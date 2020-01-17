Build-A-Bear Workshop: Baby Yoda And New Company Focus Set Up 2020 For Success

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) is one of many retailers that has struggled as mall traffic declines. The company, which offers an in-person experience to pick out a plush and accessories has relied for too long on capturing customers through mall traffic. A focus on pushing ecommerce and third party retail locations is looking like it is winning for the company. The arrival of a Build-a-Bear Baby Yoda plush adds to the bull case for this stock in 2020.

Shares of Build-A-Bear jumped up double digits on Tuesday on two significant pieces of news. The company raised guidance for the full fiscal year and announced a new plush coming this year that has been turned into many news stories around the country. That new plush is "The Child" or "Baby Yoda" as he is commonly referred to from the Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian". Baby Yoda has been extremely popular since the show aired and due to the creative team wanting him to be a surprise on the show, won't see toys released until 2020.

(Baby Yoda at ICR Presentation, Photo: Business Insider)

Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John highlighted her Baby Yoda's popularity during the company's ICR presentation Tuesday saying, "I'm excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined." She then showed off the plush to the audience and said it will be available in stores over the next few months.

Over the 2019 holiday season, Baby Yoda became one of the hottest selling toys, but with a catch. The officially licensed products that had been ordered wouldn't ship out for months. On Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), a talking Baby Yoda from Hasbro and a plush from Mattel both sold out with release dates in April and May. On Disney's (NYSE:DIS) website, customers can preorder a "The Child" 11inch plush for $24.99 with an expected ship date of April 20th. There is a limit of one per customer. Funko had the top selling figure on Amazon in December despite a May release date.

(Baby Yoda Plush)

The timing of the Build-A-Bear Baby Yoda plush could have a big impact on how strong this partnership with Disney is. If the Baby Yoda plush is released in Build-A-Bear locations before the Hasbro and Mattel items ship, it could be a blockbuster toy and be one of the biggest offerings from Build-A-Bear ever as fans rush out to get their hands on the first officially licensed plush. A release around the May 4th date could also be a big draw as it would coincide with a huge Star Wars product sales period, lining up with "May the Fourth Be With You".

(Previous Star Wars plush at Build-A-Bear, from company site)

Build-A-Bear now believes its fourth quarter will be better than expected. Strong gift card sales and the Frozen 2 collection were highlighted on the third quarter call as being positives for the fourth quarter. The company is raising full year guidance as a result. The company believes full year fiscal 2019 revenue will come in a range of $334 to $338 million. Last year, the company reported $336 million in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $14 to $15 million. Last year, the company reported a loss of $2.4 million in this category. Build-A-Bear also expects to finish the year with cash in the range of $25 to $30 million and no debt under the revolving credit facility. Fourth quarter revenue is expected to be flat to last year or slightly positive.

Third quarter revenue was $70.1 million, an increase of 2.5%. Retail gross margins improved 400 basis point to 39.5%. The increase in margins came from less promotions in the quarter and lower real estate costs thanks to some negotiated rent decreases. The company ended the quarter with 371 corporate owned locations and 54 third party locations. These figures were flat and up 20 units from last year respectively.

The ICR presentation showed off several plans of how the company will transform into the future. The following are the keys to investing in BBW shares:

Investment in digital platforms and capabilities is delivering consistent ecommerce growth

We have a proven experiential retail concept with diverse optionality that can operate in a wide range of retail, tourist and seasonal settings

We have a differentiated brand with untapped equity and are taking bold steps to monetize our brand assets funded by cash from operations

We are executing against our strategic plans to diversify our retail portfolio and evolve our business model with a goal to deliver long-term sustainable profitable growth

The company highlighted the following as its 2020 priorities:

Ecommerce and digital commerce growth

Expanded retail diversification and accessibility through expansion in third party retail

Revenue diversification through outbound licensing and entertainment

Build-A-Bear has increased its push to ecommerce, as it realizes some people don't need the in-store selecting, stuffing, and naming experience that has made Build-A-Bear a destination retailer. The company has nine consecutive quarters of double digit ecommerce growth. Build-A-Bear highlighted it is Prime certified and has a branded storefront on Amazon.com, which is starting to deliver revenue growth. Ecommerce sales make up between 5 and 10% of total sales, according to the third quarter earnings call. The company says this segment is profitable and should continue to grow.

