Tesco: Sale Of Asian Assets To Unlock Significant Upside

Even if the deal goes through at GBP7bn, the resulting recapitalization of the balance sheet paves the way for a special dividend.

Given similar transactions in the region have been executed at much higher multiples, there is room for substantial upside to current valuations.

For the first time in years, Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) shares are beginning to look interesting. On most conventional metrics - cash flow, top line, and balance sheet - the company has strongly improved on a standalone basis, while the merger with Booker (UK's largest food wholesaler) adds new addressable market potential. In sum, Tesco appears to be in capable hands with Charles Wilson at the helm, making it the most visible longer-term turnaround story in the UK food retail universe, in my view.

In the near to medium term, however, there is significant value creation potential at hand should Tesco go through with the sale of its Asia business for the proposed GBP7bn. Based on the current share price of 247p, the proposed Asian asset valuation would imply the Tesco "rump" is on sale at an EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiple of ~0.4x and ~5x (pre-IFRS 16), respectively. Given similar transactions in the region have seen much higher multiples, however, I believe there is room for bids to move higher.

UK Business Posts Positive LFL Results

Though Tesco reported total group ex-fuel growth in the 19wks to 4 Jan of -1.5%, with Q3 (13wks to 23 Nov) at -1.4%, there were some silver linings. More importantly, the UK shifted into positive LFL territory over Christmas (+0.1%) from -0.4% in Q3. The Clubcard Plus launch was also flagged as very positive, though no KPIs are being shared at this stage. Both ROI and Booker proved accretive to the segmental sales delivery, leading to total UK/RoI/Booker growth of +0.2% in both Q3 over Xmas.

Europe posted LFL sales of -11%/-9.1% in Q3/Xmas, with the more challenged sales delivery reflecting heavy restructuring activity, especially in Poland, though there was little impact on overall profitability. The business still looks on track to deliver a 3% regional margin in 20/21. Meanwhile, Asia offset negative LFLs of -1.6%/-1.4% in Q3/Xmas with strong FX gains, leading to total growth of -0.1%/+0.1%.

Source: Tesco 3Q Trading Statement

The 3Q analyst call also shed some color on ongoing initiatives. Tesco's Clubcard Plus is, for instance, cited to "have been very positive" since its launch in November. Best Food Logistics is also proceeding as planned and is now due to complete in early March. Management offered little in the way of explicit comment on profits in the release, though the trading update seems unlikely to have triggered any meaningful change in consensus numbers.

Ongoing domestic progress on both volume and efficiencies is setting the stage for another strong year in 2020. The maturing Booker synergies and UK margin rebuild should translate into continued EPS growth toward ~17-18p heading into FY22. Against this, the chances are that a much stronger capital structure will allow for nicely accretive options on the shareholder return front via cash distributions.

Source: Author Estimates Based on Company Filings

Recent media coverage on progress with regard to the potential disposal of its Asian assets suggests that the Tesco capital return theme may be accelerated. At this juncture, and with no obvious redeployment opportunities for such a large chunk of cash, a successful disposal outcome would result in considerable earnings accretion if proceeds are fully returned to shareholders.

Valuation Implications of the Proposed Asian Asset Sale

According to a Bloomberg report in early December, Tesco is looking into selling its Asian assets in Thailand and Malaysia. Tesco confirmed that it is currently in the midst of a strategic review following inbound interest, primarily from Thai buyers. Current price estimates peg the business value at around $9.5bn or GBP7bn.

For some context, the proposed valuations would actually be at the lower end of comparable transactions in the region - Casino sold its stake in its Thai assets at a trailing EBITDA multiple of ~16x in 2016, while TCC paid ~34x EBITDA for Metro Vietnam.

Sensitizing the EBITDA multiple range on the Tesco business would imply a valuation of GBP11bn if the bid matches recent Thai transaction comps, and GBP22bn in a blue sky scenario (based on the TCC-Metro Vietnam comp).

Proposed Valuation Thai Comp Blue Sky Scenario EV/EBITDA 10.6x 16.0x 34.0x Asia FY20e EBITDA (GBP 'Millions) 660 660 660 Implied value (GBP 'Millions) 7,000 10,560 22,440

Source: Author Estimates Based on Similar Transactions in the South East Asian Region

Though GBP7bn is at the lower end of the range of similar transactions, it still represents a higher value than the business would be ascribed were it to be retained within the group, in my view. Stripping out Asia at GBP7bn, and taking into account the current share price of 247p, the Tesco "rump" trades at a heavily discounted EV/EBITDA of ~5x.

Group Asia Pro-forma Sales 65,683 5,380 60,303 EBITDA (pre-IFRS16) 5,083 660 4,423 Pre-IFRS 16 Net debt ("Cash") 4,431 -7000 -2,569 Net Pension Deficit 2,098 2,098 MV of Associates/Minorities -528 -528 Market Cap 24,200 24,200 EV 30,201 23,201 EV/Sales 0.46 0.38 EV/EBITDA 5.94 5.2

Source: Author Estimates Based on Company Filings, Market Data

If we were to assume that the remaining business re-rates back to ~6x EBITDA, the implied valuation for the shares would be ~281p, which would mean an ~11% accretion. The real value, however, comes in the form of optionality - considering the healthy level of bidding for the Asian business, there is room for the proposed valuation to rise further. Coupled with momentum in the core business, and the prospect of a balance sheet recapitalization post-Asian sale, we could see significant upside from here. The cash infusion would likely see a significant amount of excess cash returned to shareholders, potentially via a special dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.