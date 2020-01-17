MGM Growth Properties: A Smart Bet

Introduction

MGM Growth Properties, LLC (NYSE:MGP), along with Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI), is one of three triple-net lease ('NNN') operators in the nascent yet growing gaming REIT sector. Organized in an umbrella partnership structure with MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), in which MGP owns most of the related real estate assets and conducts practically all of its business through the Operating Partnership, MGP benefits from MGM's portfolio of market leading resorts and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and increasingly more regional markets, while adhering to a master lease agreement which provides for steady contractual rent growth, without the financial burden of capex spending (in an NNN lease, the tenant is responsible for such costs). With the highest net rent coverage of its peers, MGP has managed to grow rental revenue by about 69% since its IPO in April 2016.

(Image source: MGP investor presentation)

MGM holds a controlling interest in MGP through its ownership of MGP's class B share, but does not hold any of MGP's class A shares (class B share is a non-economic interest in MGP, but represents a majority of the voting rights). Typically, NNN leases generate fairly consistent cash flows in the long term, and the three spin-off REITs in the gaming property management sector all exhibit such characteristics. The gaming industry itself is a mature industry of roughly 1,000 properties domestically, where scale provides a big advantage, thanks to operational complexity. There are a small group of operators that dominate, and the industry is a highly regulated and highly transparent business, which actually exhibited less volatility than other real estate sectors during the financial crisis of '08-'09, interestingly. In addition to that, NNN REITs have consistently traded at valuation premiums relative to other REIT types.

Market Opinion

The prevailing perception that the gaming industry is volatile, and onerous regulations both serve to keep most traditional real estate investors from investing in such companies. Gaming REITs trade at valuation discounts (lower multiples) and higher implied cap rates than other triple net lease REITs. It is important to note, however, that if perception of gaming risks changes, then the current valuation gap could narrow. One aspect of the industry that argues in favor of that is the fact that it is a high barrier-to-entry business type, highlighted by some particularly lucrative properties. In fact, large casino properties (such as Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, for example) generate some of the largest cash flows of any single property (typically 3-4x that of the largest properties in other REIT sectors). This means that revenues are derived from a relatively small number of properties, and gaming REIT portfolios are fairly concentrated in a handful of assets and companies.

(Image source: Green Street Advisors REIT gaming sector primer)

The gaming industry is relatively fractured in terms of property ownership and real estate investment. REIT market share (across the three companies previously mentioned) comprises just 30-40% of gaming industry properties (in terms of value). REIT-owned gaming assets also tend to be higher value than non-REIT-owned gaming assets and are often accompanied by some of the most protective covenants, making the lease agreements somewhat similar to asset-backed debt agreements, in terms of risk and location in the capital structure. This disconnect between perceived and implied risk may present a somewhat unique opportunity to REIT investors, as the sector is fairly new and may experience a repricing in the coming months and years, as higher cap rates, larger corporate partnerships, and more protective lease agreements argue in favor of a stronger pricing environment.

Regional vs. Destination Locations

The gaming industry has seen steady growth in recent years (especially since the 1990s) as more and more states have passed legislation allowing gambling. In addition to this, close partnerships tend to develop between state governments and gaming operators as gaming greatly helps increase tax revenues, especially in 'limited-license' states (incentivized to support gaming operations). One risk for MGP is that destination casinos (such as those on the Las Vegas Strip) tend to experience greater revenue volatility than regional casinos during times of economic downturns. For example, during the Great Recession, the Las Vegas Strip property index fell 18.6% vs regional casinos, which only fell 5.8%. Since 2001, regional casinos have seen more consistent annual revenue growth than the Strip. The difference between casino types (destination vs. regional) is due to Las Vegas's reliance on domestic and international tourism, and corporate/convention spending, both of which take a bigger hit during recessions than do regional/local gambling.

(Image source: Green Street Advisors REIT gaming industry primer)

As previously mentioned, NNN leases have the characteristics of a bond and real estate investment. The longer the lease term, the more bond-like the investment, at least from a valuation standpoint. In addition to this, landlord-favored provisions in most gaming leases provide "substantial additional credit support." Of course, these protections are in place because of the economic sensitivity of the gaming industry, and of all the casino operators, only one is actually considered to be investment-grade (Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), which is rated BBB; MGM Resorts is rated just below that, at BB-). Partly compensating for implied the credit risk, the gaming lease terms are unusually long, and the lease obligations themselves are actually very high up in the capital structure of casino operators' liabilities, and well provided for using protective covenants, again drawing close comparisons to secured debt obligations.

