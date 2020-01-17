Macro And Micro Pressures Could Push Ulta Beauty's Shares Down Another 20%

ULTA's shares could be overvalued by more than 20% assuming 8% growth in free cash flow this year, a long-term growth rate of 2% and a cost of equity of 7%.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is one of the largest retailers of beauty and personal care products in the U.S. It operated 1,241 stores as of November 2, 2019 and maintains a growing online presence. Since the end of the Great Recession, the firm has been successful both expanding its scale and achieving organic growth; however, maintaining its growth trajectory is likely to be very difficult.

Strong Revenue Growth but Some Risks and Challenges

ULTA Revenue Growth Rates

Source: SEC.gov

ULTA's strong revenue growth over the past five years reflects a combination of macroeconomic and microeconomic forces. The first below chart shows personal care expenditures, which is ULTA's addressable market, have been growing at 2% to 4% since the onset of the Great Recession. The chart also illustrates two key points.

Personal care expenditures generally move in tandem with total personal consumption expenditures.

Growth rates for both segments are highly correlated with real GDP growth.

Growth Rate Personal Consumption Expenditures and Real GDP

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis

Tight labor markets have been one of the drivers of strong consumer spending. Last year should mark the third consecutive year that real GDP growth exceeds 2%. The unemployment rate fell to a 50 year low in November. Average hourly earnings have increased over $6 or 29% since the end of 2008.

Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings

Source Bureau Labor Statistics

ULTA SSS Growth and New Stores

While ULTA has benefited from a strong economy, the correlation between consumer spending and ULTA's sales is a double-edged sword. A recession would likely cause consumers to cutback spending and become more sensitive to price. There are a myriad of issues that could trigger a recession or significant reduction in consumer spending.

Weak economic growth outside the U.S.

Escalating trade tensions with China

Geopolitical risk from tension with Iran, North Korea, or the Islamic State

Retraction of the corporate and personal tax cuts included in the Tax and Jobs Act

Imposition of onerous regulation, taxes and fees that cause businesses to reduce investment

ULTA's organic growth as measured by change in same-store sales (SSS) has been very impressive, but the company is grappling with challenging shifts in trends within the personal care industry. During the earnings call, Ulta CEO Dillon stated that the makeup industry experiences cycles, and the last growth cycle began in 2014 driven by new techniques, such as contouring, highlighting and brow styling. According to NPD group, makeup sales rose a paltry 1% in 2018 and have declined 5% in the first nine months of 2019.

Consumer preferences have switched to a more natural look and emphasis on healthy skin. This shift explains why expenditures on personal care are still growing despite the decline in makeup sales. The shift also explains why ULTA's SSS growth has decelerated from over 13% in F2017 to 3% in F3Q20.

Margin Compression Likely

Efforts to improve customers' in store experience and expand ULTA's e-commerce capabilities will likely have a negative impact on profit margins in the short-term. The company's costs as a percentage of revenue have rounded to 87% in each of the past five fiscal years, but year-to-date results suggest this ratio could exceed 88% in F2020. During earnings calls for F2021, Investors should pay careful attention to management's comments about plans for investing in the business to determine if the margin compression will be short-term or a permanent cost of doing business in a world that is more demanding for consumer retail.

The rise in SG&A costs stems from online and offline enhancements. ULTA has added multi-brand skin bars in 20% of its stores. These stations enable guests to experience quick services, such as a 10 minute express facial or 20 minute infusion. These experiences help differentiate ULTA from online retailers selling discounted personal care products. ULTA kicked off the holiday shopping season with a new in store event it called "ULTA Beauty Fest." Management candidly acknowledged there is room to improve ULTA Beauty Fest, but it believes the event had a positive impact and plans to hold it again next year.

ULTA is also improving its digital presence and e-commerce capabilities. Below are summaries of some of the key initiatives that have been recently completed. The development costs for these initiatives are the main reason SG&A to over 24% of revenue for the first nine months of F 2020 from 22% in F2018.

Afterpay allows customers to purchase products online or through ULTA's mobile app and receive them after making the first of four biweekly payments.

Buy Online, Pickup in Store lets customers enjoy the ease of online shopping without incurring shipping fees.

Mobile Point of Sale will reduce wait times in certain higher volume stores.

Glam Lab enables customers to virtually try on cosmetics.

Building a fulfillment center in Jacksonville to shorten delivery times. It will open in 2021.

ULTA is making the necessary investments to position itself to survive in a market place that has become increasingly challenging for brick and mortar retailers. However, the key word is survive not excel. None of ULTA's initiatives individually or collectively are likely to result in a sustainable competitive advantage over Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), or Target (NYSE:TGT). The stalwarts of retail already possess the e-commerce capabilities that ULTA has launched or is building. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that ULTA's near-term investment will not result in an excessive return over the long term.

