Tesla's Supercharger Powerhouse

The advancement of Tesla's (TSLA) supercharger network is an integral part of the general success of their automobile fleet development. The gas station network supports internal combustion engine vehicles ("ICEVs") quite well and the lack of a comparable infrastructure for EVs could be a big turnoff for potential customers. As Tesla works to improve their Supercharger technology and outreach, the brand as a whole grows stronger and the chargers have the potential to turn a substantial profit for the company. This article will discuss the development of their network and exactly how Tesla can turn this network into a major asset.

Buildout

Tesla currently operates 1,804 Supercharging stations with 15,911 Superchargers across the world. For 2020, it appears that Tesla will be targeting Europe with a lot of expansions, but the map shows progress in many other areas as well. With 2,000 deployments of Superchargers in the second half of 2019, Tesla seems to have resumed the rapid deployment following the completion of their V3 Supercharger. Tesla also has around 24,000 destination chargers, which are Superchargers located in parking lots of anything from grocery stores to train stations. Tesla covers all of the costs for the destination stations, which can be as low as $100,000 or as high as $170,000, but require the lot owners to dedicate at least four spaces to Tesla vehicles exclusively, while an additional four to six spaces also have chargers, but aren't exclusive to Tesla vehicle parking. Using a designation charger is a unique advantage of owning an EV, as opposed to an ICEV, because it allows owners to charge their vehicles as they run their errands. This same idea can also be applied to home charging, letting the vehicle charge as you sleep and waking up to a full "tank," but home chargers aren't really relevant to this discussion. The destination chargers allow for high daily-use convenience, but the dedicated. Supercharger stations along highways are what allow for cross-country travel and true vehicle freedom.

Source: Tesla

UBS estimated the cost of each Supercharger station to be $250,000. The reason this is so much higher than a destination charger, beyond having more stalls, is the land for the station must be bought or leased by Tesla. Additionally, there are likely more costs associated with the construction of the station, which often includes a Tesla shop as well. To further increase the costs, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in October of 2019, after the California blackouts, that Tesla plans to add Powerpacks to all affected areas and convert all stations to solar "as fast as possible." While this move would make the stations virtually free to run once complete, generating all energy via solar, the upfront costs would likely be a bit high. The UBS report also discusses how many stations Tesla would need in the US to reach a satisfactory level of saturation. In the report, UBS estimates that 30,160 Supercharging stations and/or destination chargers would be needed to reach a similar level to gas stations, but Tesla doesn't need to reach that same level. Since Tesla, and other EVs, has the advantage of being able to charge at home or parking lots, owners don't need to rely on the stations as the sole means of "filling their tank." This idea is exemplified by the fact that 80% of EV charging is done at home, as opposed to the 100% done at gas stations for ICEVs. Instead, ensuring that highways are covered when drivers will be maximizing their vehicle's range is more important. For this, UBS expects that 7,503 charging areas would be required in the US.

Tesla's current buildout rate is 4,000 Superchargers per year, though this doesn't include destination chargers. Each station has an average of around 8.5 Superchargers, so the average station deployment rate is 470 per year (author's calculations using Q3 data). However, this rate will likely increase quite soon. With production ramping at Gigafactory 2, I anticipate the number of stations to increase by 1,000 next year and those to come. Each destination has an average of nine chargers (author's calculations using Q3 data and information from TechCrunch), so with almost 24,000 destination charging stalls, there are likely around 2,666 places with destination chargers. These destinations should see an increase of 500 per year, similar to what they did over the past year, but also accounting for the Supercharger's production ramp. With around half of these chargers going to America (author's calculations based on square mileage of America and other markets of Tesla with different emphasis based on sales), Tesla currently has 2,237 places with Superchargers. To build the next 5,266 charging areas would take just over seven years at Tesla's current rate. Once Tesla reaches their satisfactory saturation in 2027, they can begin to ramp up the self-sufficiency of the stations with solar and Powerpacks, though most new stations will most likely be equipped with both from the start as seen by this new model for the stations.

Necessity

It's pretty clear that this buildout isn't cheap, so it must be pretty important to the advancement of the company as a whole. When buying an electric vehicle, American customers consistently site range as their biggest concern. However, in the UK, the lack of a developed charging infrastructure was sited the greatest turn-off to buy an EV. This emphasis on range and charging infrastructure makes sense because, without a good combination of both, the vehicles are reduced to just being city cars without the ability to really take you anywhere, which is the entire purpose of a vehicle. The convenience of gas stations is unrivaled and any major highway will have one almost every exit, but the same cannot be said about an EV charging station. In India, the importance of creating a strong EV charging infrastructure was demonstrated by their recent policy change. EVs need a strong charging infrastructure to really appeal to the mass market that allows for stress-free cross-country road trips. I'm not saying that Tesla's Superchargers need to be as saturated as gas stations, but it needs to be just as effective.

When Tesla first wanted to create a national charging network, they didn't want to do it themselves. The company was barely manufacturing vehicles and investing so heavily in a costly charging infrastructure would put an even greater strain on their financials. However, EVs were far from becoming desirable and no other company wanted to finance an infrastructure that was far from guaranteed to provide a return on their investment. This forced Tesla to create and finance their own network in order to provide their customers with a viable charging infrastructure. Now, Tesla needs to keep expanding their network in order to increase the demand of their vehicles and reach a broader audience. Additionally, keeping the Superchargers exclusive to Tesla vehicles helps promote brand exclusivity, which could strengthen their cult following and increase demand due to the simple desire of wanting to be part of the club. This is a simple idea that has created so much success for Apple, with texts to Android devices appearing green and those to other Apple devices appearing blue, consumers want to be part of the group and therefore get an iPhone.