(Image source: Green Street Advisors REIT gaming sector primer)

The Lease Agreement

Since MGP utilizes a master lease agreement to structure its relationship with parent company MGM Resorts, it's important for prospective investors in the REIT to understand what kind of attributes characterize such a deal. Firstly, the initial lease term is typically 10-15 years, with several 5-year renewal options. The lease is cross-collateralized, meaning that there are multiple assets specified under one lease. Capex requirements are paid by the tenant, not the landlord. If the lease is NOT renewed, the property manager actually retains the gaming license, not the tenant. Generally, the agreement seeks to provide a balance between rent and operator profitability (which helps ensure sufficient rent coverage ratios). Periodic and regular rent escalators are typical, at an agreed-upon fixed or more commonly, variable rate. Sometimes, corporate guarantees are part of the equation, specifying certain asset-backed provisions. Often, there is a clause that defines a "technical default," which dictates an orderly transition of the tenant in case of severe underperformance.

(Source: author)

It's important to note that, if the specified rent coverage floor is breached, rent resets may flat-line, leading to temporary flat rent growth. Generally speaking, however, rent resets allow REITs to participate in the success of the casino operator, and the coverage floor may provide badly-needed relief to operators experiencing financial difficulty, which is less onerous than a simple CPI-based or fixed rate-based rent hike agreement. Under current industry agreements, there is also a great deal of clarity regarding future cash flows and expected dividend coverage, as no lease expirations are due to occur in the gaming REIT sector until 2028 (compared to other net-lease REITs which will see about 25% of leases expire through 2024). Further, the rent coverage ratio of the gaming REIT sector is currently 3.9x, vs. the 2.7x for other NNN lease REITs. MGM owns about 69% of MGP and receives dividends from the REIT, which are duly subtracted from rent liabilities, when calculating the rent coverage ratio (utilizing "entity EBITDAre over net rent").

Recent Projects

As a prime example of the mutually-beneficial characteristics of tenant-borne capex responsibility, we can look at one of MGM's recent projects. MGM's $650 million renovation of its former Monte Carlo property (which it funded entirely), which is expected to generate $100 million in annual EBITDA, was ultimately acquired by MGP for $638 million, in exchange for $50 million annually in additional rent payments. This transaction resulted in a 7.8% cap rate, which is respectable, especially in the low-cap-rate environment that currently prevails in the REIT industry, thanks to inflated underlying asset prices (though such price inflation/valuation premiums are not universal across all REIT sectors).

(Source: author)

Among various REIT types, capex can end up absorbing as much as 30% of net operating income, so the lack of capex spending in gaming REITs altogether is a pretty striking advantage. So, having the various operators make their own improvements, and then acquiring those same improvements, appears to be an accretive strategy to both parties in the long-run, though that could change if cap rates start to become irrationally-priced. Beyond simple cost savings on capital spending and contractual rent bumps, MGP's agreement with MGM provides considerable benefits thanks to its stated right-of-first-offer ('ROFO') for assets under the existing operating company partnership umbrella. MGM has a portfolio of highly valuable gaming assets and real estate, and several lucrative development projects.

Looking at Cap Rates

While MGP profits from considerable corporate synergy due to its operating partnership with one of the gaming industry's strongest brands, the industry in general provides investors with some unique opportunities. For one thing, cap rates on recent gaming property trades have been relatively high compared to other property types. Additionally, uncrowded auction tents, which are comprised purely of gaming REITs and operators, private equity, and HNW investors, see less competition for those properties than other real estate auction types (other REIT sectors), which often involve insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, private real estate companies, hedge funds, etc. This is partly reflected in cap rates, where the weighted average in the gaming industry is about 8%, compared to other REIT sectors that range anywhere from 5% to 9%, typically.

(Image source: Green Street Advisors gaming REIT industry primer)

Due to the fact that capex is not a factor for NNN lease REITs (which all gaming REITs are), economic cap rates are very close to nominal cap rates. For example, economic cap rates are 7.8% vs. a nominal rate of 8% for gaming REITs, whereas hotel REITs have higher nominal rates (8.1%), but FAR lower economic cap rates (5.7%), thanks to considerable capex costs borne by those REITs. Other 'high-quality' triple net lease REITs similarly benefit from avoiding the capex burden, but currently see much lower cap rates than the gaming REITs (5% nominal, and 4.9% economic). Implied cap rates (which factor in premium/discount to NAV) are currently 7% for gaming REITs, the 2nd highest among all REIT sectors (hotel sector is 1st at 9.5%, other net lease REITs see 5.3% cap rates, and manufactured home REITs see 3.8% implied rates). Net lease REIT properties (other than those owned by gaming REITs) currently have a 43% premium to NAV, making acquisitions less attractive compared to the relatively cheaper gaming properties.