Valuation

The following valuation uses management's outlook for F 2020 and recent trends to project free cash flow and then value ULTA as a growing perpetuity. Below table displays a forecast of ULTA's free cash flow for F2020 alongside actuals for F2019 and the first nine months of F2019 and F2020. The comparisons demonstrate that the projected 8% growth in free cash flow in F2020 is reasonable. Projected free cash flow for F2020 reflects management's guidance of 10% revenue growth, 60 to 70 basis point contraction in operating margin, depreciation of $300 million, and capital expenditures of $310 million. Year-to-date results support this guidance. The pro forma results apply the tax rate for the first nine months of F2020 (21.8%) to all periods.

($ millions) F YTD 19 F YTD 20 F 2019 F 2020 Revenue 4,592 5,092 6,717 7,388 Gross Profit 1,669 1,874 2,409 2,697 SG&A 1,078 1,245 1,536 1,785 Pre-Opening Costs 17 16 20 22 Pre-tax Income 574 613 854 890 Pro Forma Taxes 125 134 187 194 Pro Forma Net Income 449 479 667 695 Depreciation 208 219 279 300 Capex 241 242 319 310 Working Capital 131 190 39 50 Pro Forma Free Cash Flow 285 226 588 635 Key Metrics Revenue Growth 16.3% 10.9% 21.2% 10.0% Gross Margin 36.3% 36.8% 35.9% 36.5% SG&A/Sales 23.5% 24.5% 22.9% 24.2% Pre-Opening/Sales 0.4% 0.3% 0.3% 0.3% Pro Forma Tax Rate 21.8% 21.8% 21.8% 21.8%

Pro Forma Free Cash Flow

It seems reasonable to value ULTA using a growing perpetuity with a terminal growth rate of 2%. Free cash flow growth will decelerate in F2020, but it is still greater than a rate that ULTA could sustain indefinitely. Examining the below reasons for the deceleration suggests it will persist over the medium term. Free cash flow could even decline before stabilizing at a 2% average growth rate over the long term.

ULTA's SSS growth has declined from a peak of 16% in F2017 to 5% for the first nine months of F2020.

ULTA added fewer stores in F2020. ULTA CEO Dillon said the company is on track to add 80 stores in F2020 compared with 100 stores in each of the past four fiscal years. It is reasonable to assume that ULTA's annual domestic store additions will decline further.

Management expects ULTA's profit margin to contract by 60 to 70 bps in F2020. Despite the investments it has made in its stores, website and mobile app, ULTA faces much larger competitors with better e-commerce capabilities and a strategy of competing on price. Therefore, it would be aggressive to assume ULTA could improve its margin without sacrificing significant revenue.

ULTA's recent results reflect the benefit of unusually strong economy. ULTA will inevitably face recessions and periods of slower economic growth in the future.

The growing FCF perpetuity values ULTA at $217, which is more than 23% less than ULTA's close on January 14, 2020. Below sensitivity table shows that ULTA's share price is overvalued unless the difference between the firm's cost of equity and its growth rate is 4% or less. There are definitely scenarios where ULTA's long-term growth rate would exceed 3% particularly if it is successful expanding outside the U.S. However, it is also possible that ULTA's cost of equity will be 8% or greater especially since interest rates are unusually low and the beta of 1.1 seems low given the historical correlation between revenue growth and economic growth.

Calculation of Share Price

Item ($ millions) Value Source (a) FCF 0 $635 From Pro Forma FCF for F 2020 in above table (b) FCF Growth Rate 2.0% Selected (c) Risk Free Rate 1.8% Treasury.gov (d) Beta 1.13 Yahoo Finance (e) Market Risk Premium 4.8% Stern.nyu.edu (f) Cost of Equity 7.2% (c) + (d) * (e) (g) Valuation $12,387 [(a) * (1 + (b))] / [(f) - (b)] (h) Shares Outstanding 57.2 Yahoo Finance (i) Estimated Share Price $217 (g) / (h)

Sensitivity of Share Price to Key Variables

Growth Rate Cost of Equity 6% 7% 8% 9% 1% 225 187 160 140 2% 283 227 189 162 3% 382 286 229 191 4% 578 385 289 231

Conclusion

ULTA's shares seem overvalued by at least 20%. The firm has reported several years strong revenue growth, robust SSS growth and rising FCF. Healthy consumer spending has been a key driver for these trends. However, there are numerous risks that could derail the U.S. economy over the next couple years. Additionally, ULTA faces pressures within its industry including the shift away from traditional cosmetics. Consequently, a long-term average growth rate of 2% is appropriate. Incorporating this growth rate into a growing perpetuity model that uses FCF to value ULTA results in a share price of $217, which is well below ULTA's current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.