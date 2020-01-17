Still Very Bullish On Zoetis After Presentation At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

The presentation by Ms. Peck gave clear and concise reasoning as to why the company is a leader in the animal healthcare space.

In a previous article, I pitch Zoetis (ZTS) as a long investment. I put a price target on the stock price at $175, with downside potential at $105. At the time I wrote my initial article, ZTS was trading around $120, which signified nearly 47% upside potential, with a 10% downside risk. If you would like to better understand my reasoning behind my long thesis, please read my original ZTS article, as this article is meant to provide an overview of the recent presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

With 2019 earnings to be released on February 13th, I will be watching this presentation closely and adjusting my models as needed.

The majority of quotes in this article come directly from the webcast and presentation given by Ms. Kristin Peck at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Overview

I am still very bullish on ZTS for a multitude of reasons, many of which were emphasized last night in the presentation.

*Obtained from slideshow presented by Ms. Kristin Peck, CEO of Zoetis at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

There are many key takeaways here to consider. First, ZTS emphasizes they are a leader in the animal healthcare space. "Zoetis is a clear leader in global animal health with more than $6 billion in annual revenues growing faster than the market", says Ms. Peck during the presentation. Being able to grow at a rate faster than the overall market makes for incredible potential for investors to start jumping into this stock. Being the leader in the space also allows them to have strong competitive advantages over other competitors who are not able to grow at the same rate, do not have as much access to materials, or do not have the same capital required to fund R&D projects. Ms. Peck continues by saying, "our long-term goal is to continue to lead the market and outpace industry growth rates. Our outlook is supported by attractive and steady market fundamentals".

ZTS's product line covers 8 different species of animals and includes 12 blockbuster products ("product/product line that has $100 million or more in annual revenue"). This is an incredible accomplishment that I think goes unrecognized in terms of their commitment to the health of animals. As an investor, we love companies that generate revenues and can return capital back to us in the form of dividends and/or share repurchases. But, we may overlook that a company is actually doing meaningful work, which is the reason they are so successful and able to be an attractive investment.

ZTS has "direct operations in about 45 countries, which has proven to be a key competitive differentiator for us" (Ms. Kristin Peck). Being able to have a massive reach in many different countries around the world is a key contributor to the success of ZTS.

Animal Health Market

"When you look across animal healthcare, animal health is one of the most appealing sectors, based on the consistency and predictability of its growth drivers", argues Ms. Peck. ZTS competes in a very large, global market that is continually evolving and growing. Some of these changes taking place, representing a nearly $40 billion market space, are in Diagnostics, BioDevices, Genetics, and Precision Livestock Farming. Their traditional market space includes Medicines, Vaccines, Parasiticides, and Medicated Feed Additives, which see 4%-6% annual growth. However, "double-digit growth is expected in the expanding markets" (Ms. Kristin Peck) in which the company competes.

These growth rates are not for certain, as this is a forward-looking statement by Ms. Peck. However, we can predict these double-digit growth rates based on the market's growth drivers. First, we have to take into consideration the growing population globally, "which is expected to increase from 7.7 billion today, to over 9.7 billion by 2050" (Ms. Kristin Peck). With the increase in the global population, we can predict that there will be a greater want for companion animals globally. We are also beginning to see an increase in the amount of money people are willing to spend on their companion animals because they see them as part of the family. This growth in spending is emphasized by the American Pet Products Association.

Worldwide Market

The above chart helps emphasize why I believe ZTS will continue to have incredible success in the animal health space. Being the leader in this space will help continue drive revenues and positions the company well for having success in the evolving animal health market. With continued R&D funding, I believe ZTS can continue to be a leader, yet still grow.

Zoetis's Portfolio

There are a couple of key things I would like to touch on based on this slide. First, with roughly 300 product lines across 8 species of animals, ZTS is positioned well to be able to assist these species of animals with almost any health-related problem they may be having. Next, they have 1/3 of all blockbuster products in the industry. This further shows that ZTS is the leader in this space and they have a commitment to the health of animals. Something I did not entirely like to see was that their top 10 products have nearly 40% of their total revenue. This is obviously an accomplishment, but with about 300 product lines, I would like to see the company try to grow its revenue from other products as well. An important question to ask here is, why are their other products (roughly 290) accounting for only 60% of revenue?

Human Customer Experience

Ultimately, humans are the ones choosing which brands to buy for their pets. So, although ZTS is an animal health company, they ultimately have to market their products to humans.

Some key features of new digital products include "helping our customers measure key health and performance indicators for their animals to detect potential issues sooner and provide earlier and more individualized care to the affected animal" (Ms. Kristin Peck). Making personalized health products for animals, especially companion animals, is something I believe people would be willing to spend money on. For people with pets, such as dogs or cats, if this product will be able to detect major health problems before they arise, which could mean more time for your pet to live, I believe lots of people would want that.

ZTS is changing the way they do business with their customers. Ms. Peck states, "a key part of this is connecting with our customers where they are. And not only at traditional, physical touchpoints but through digital and online channels". I think this is going to be something that truly sets them apart from other competitors in the animal health space. To understand that the human customer is ultimately the one purchasing the products, they want to know that the company is there for them and has a positive image. They are expanding their online presence through social media, online communities, and digital product research. ZTS believes these are three of the main channels in which people are making decisions on what products to buy for their animals.

Financials

As an industry over the last seven years, the average operational revenue growth is between 4%-6% YoY. However, ZTS continually outperforms the industry average, growing around 7.6% YoY. This is something investors should really be paying attention to coming up in the company's earnings in a month. If ZTS can show that they have been able to sustain this growth, which I strongly believe they will, I see the market reacting extremely positively to their earnings report.

The previous two charts further show why I believe ZTS is positioned well financially to be a leader in the animal health industry. As an investor, I find dividends and share repurchases to be a key driver in the success of a company's stock. ZTS has a proven track record of dividend payments and share repurchases, as shown in the second chart above, and they recently announced a 22% increase in their dividend. With impressive margin growth, complemented with dividends and share repurchases continuing, I feel as though my $175 price target (as mentioned earlier and further explained in my original ZTS article) is justified.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I really liked what ZTS had to say at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Moving forward, ZTS has five major priorities that they would like to see achieved. These are shown in the chart below.

Ultimately, I am still very bullish on ZTS. Based on my previous research and commitment to following this company, I feel that they are doing everything right to continue to be the best possible company for animals and their investors.

