Wells Fargo: All In On 15% Yield

Investors should consider this the "kitchen sink" quarter typical of new CEOs and invest for the future improvement in the efficiency ratio.

In not a huge surprise, Wells Fargo (WFC) reported a disappointing Q4 as new CEO Charlie Scharf took over the leadership role of the large bank. The stock has taken a hit from the disappointing quarter while the company has substantial profits and capital returns to support any weakness in the stock. My investment thesis is far more bullish now with a new leader in charge and the stock trading back towards the multi-year lows.

Image Source: Wells Fargo website

Resolving Inefficiencies

The surprising part about the Q4 report wasn't the company missing estimates, but the stock responding negatively. Charlie Scharf only took over the CEO position on October 21 and new executives tend to find ways to push bad numbers into the first reporting period.

While the large bank saw loans up 1% and average deposits up 4%, the bank saw operational expenses soar. At this point, the bank isn't even trying to drive loan growth and remains far below the asset cap due to the executive focus on finding a new CEO and dealing with regulators, not growing the business.

CFO John Shrewsberry has this to say about the asset cap on the Q4 earnings call after confirming on the prior call that the bank could easily trade out of low working assets, if needed:

But I will note here that we were $20 billion below the asset cap at the end of the fourth quarter.

The biggest issue remains on the efficiency ratio of the large bank. The ratio technically jumped to 78.6% in the quarter, up from 69.1% in the prior quarter. IN the quarter, Wells Fargo spent aggressive on technology to catchup with the industry after underspending in prior years and expensed another $1.5 billion on litigation accruals due to 12 public enforcement actions requiring significant resources.

The litigation charges will disappear as the company resolves regulatory issues and the focus can turn to the high cost structure. CEO Charlie Scharf made this point on the Q4 earnings call:

...we are well aware that our expense levels are significantly too high. Part of this is driven by significant project expense related historical issues, part is due to the necessary investments in technology, part is due to significant inefficiencies that exist across the organization. But there is no reason why we shouldn't have best in class efficiency with these businesses at this scale and that ultimately will be our goal.

As a prime example, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) had an efficiency ratio in Q4 of only 55.9%. Wells Fargo has a near similar expense structure with revenues nearly $10 billion below what JPMorgan reported in the quarter.

Wells Fargo has now reported quarterly non-interest expenses above $15 billion while the levels a year ago were down in the $13 billion range. The bank has seen expenses grow (mostly one time in nature) while other industry banks have seen expenses flat to down.

Source: Wells Fargo Q4'19 presentation

Top Yield

For the quarter, Wells Fargo returned an incredible $9.0 billion to shareholders via a $0.51 dividend and share buybacks. The bank spent $8.8 billion on capital returns in the same period of 2018 and reduced the share count in the year by 10% to 446.8 million shares.

The quarterly capital return amount is incredible for a stock with a market valuation down to only $200 billion. Over the last five years, Wells Fargo has seen their market cap dip from a market leading position near $300 billion while other players in the industry such as Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup (C) have risen. JPMorgan now has double the market cap of Wells Fargo and their valuation is approaching the once industry lagging Citigroup.





After the stock dip to $48 following the disappointing quarter, Wells Fargo has a net payout yield (dividend yield + net stock buybacks) back above 15%. The yield remains one of the top in the stock market today.





After the recent dividend hike of 19% to $0.51 per quarter, the large bank now offers an incredible 4.2% dividend yield. For comparison, JPMorgan only offers a 2.6% dividend yield due to the large stock gains of the last five years.

Wells Fargo offers the best yield and the catalysts for improving results in the years ahead.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors need to just throw away the kitchen sink quarter. The large bank will load up on share buybacks here below $50 and the dividend yield provides nice support for the stock maintaining these levels.

Looking for even more? Join DIY Value Investing.







Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.