to act on its mandate based on the inflection in the WTI curve, which is a boon for investors seeking the "pure beta" oil return.

