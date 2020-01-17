Bets Being Placed Nvidia Rises Following Results

Nvidia's (NVDA) stock has roared back to life over the past 52 weeks, rising a stunning 67%. Even more surprising is that some traders are betting the stock rise to even higher prices shortly. The technical chart is pointing to a stock that could increase an additional 8%.

You can track all of my Free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google Spreadsheet I have created.

Business Is Recovering

One reason why the stock has seen such a significant rise is that earnings and revenue growth have recovered. Analysts are forecasting revenue growth of 35% in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020 to approximately $2.97 billion. Additionally, earnings are estimated to have more than double to $1.66 per share from $0.75 a year ago.

The strong fourth quarter growth is forecast to spill over into fiscal 2021. Analysts currently estimate that earnings will grow by 30% to $7.22 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is forecast to grow by around 19.3% to $12.9 billion.

Betting Shares Continue To Climb

On January 17, the open interest for the Nvidia February 21 $250 calls rose by roughly 10,700 contracts. Additionally, the February 21 $250 puts rose by 10,900 contracts. When digging into the open interest data for both sets of contracts, we learn that this was a spread transaction. It resulted in the buying of the calls and the selling of the puts. In this case, the trader bought $250 calls and paid a premium of $10.07 per contract. At the same time, the trader sold the $250 puts and received a payment of $11.87 per contract. However, for the trader to earn a return on their investment, the stock would need to stay or rise above $250 by the expiration date.

More interestingly is that the February expiration date is likely to come after the company's fiscal fourth quarter results. In the past, the company has historically reported results around the second week of February. It seems this trade is a bet that Nvidia's stock rises following the results, allowing the puts to expire worthlessly, and the calls to increase in value.

Technical Pointing To Higher Prices

Meanwhile, the technical chart is pointing to higher prices for the stock too. The shares have been consolidating around an area of technical support near $245. Based on the current uptrend in the equity and a bullish continuation pattern known as a pennant, the stock could be due to rise to its next level of technical resistance at approximately $268.

Additionally, the relative strength index has been steadily trending higher since June 2019. That uptrend suggests that bullish momentum has been entering the stock over the past several months. It also would indicate that the longer-term trend higher is likely to stay in place.

Risks

There are several risks currently to the analysis above. First, should the stock fall below support at $245, it could decline to around $236, and perhaps as low as $231. Additionally, projecting an equities move following its results is extremely difficult, especially given the number of variables that go into an earnings report. Therefore, the option betting while bullish may be a hedge a trader has placed to use against a short position they may have built in the stock. It could suggest that the options activity is not a bet that the stock will rise following the results.

If the current trends persist and the company can deliver improving earnings and revenue growth as it recovers from its 2019 business slowdown, shares could continue to work meaningfully higher.

Follow Me If you would like notifications when I have new articles published, please hit the follow button at the top of the page. Get your 2-week free trial About The Author I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later and after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day in Reading The Markets. I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you. Get your 2-week free trial of Reading The Markets



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.