Ecommerce is also helping to bring an older audience into Build-A-Bear sales. The company said that licensed offerings from Star Wars and superhero movies are popular in online sales and believes this can be attributed to an older audience purchasing them. This makes perfect sense if you have ever been to a Build-A-Bear location and seen the target age of 13 and under and birthday parties taking place. I'm guessing anyone over this demographic may feel a little uneasy walking into a store to get a limited edition licensed plush. Ecommerce therefore hits a potential new market it didn't even know it had.

One of the reasons I like Build-A-Bear here is its push into third party stores or partnerships. For years, Build-A-Bear has opened stores through partners like Great Wolf Lodge, Landry's Restaurants, and Carnival Cruise Lines. The company believes it can grow this effort going forward and I believe it will be a great catalyst for financials. Mall traffic has declined every month from February to December nationally. Third party store openings give Build-A-Bear the opportunity to increase its footprint and customer base with minimal capital, reduced operational risk, and no operational overhead.

Build-A-Bear is currently testing third party stores on three fronts. It is testing stores on military bases, inside Chuck E Cheese locations, and Marriott Resorts. The company believes some could expand the test to additional locations. While it is not a guarantee, keep in mind that Chuck E Cheese has over 600 locations and expansion into additional locations could rapidly expand Build-A-Bear's third party store makeup.

Another store expansion push is being done with stores inside of Walmart locations. These store openings are being considered on the corporate owned location line rather than the third party store line, so it gets slightly confusing. For more than a year, Build-A-Bear has been opening locations inside select Walmart locations. It also recently held a special one-time event at over 2000 Walmart stores that should bring great brand awareness and extend the Walmart relationship/partnership. On the third quarter earnings call, Build-A-Bear said it had 22 locations inside Walmart stores. In 2020, more will open, but no figure was given. On the third quarter earnings call, Build-A-Bear said it closed 16 stores compared to the prior year, but opened 16 Walmart stores to give it a flat comparable base of 371 corporate owned locations. You can see that the Walmart stores are helping to offset store closings and also likely improve financials as Walmart stores operate closer to third party stores in terms of margins and overhead.

Aside from the third party push, Build-A-Bear will make some strategic closings both domestically and internationally. In the United States, around 70% of its stores have lease option coming up in the next three years. Build-A-Bear will close some and also aggressively negotiate the rent on others, which could provide another boost to margins. On the international front, Build-A-Bear will focus on priority markets with the highest growth potential and discontinue select legacy territories.

Back in 2015, I selected Build-A-Bear as my retail turnaround pick for 2016. I cited strong licensed brands, store remodels, higher revenue per square foot, low valuations, and no debt as contributing factors to this pick. I placed a target price of $19.82 on shares based on the average of two values from 15 times earnings and one-time annual revenue. Since that time, shares have of course fallen and the pick has been a miss. Shares traded over $20 back in 2015, prior to my pick.

The company has been undergoing a business turnaround for some time now and the big risk here could be that it just won't work. The company could continue to see pressure as mall traffic fades. The push to ecommerce could be too little too late in an Amazon led world. Closing underperforming stores could hit financials and the growth elsewhere could simply offset these losses. Partnerships with Walmart, and others might not be renewed or extended and slow the company's third party retail push.

One of the items that could help with some of these risks is the fact that Build-A-Bear is debt free. Another is the company's strong brand awareness and diversification between customer ages. Build-A-Bear calls itself a "brand that Moms trust and kids love". The company says it has 90% brand awareness among Moms with kids aged 2 to 12. The company's customer base is made up of the following ages: 0-2: 12%, 3-5: 22%, 6-8: 25%, 9-12: 15%, and Teen+: 26%. The company has over seven million bonus club loyalty members and over eight million opted in email accounts, giving it a huge audience it can send specials and promotions to.

Baby Yoda will get the headlines and he should. He will absolutely bring traffic into Build-A-Bear stores and could turn in a massive first or second quarter to start fiscal 2020 depending on the date. He could also massively increase ecommerce sales if he is made available for purchase online. Beyond the popular Star Wars character, Build-A-Bear has laid out a plan that I believe makes the shares undervalued. The company was slow to get there, but it is now focusing on two big growth initiatives of third party stores and ecommerce. Shares of Build-A-Bear are up double digits this week, but have more room to run. The company only has a market capitalization of $58 million and will end the year with over $25 million in cash. This company should be trading far higher than current valuation. I don't see shares hitting the $20 level they saw in 2015 and am cautious to be too optimistic after whiffing on this pick before, but truly believe 2020 will see shares hit $7 or higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BBW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.