The merits of investing in the gaming REIT sector begs the question of whether a roughly 300 basis point cap rate spread (8 vs. 5%) in the private market and a roughly 170 basis point spread in the public market (7 vs. 5.3%) represent excessive discounting of the 'perceived' risk embedded in gaming vs. the 'real' risk (e.g. regulatory processes) investors are being asked to accept relative to other property sectors." (Quote source: Green Street Advisors gaming REIT sector primer)

Sector Risks

While the advantages to investing in gaming REITs over other sectors are enticing, it's important to also consider the potential risks. Some of the major risk factors with this sector include legislation risks that state funding needs will change, creating a less favorable environment for gambling activities in particular states. Also, the gaming REIT sector itself is relatively new, and 35-40% of the gaming industry property is owned by such entities already. Also, gaming REITs have highly concentrated portfolios in terms of business type and company.

The high tenant concentration compares less favorably to much better diversified NNN lease REITs in other sectors, which may lead to a persistent cap rate spread between the two. Additionally, the financial crisis of '08-'09 saw Las Vegas real estate in particular take a massive hit, as there had been a debt-fueled over-building supply of real estate assets. Beyond such market risk, rising interest rates often affect bond-like NNN lease operators more severely than other REIT types. Also, REITs tend to have little control over disposition of assets held outside of the master lease agreement, and if market conditions sour, liquidity may become something of an issue.

(Table source: MGP annual report)

While MGP has a concentrated portfolio of properties, it does happen to have the highest degree of tenant revenue diversification among the three gaming REITs, as only 34% of tenant revenue derives from gaming activities, compared to 51% for VICI, and 79% for GLPI. Still, the overall portfolio is small, consisting of only 15 properties, vs. 30 for VICI and 46 for GLPI, though it does possess a much higher number of hotel rooms (27,442 vs. 15,200 and 12,520, respectively). It also has some of the largest, most lucrative properties in the sector, as evidenced by the room count and property value. Of course, MGP does have a high concentration of RE assets in the Las Vegas Strip, in particular.

Opportunities for Growth

There are some immediate opportunities for portfolio growth, though, with the development of the MGM Springfield property ($960 million project cost), and recent acquisitions of Empire City for $625 million and Park MGM for $637.5 million. Both of the latter two properties are immediately accretive, and each adds about $50 million in annual rent. The two acquisitions were completed at a 7.8% cap rate, and a 12.75x EBITDA multiple. Recently, MGP also acquired Hard Rock Rocksino for $1.06 billion on April 5, 2018, and about a year later, on April 1, 2019, it acquired Northfield Park for $275 million, further enhancing the master lease with MGM by $60 million in rent per year. Overall, MGP generates annualized rent of about $946 million from its long-term NNN lease from assets attributable to MGM Resorts.

(Image source: MGP investor presentation)

Breaking it down, MGP generates 1.8% same store rental growth, which is somewhat higher than peers. This has helped translate to high relative dividend growth as well, as 2018 saw a payout increase of 8.6%, considerably above the peer range of 3.7-7.0%. As of 3Q19, overall, MGP boasted assets of $11.9 billion and debt of $4.8 billion. This debt ratio of about 40% is similar to the average debt ratio for 11 specialty REITs tracked by Nareit (which shows an average of 37.5%). However, all equity REITs average a debt ratio of only 27.5%, as gaming sector REITs do tend to have more debt. One reason for this, however, is that MGP and peers appear to tap debt markets more than equity markets (through ATM programs) for capital to fund its acquisitions.

(Source: author)

Variable-rate long-term debt issuance may affect cash flow and earnings in a rising rate environment, so keep an eye on any trends in debt/asset and debt/equity trends, as well as cash flow metrics. It makes sense that management would be less keen on tapping equity markets, when gaming REIT sector is seen as structurally undervalued, but low prevailing cap rates can also make debt-funded acquisitions much less accretive than they would otherwise be. This is where it becomes paramount that MGP enters into mutually-beneficial deals with MGM, and continues to negotiate reasonable rent levels, to help service any new debt. Fortunately, the master lease provides for certain variable percentage rent increases, that should result in rent increases over time, which will also offer some inflation-protection.