Financing the Stations

With 1,000 new stations and 500 new destinations being added to Tesla's Supercharger network every year comes a price tag of between $300 million and $335 million. From now until the network is completed in 2027, Tesla will spend between $2.1 billion and $2.345 billion in order to bring their network to the finish line. To cover these costs, Tesla is able to use the profit generated by the network itself. As the fleet grows, so do the profits generated by the Supercharger network and the whole system becomes more self-sufficient. While this likely won't be enough to fully cover the costs of the stations' expansions at first, Tesla would be able to handle the $335 million per year that these expansions would require. Tesla ended the third quarter with $5.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, though the planned Gigafactory in Germany is expected to cost, at most, $4.4 billion, reducing this to $900 million for the Superchargers. This wouldn't suffice, but between a steadily rising cash flow and the ability to use the profits of existing Superchargers, Tesla shouldn't have much trouble funding these expansions.

Charging Competition

When talking about EV charging, speed is one of the most important things. While rivaling the speed of a gas pump is unrealistic, reducing the charge times by as much as possible is how most companies offering a charging solution aim to differentiate from each other. Tesla offers a peak charge rate of 250 kW with their V3 Supercharger. As far as charge rates go, that's pretty good. However, they aren't the best. Electrify America has chargers that are capable of delivering a 350 kW to the customer's EV which, according to them, is the best on the market. EVgo is quite far behind both companies, providing a charge rate of just 50 kW to their 750 locations in 34 states. While this may seem low, Electrify America has even less chargers, with a total of 385. This brings me to another important aspect of EV charging; availability. While EVgo comes quite close to rivaling Tesla's own Supercharger network in terms of availability, they lack quite a bit in the charging rate of their stations. Compare this to Electrify America, which surpasses Tesla's charge rate, but doesn't even come close to offering the same level of availability of Tesla's Supercharging network. This distinct lack of viable charging competition allows Tesla to dominate the EV charging sector, especially America, and therefore makes it the most convenient EV to own when traveling. Tesla has also been working to make their customers time spent charging more enjoyable with a multitude of in-car entertainment systems, such as their theater and arcade. Additionally, many of Tesla's Supercharging stations are equipped with buildings reminiscent of up-scale convenience stores that are common at typical gas stations.

The lead that Tesla has on others trying to offer a similar service could contribute to increased demand for their vehicles through a lower cost of ownership and greater convenience. Charging your EV is something that must be planned when taking a road trip, though a Tesla does this automatically, and no one wants to be stranded or waiting for half an hour with nothing to do as their car charges. By eliminating this concern, Tesla has enabled electric cross-country road trips and allowed for their vehicle to be able to achieve what other EVs cannot. This makes the vehicle much more appealing and could contribute to a larger demand for the vehicles.

Investor Takeaway

A completely self-sufficient network of Superchargers is a potentially incredible earning asset. While electricity is already quite cheap, just $0.197 per kWh, Tesla sells it to their customers for $0.28 per kWh, a 42% markup. This markup is Tesla's only source of profit on the network and currently allows the network's expansion to continue. Relying on solar would completely eliminate the expense of electricity and could allow Tesla to drop their selling price, which could increase demand for their vehicles, but more importantly, their margins would skyrocket. Their only expenses at Supercharging stations would be keeping the store stocked and paying employees at the location. The average American drives 13,476 miles per year, but keep in mind that 80% of EV charging is done at home. This means that the average driver will need to recharge 2,695 miles at a Supercharger and, assuming a distance of 4 miles per kWh, will need to pay $673.75 annually to charge their vehicles via Superchargers.

The revenue from this is entirely dependent on the growth of Tesla's fleet, which, as of Q4, resides at 901,461 vehicles. This alone would create $607 million in revenue, or a profit of $180 million (assuming a 29.64% profit margin using information stated above). If we were to take the deliveries of the fourth quarter and annualize it, it would bring us to 448,000 vehicle deliveries per year. However, adding the Shanghai Gigafactory's production, which is already producing more than 1,000 vehicles per week of their Phase 1 goal for 3,000 per week, should produce an additional 104,000 vehicles (averaging 2,000 per week through the year). It's hard to gauge Model Y production now, so I'll leave that out. This brings us to another 552,000 vehicles being added to the fleet, which would total 1.453 million vehicles next year, not including Model Y production. From this, the network would generate $979.269 million in revenue and a profit of $290 million next year. Determining vehicle production for the years to come involves much more guesswork, so I won't include it, but the point is that this is growing quickly. However, once all stations are converted to solar and Powerpacks, the revenue will be essentially equal to the profit. Even at Tesla's current production rate, this would mean billions of additional profits for Tesla.

The realization of this incredible profit is still quite a way away, at least seven years, but the company's Supercharger network is positioned to be quite a revenue machine. Imagine if gas stations got all of their fuel for free, they would be some of the largest companies in the world, even more so than they already are. This is the type of potential that the Supercharger network has for Tesla. Again, this particular aspect of Tesla's investment thesis won't be capitalized upon for years to come, but potential investors should be aware of what an asset this network truly is. The advancement of Tesla's Supercharger network is a double-threat by creating a large source of additional profit and enhancing the demand for their vehicles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.