While the master lease agreement provides some real stability for MGP with its initial 10-year term and four 5-year extensions, coupled with fixed 2% rent escalators through 4/1/2022, the firm continues to look at other properties all around the country, as it seeks to diversify its revenue mix beyond the Strip. Its long-term growth strategy is currently targeting about 55 gaming properties from 20 different owners, and a targeted NOI (net operating income) of $4.5 billion, which would make it the largest NNN REIT around. Generally, MGP is looking for acquisitions in leisure, entertainment, hospitality and related sectors. To get a sense for how that strategy is playing out, over the last two years, MGP has added $396 million NOI due to recent acquisitions. While such additions have been largely debt-funded, the company still sports a healthy net debt/annualized adjusted EBITDA of 5.4x, and overall adjusted net debt of $4.96 billion. While MGP's aggressive acquisition strategy has helped the company to grow rents quickly, it has engineered healthy organic growth as well, via 2% fixed rent escalators, which covers about 90% of its rental income.

(Source: author)

According to MGP CEO James Stewart in an interview with Nareit, operating fundamentals across MGP's core markets "are very, very strong." Additionally, he states in "our regional markets... many of our properties had record 3rd quarter EBITDA numbers, so the operating fundamentals are fantastic." Touching upon the firm's acquisition strategy going forward, he stated that,

There are 57 properties that we think would fit the bill for our quality level, which is the highest in the industry by far--it represents a very significant amount of rent; we would be the largest triple-net lease REIT by far, to the extent we execute on a number of these transactions. As it relates to geographic mix, we don't have a specific target at all but many of the opportunities that we're looking at right now are off the Las Vegas Strip, so I expect the Strip as an overall component of our revenue base (to) go down." (Quote source: Nareit interview with MGP CEO)

While MGP is looking for more sale-leaseback opportunities in the sector, in October 2019, it announced a joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) to acquire MGM Resorts' Bellagio real estate assets for a combined $4.2 billion. The joint venture will generate initial annual rents of $245 million. Proceeds of the transaction will allow MGM to shore up its balance sheet and return more capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, further underscoring the mutually beneficial aspect of the ongoing partnership with MGP. At first blush, this recent deal certainly looks to be accretive to both MGM and MGP. Beyond that, though, the Bellagio deal highlights newfound institutional interest and perceived value in gaming industry fundamentals. According to MGP CEO James Stewart "it represents the first time the public has had any insight into the institutional interest in the gaming space. The multiple Blackstone paid to get into the space was the highest ever paid for any gaming asset." (referencing a 17.3x EBITDA multiple and the 5.7% cap rate).

(Source: author)

Institutional investors appear to be more and more interested in the relative stability of dividend and rent growth exhibited by gaming REITs so far. Attractive relative valuations, coupled with the potential for healthy growth through acquisitions of especially large properties, present a fairly unique opportunity at a time when industry cap rates are relatively low, multiples are high, and dividend rates are historically low. With an average dividend yield between 5% and 6%, gaming REITs compare favorably to the rest of the equity REIT industry, which averages closer to 4% overall (3.7%). MGP, for its part, has a 6.15% dividend, and since its IPO in April 2016, the firm has raised its payout 9 times, growing its quarterly payout from $0.26 to $0.47, or a CAGR of 18.43%. MGP's dividend growth has also been supported by profit growth: for example, in the most recent annual report, from 2017 to 2018, AFFO grew roughly 11% (over the same period, rental revenue grew about $160 million, or 21%). Overall, since its IPO, the company has grown rental revenue by about 69%.

(Source of above table and chart: author)

Conclusion

Overall, MGP is a growing REIT in a sector that is likely to continue to see big deals and a repricing of assets in the coming years, as institutional investors begin to ascribe more value to the consistency of cash flows. Likewise, REIT investors should begin to appreciate both the financial transparency of the gaming sector and the considerable protections spelled out by the master lease partnerships, as well as the high relative dividend payouts and underlying dividend and FFO growth.

(Chart source: author)

At a P/FFO of 15.26 at year-end 2019, MGP appears to be somewhat undervalued and represents an investment with a strong track-record since its IPO, given past FFO (29.6% CAGR), EBITDA (29.4% CAGR), and dividend growth (21.1%). Given the firm's plans for future acquisitions, and an accommodative interest rate regime, not to mention improving institutional and state legislative environment, I think, at a 6%+ dividend yield, MGP is a gaming REIT investors should seriously consider adding to their portfolio, and I rate it a buy at current prices.

*All data the author used to construct charts were drawn from MGP's annual reports (which can be found on MGP's investor website) and from Seeking Alpha's MGP stock page.

*Relevant documents (including charts and company financials) below:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.